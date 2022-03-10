Jurassic lark – Lawn Mowing Simulator gains Dino Safari DLC

Here’s some news we didn’t expect to see – Lawn Mowing Simulator is about to gain Dino Safari DLC. Then again, the fact that a lawn mowing sim exists to begin with is rather unexpected.
Sadly, we aren’t in for scenes of primaeval carnage and destruction – it simply takes place in a theme park with animatronic statues. The features list looks like this:
- Four new contract locations
- Cretaceous Canyon
- Herbivore Valley
- Raptor Enclosure
- T-Rex Paddock
- Twelve career contracts
- 4 general cut contracts
- 4 overgrown contracts
- 4 litter contracts
- Four new valuables to find in Career mode (One in each contract location)
- Six new Xbox and Steam Achievements
The Dino Safari DLC is available now, lauching at a low price point – £3.99 / $4.99 / €4.99 on all platforms.