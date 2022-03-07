Gran Turismo 7 tops UK chart while Triangle Strategy takes #7

Just to prove how busy the gaming scene is currently, the UK retail chart has gained its fourth new number one in just as many weeks.

This time it’s the turn of Gran Turismo 7, which knocks Elden Ring – or Death of the Wild, as it’s known around here – to #2. GI.biz reports GT7’s sales were split 76% on PS5 and 24% on PS4. Sales were down over GT Sport’s launch week, but this was to be expected in this digital age.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus held onto #3 while Horizon Forbidden West fell to #4.

FIFA 22 remained at #5 for a second week running. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped from #4 to #6.

At #7 it’s another new arrival – Square-Enix’s Switch exclusive Triangle Strategy. GI.biz informs launch week sales were almost equal to Bravely Default II but it fell short of beating 2018’s Octopath Traveller.

It was no change for Animal Crossing: New Horizons at #8. Dying Light 2 Stay Human took a tumble to #9 – its lowest chart position so far. Finally, at #10, it’s Minecraft.

Call of Duty: Vanguard and GTA: The Trilogy both departed the top ten. GRID Legends also had a rough week, falling from #18 to #30. Launching close to GT7 wasn’t the best idea, perhaps.