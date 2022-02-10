Star Wars: The Force Unleashed comes to Switch this April

As revealed during last night’s Nintendo Direct, Aspyr is bringing the Wii version of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed to Switch.

The Wii edition differed slightly from the PS3/360 versions, with a focus on motion controls – replicated here with Joy-Con support – and a battle mode with 27 different characters. Understandably, though, it wasn’t as slick visually. A slightly uneven payoff.

Playing as Darth Vader’s secret apprentice, Starkiller, the story takes place between Episodes III and IV and sees Starkiller travel to Cloud City, Kashyyyk and more to deal with those who oppose Vader.

What then ensues is a mange-et-trio of explosions, physics-based force attacks, and wobbly ragdoll animations. We’re pretty sure Starkiller slices an AT-ST in two as well.

A £17.99 price tag and a 20th April release date has been set. While The Force Unleashed did gain a sequel in 2010, may refer to this original as the superior game.