UK chart: Elden Ring chimes in at no.1, boasting impressive sales

This week there really is one ring to rule them all – Bandai-Namco’s Elden Ring is the UK’s no.1, and all signs point to it being the fastest selling FromSoftware title ever.

Indeed, it seems the onslaught of 10/10 review scores – leading it to become one of the highest-rated games of all time – have sent sales into the stratosphere, with over 807k concurrent users on Steam during launch. That’s a huge step up from Dark Souls III’s 129k all-time peak.

In the UK retail charts, it tops the all-formats top 40, the PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series individual format charts. All the charts, basically.

GI.biz reports it’s the third fastest-selling game of the year behind Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Horizon Forbidden West. This means it had a stronger first week than Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

EA’s GRID Legends parked up at a not particularly impressive #18. The timing is a little odd for Codemasters’ latest racer, arriving mere days before the anticipated Gran Turismo 7.

With Elden Ring ruling the chart, Horizon Forbidden West falls to #2 while Pokémon Legends: Arceus drops to #3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 hold onto #4 and #5.

Call of Duty: Vanguard climbed to #7, Dying Light 2 Stay Human fell from #3 to #7, Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped two places to #8, Minecraft sunk to #9, and then at #10 it’s Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition – up from #14.