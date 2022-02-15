The PC Engine’s Moto Roader MC returns later this month

Ratalaika Games’ next cheap ‘n cheerful retro re-release, following on from Gleylancer and Gynoug, is Moto Roader MC – a PC Engine CD-ROM² (TurboGrafx-CD) top-down racer from 1992.

Moto Roader MC was the third entry in the series, but being a racer and all, that doesn’t matter a jot. It’s a slight offbeat affair with a futuristic slant and some peculiar trackside detailing.

Vehicles are equipped with two weapons, adding a side-line of combat. Tracks are single-screen, and four players (five on Switch) can partake.

Those who stuck with the Wii U until the bitter end may be familiar – it was released on Virtual Console in 2017. The original Motor Roader was also included on the PC Engine Mini.

The £5.99 asking price seems more than fair – the original CD-ROM² release sells for between £30-£50 nowadays.

It’s set for a 25th Feb release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Switch.