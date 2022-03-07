N64 platformer Glover is bouncing back next month

PIKO Interactive has just finished dusting off the 1998 cult classic platformer Glover for a HD PC re-release.

Based on the N64 version’s source code – and not the largely detested PSone iteration – it’s due out 20th April on Steam, complete with trading cards and achievements.

Here, you play as a magical wizard’s glove on a quest to retrieve a bunch of magic crystals – handily disguised as rubber balls. Being able to bounce and throw said balls around made for a wildly different experience from most typical 3D platformers of the era. The main character was spritely and well-animated too, able to convey different emotions despite merely being a glove.

A sequel was almost finished – due 1999 on N64, Dreamcast and PSone – but cancelled after a fubar when it came to ordering cartridges from Nintendo. Publisher Hasbro requested 150k copies, but an order for 300k was placed instead, costing over half a million dollars and causing a huge financial blow.

The situation was so bad that it was outright cancelled, although rumour persists that PIKO are looking to release a finished version of this lost sequel in the future.