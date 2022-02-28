PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ coming this May, now confirmed for Xbox GamePass

Bandai-Namco’s PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ looks set to become the most comprehensive Pac-Man collection yet, even including a revised version of the Nintendo DS’s underrated Pac ‘n Roll.

Launching 27th May, and now confirmed for an Xbox GamePass launch, this multi-format collection will contain 14 classic and modern games, along with a customisable in-game arcade.

New items, wallpapers, cabinets, figures and flooring can be unlocked by completing missions. Those who purchase the collection within 30 days from launch will also unlock five “silver or gold” figures to display in their virtual homestead.

Here’s the game list and trailer: