Out this week: Gran Turismo 7, Shadow Warrior 3, Triangle Strategy, ELEX II, FAR: Changing Tides, Babylon’s Fall, more

We imagine the majority of gamers that picked up Elden Ring on Friday feel like they’ve barely scratched the surface, yet another wave of anticipated releases are upon us. The timing of Gran Turismo 7 is a little odd too, launching just days after EA’s GRID Legends. Or perhaps EA should have distanced themselves from GT7. In short: there are too many games of late.

Gran Turismo 7 looks set to re-establish its delicate blend of competitive and casual racing, featuring 420 cars – each promised to handle differently – and 90 “track routes” with dynamic weather conditions.

If shooters are more your thing, The delightfully ludicrous Shadow Warrior 3 borrows a trick from Halo Infinite, adding a grappling hook alongside the usual line of core gun-and-sword-play. It’s looking like a huge step up from Shadow Warrior 2, packing some shiny next-gen visuals. In a surprise move, PlayStation Now subscribers can play it at launch.

Incidentally, check out Shadow Warrior 2 if you haven’t – it’s essentially a super-condensed Borderlands, and far removed from the linear original.

Two very different RPGs are also upon us. Triangle Strategy comes from Square-Enix and Artdink, with development lead by the producers of Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler. This slow-burning tale of politics and war features a turn-based battle system similar to Fire Emblem and Final Fantasy Tactics.

THQ Nordic are behind the open-world ELEX II, developed by the Gothic and Risen team. Post-apocalyptic sci-fi exploration is the order of the day, with an improved control system, moral decisions, and NPCs that remember and react to your behaviour.

Following on from last week’s Sol Cresta, PlatinumGames are back with Babylon’s Fall – a PlayStation and PC co-op RPG with the studio’s signature hack ‘n slash combat. This too is published by Square-Enix. Here, you’re invited to tackle the Tower of Babel in a fantasy setting that draws inspiration from medieval art.

Conan Chop Chop is finally out this week too. Funcom’s four-player rogue-like was first announced 1st April 2019, and consequently deemed an April Fools. It’s like Sol Cresta all over again.

Reviewers cast their critical eye on FAR: Changing Tides last week, with scores being a mixture of 7s, 8s and 9s. Like the original, it entails managing a land vessel while stopping to solve puzzles. “FAR: Changing Tides is a beautiful game with a stunning soundtrack that puts you in control of a ship you’ll build a fantastic bond with,” said God is a Geek.

Sometimes You has two new releases out this week – 35MM sees two Russian epidemic survivors on an arduous journey through a barren wasteland, going to great lengths to survive. It’s a belated console release of a 2016 PC game. Look out for a review tomorrow.

Music Racer: Ultimate, meanwhile, lets you add your own music from a computer or smartphone. We didn’t think much of the original, which simply entailed moving left and right to collect pellets while avoiding pillars. A racing game without any actual racing, we gave the vanilla version a miserable 2/10.

As for other smaller games, look out for Little Orpheus – a side-scrolling adventure inspired by Flash Gordon – ‘70s set rhythm actioner A Musical Story, retro adventure Quest for Infamy, and the arcade-style platformer Gunborg: Dark Matters.

And if none of these takes your fancy, there’s always Ryan’s Rescue Squad. Hurrah?

Next week: WWE 2K22, Chocobo GP, Submerged: Hidden Depths, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, Time Loader, Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures, Workshop Simulator, The Last Cube, Aztech: Forgotten Gods, and RPG Time: The Legend of Wright!