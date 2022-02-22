Wonder Boy is back…again

The announcement of a Wonder Boy collection should be a cause celebration – few ‘80s gaming mascots could boast catalogue anywhere near as diverse – but we can’t help to feel a little sceptical about this one.

There aren’t many games on the new collection that aren’t available elsewhere. Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World is still available to purchase on the Xbox Store, selling for £6.79 and containing three of the four games on the upcoming package. Monster World IV was also included with the physical release of the recent remake, while 2016 gave us Wonder Boy Returns, an often-forgotten remake of the original.

All the above certainly takes the shine off ININ Games and Strictly Limited Games’ new collection, which bundles together Wonder Boy (1986), Wonder Boy in Monster Land (1987), Wonder Boy in Monster World (1991), and Monster World IV (1994) in a retail package with a £24.99 RRP. Publisher Bliss Brain will handle downloadable versions for PS4 and Switch, with the price TBA.

Also putting a dampener on things is the fact that limited and collector’s editions – available from Strictly Limited – will include even more games, ergo feel more complete. Nobody likes being told to ‘cough up or miss out’ – especially not longtime fans. A single all-encompassing collection would have been far more appealing.

Oh well – at least we already know the games themselves hold up. The reveal trailer is below. Keep an eye on Strictly Limited for more info.