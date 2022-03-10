TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection revealed and physical release confirmed

Konami is coming out of their shells to deliver Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection! – that’s their exclamation mark there, not ours, although we are considerably excited.

This is quite the undertaking for developer Digital Eclipse. Thirteen 8-bit and 16-bit games are included, alongside their Japanese versions. A museum of never-before-seen development art, sketches and game design material will also feature.

Games can be saved anywhere and rewound, while digital guides are on hand of those in need of help. Four games will even offer online play – TMNT (Arcade), TMNT: Turtles in Time (Arcade), TMNT: The Hyperstone Heist, and TMNT Tournament Fighters (SNES.)

Here’s the full list:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

Being quite a substantial package, it’s no surprise to discover that it’s cost more than Konami’s past retro collections – a $39.99 (approx. £30) price tag is confirmed. Physical and retail releases are planned across PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Switch. A Steam release is due, too.

Our only concern is that some of the more obscure entries – the Game Boy games, specifically – may not hold up too well. We can already vouch for the rest of the package though – the majority are stone-cold classics.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge isn’t too far off either, making 2022 quite an eventful year for the heroes four. In this day and age, who could ask for more?