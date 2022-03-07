Out this week: WWE 2K22, Chocobo GP, Submerged: Hidden Depths, RPG Time, Dawn of the Monsters, more

After a two-year hiatus – if we ignore the maligned Battlegrounds – WWE is finally back on consoles this week, with Rey Mysterio as the cover star and the chance to play through their career highlights. GM Mode is also back for the first time since 2007, focused upon creating your own WWE brand.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gains new DLC too – Dawn of Ragnarök is about to go God of War on us, being the biggest expansion in the franchises’ history. Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin, absorbing new fire and ice abilities from foes and shape-shifting into a raven – a mechanic that allows for new assassination techniques.

On Switch there’s Chocobo GP from Square-Enix. This isn’t the first Final Fantasy racing spin-off – Chocobo Racing hit PSone in 1999. Reviews are slightly mixed so far – Nintendo Life and VGC loved it, while The Metro and Destructoid found it to be merely serviceable. It’s due both at retail and on the eShop.

The Xbox gains an exclusive too. The promising RPG Time: The Legend of Wright is a JRPG set within a sketchbook where every page dishes up something new. It has been a long time coming, originally conceived over a decade ago. Look out for it on Xbox Game Pass.

It’s a similar story for the neon-drenched precision platformer Will You Snail? which has had a four-year development cycle. Here, the AI attempts to predict your movement to thwart your progress. It’s out on all formats this Wednesday.

The Cruel King and the Great Hero is another JRPG vying for your time. Out on PS4 and Switch, it’s set in a storybook world and features hand-drawn visuals. America has another week to wait for this one – it isn’t due out until 15th March across the pond.

The Arcade Crew’s multiformat Young Souls, meanwhile, mixes 2D brawling with traditional role-playing.

The Stadia is about to lose a rare exclusive. Submerged: Hidden Depths is a sequel to the 2015 original, which mostly gained middling reviews. This sequel is a vast improvement (we previewed it last month), bringing back memories of Zelda: The Wind Waker, as our heroes explore a sunken city and find a way to restore balance.

There are plenty of other new releases to get stuck into, including WayFoward’s kaiju beat’em up Dawn of the Monsters, a re-release of the stealth adventure République, the fantasy 3D platformer Aztech Forgotten Gods, and the ‘90s set physics puzzler Time Loader. Nostalgia overdose ahoy.

New release trailers

WWE 2K22

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Chocobo GP

Submerged Hidden Depths

Dawn of the Monsters

République: Anniversary Edition

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

The Cruel King and the Great Hero

Aztech Forgotten Gods

Time Loader

Young Souls

Will You Snail?

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures

New multiformat releases

WWE 2K22

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures

The Last Cube

Aztech Forgotten Gods

Submerged: Hidden Depths

Time Loader

Radioactive Dwarfs: Evil From the Sewers

Dawn of the Monsters

Splash Cars

Will You Snail?

Cosmos Bit

Young Souls

Dungeon Color

New on PSN

Republique: Anniversary Edition

Workshop Simulator

Valley of the Dead: MalnaZidos

The Cruel King and the Great Hero

The Trap Remake

Quick Mafs Advanced

Antarctica 88

New on Xbox Store

Century: Age of Ashes

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

Retro Pixel Racers

New Switch retail releases

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures

Chocobo GP

HOA

Next week: STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN, Monster Energy Supercross 5, The Mooseman (Xbox Series/PS5), Phantom Breaker: Omnia, Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus, Tunic, next-gen Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature, Paradise Killer, ANNO: Mutationem, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, Startenders, and Kowloon High-School Chronicle.