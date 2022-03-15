WWE 2K22 enters UK top 40 at #2

This week’s UK all-formats physical chart sees three new arrivals.

WWE 2K22 is the highest new entry, arriving at #2. It managed to claim the top spot in the Xbox One top twenty but had to settle for #4 in the PS5 chart, overshadowed by recent big-name releases.

This year is reportedly a make-or-break year for Take 2 and the WWE license. So far, it seems to be performing well commercially. The 77% Metacritic shows that it’s on the road to recovery too.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok debuted at #12, also claiming #5 in the PS5 chart and #4 in the Xbox Series chart. Requiring the base game, and sold as a code in a box, it likely had a far stronger digital launch.

Its arrival seemingly helped the vanilla Valhalla re-enter the chart at #22.

Then at #19 we find Chocobo GP – Square-Enix’s Switch exclusive kart racer. The amount of IAPs has left as sour taste with Final Fantasy fans, which may have harmed sales. In the Switch chart it parked up at #10, beating Square-Enix’s own Triangle Strategy, which appears to have had a disastrous second week.

Back in the top ten, Gran Turismo 7 claims a second week at no.1. Elden Ring falls to #3 while Horizon Forbidden West holds onto #4.

At #5 it’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus, followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FIFA 22, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Minecraft, and finally Mario Party Superstars at #10.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human ducks out of the top ten for the first time, now at #11. The aforementioned Triangle Strategy plummets from #7 to #24, meanwhile.

Check back next week to see how Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin perform.