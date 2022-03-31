Meet Matcho – part first-person shooter, part match-three puzzler

Blog

FiolaSoft Studio has lifted the lid on Matcho – an intriguing blend of first-person shooting and match-three puzzling, with a sci-fi storyline and a side-line of parkour.

Powered by the Unreal 4 Engine, it sees Max – a 25-year-old – fleeing from an underground laboratory after scientists have spent eight years trying to “cure” his ability to fire bursts of energy.  

When bug-like creatures start to emerge, Max realises his curse is not only a gift but also the only way to save mankind.

Viewed from a first-person perspective, Max must match three enemies of the same colour to create an explosion. Bigger chains result in higher scores. Fast-paced movement appears to be the order of the day, with Max able to dash, wall-run, and double jump.

A non-linear story is promised with multiple endings and a humorous tone. Accessibility options will also feature, such as settings for the colourblind.

It’s currently in development for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. Sorry, Switch owners.
Socially distance together in our Discord chat server - join now