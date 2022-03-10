Jurassic lark – Lawn Mowing Simulator gains Dino Safari DLC

Here’s some news we didn’t expect to see – Lawn Mowing Simulator is about to gain Dino Safari DLC. Then again, the fact that a lawn mowing sim exists to begin with is rather unexpected.

Sadly, we aren’t in for scenes of primaeval carnage and destruction – it simply takes place in a theme park with animatronic statues. The features list looks like this:

Four new contract locations Cretaceous Canyon Herbivore Valley Raptor Enclosure T-Rex Paddock

Twelve career contracts 4 general cut contracts 4 overgrown contracts 4 litter contracts

Four new valuables to find in Career mode (One in each contract location)

Six new Xbox and Steam Achievements

The Dino Safari DLC is available now, lauching at a low price point – £3.99 / $4.99 / €4.99 on all platforms.