New on Switch: GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, OlliOlli World, Grapple Dog, PowerSlave Exhumed, EGGLIA Rebirth, and Ziggurat 2

This week’s eShop round-up is running behind as we believed last night’s mammoth Nintendo Direct may have seen a surprise release or two. While we didn’t see anything major, there was a small something – cult retro RPGs EarthBound Beginnings and EarthBound are out now as part of the Switch Online library. If you’re new to these, be sure to grab the official player’s guide (available as a free PDF) too.

While on the topic of RPGs, there’s a handful out this week. On the more traditional side of things, there’s the top-down pixel art pairing of Sword of Elpisia and Ocean Heart.

They’re joined by a conversion of the mobile RPG EGGLIA Rebirth, and Idea Factory’s Death end re;Quest 2 – a bleak affair that hit the PlayStation 4 in 2020 to mostly positive reviews.

EGGLIA Rebirth seems to be going down rather well, able to disguise its mobile roots. “Egglia Rebirth is a really fun game. It feels more like an indie JRPG than it does a mobile tile, which works in the Switch version’s favor. Players who spend a lot of time with it will potentially feel rewarded by its systems,” said Siliconera.

Square-Enix has also brought most of their Kingdom Hearts back catalogue to Switch. While it’s great to see the series on the platform, the fact that they’re full-price cloud versions is off-putting. The Switch could have easily handled native ports of the earlier games, so it does smack of laziness.

OlliOlli World is one of the bigger releases of the week, arriving to critical acclaim. The Switch version is yet to receive a score lower than 8/10, in fact.

“Rarely has skateboarding in a game felt so creative and accessible as it does in OlliOlli World. It’s very much more of the grind-based platforming that long-time fans will know, just with even more tricks and challenges primed to keep you coming back for more,” said Switch Player.

Konami’s lavish-looking GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon, meanwhile, is based on a 1987 Famicom game, offering rogue-lite hack-and-slash action told via traditional Japanese art. The PC version has been in early access since May 2021, garnering ‘very positive’ user reviews.

Then there’s Grapple Dog, which looks like the greatest GBA game that never was. The game’s title gives away its main mechanic – Pablo the dog can grabble onto platforms to swing around the colourful stages.

“At its best, Grapple Dog’s action is a joy to behold. There’s a blend of speed and precision that Grapple Dog requires that makes nailing the various challenges and obstacles that stand in your way, zooming across chasms at high speed. The ability set that the grapple provides also enhances what could have normally been some fairly rote boss fights into more thrilling affairs. Turns out defying gravity with a huge chain hook is pretty sweet,” said Cultured Vultures.

We were hoping to review the pixel art dungeon crawler Heroes of Loot 2, but our reviewer (Zayne) has stumbled on a glitch that resets progress. Hopefully a future patch will rectify things. Stay tuned.

Then there’s Ziggurat 2, which appears to be a huge leap over the already brilliant original. This hectic roguelite FPS bears similarities with the retro classic Hexen, and pleasingly, it doesn’t take itself too seriously.

If Ziggurat 2 floats your boat, then you’ll likely be into PowerSlave Exhumed too. This remaster combines content from the PSone and Saturn versions while adding new flourishes. Why, it’s filled with eastern promise.

Retro diehards may also be interested in Atari’s well-received Breakout: Recharged, PC Engine package Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection, the well-timed sports sim Retro Bowl – which Nintendo Life loved – and the ‘90s era-inspired Action Arcade Wrestling.

Other new releases to mull over include acclaimed island-set adventure Welcome to Elk, Task Force Kampas spin-off El Gancho, polished-looking friendship puzzle-platformer Derpy Conga, and the noir adventure Backbone. Take a look at the full list below.

New Switch eShop releases

OlliOlli World – £24.99

Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radlandia, meeting colorful characters as you grind, trick, and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana.

Traverse a delightful and weird world as you take on missions, challenges, and make new friends along the way. Customise your character’s looks, tricks, and style while you experience explorable levels with multiple paths that provide an array of opportunities for player expression. Challenge the world in Leagues or dare a friend to beat your best tricks on one of millions of sharable levels. Experience the accessibility, depth, and player freedom as you dive into the signature flow state gameplay of OlliOlli World.

OlliOlli World marks the third entry in the critically-acclaimed OlliOlli series from Roll7, the BAFTA and multi-award-winning independent studio.

Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection – £31.79

The side-scrolling bishojo action game series “Valis”, which was first released in the 80s and gained popularity, celebrated its 35th anniversary in December 2021.

In commemoration of this, three of the series’ most popular PC Engine™ titles, “Valis: The Fantasm Soldier”, “Valis II” and “Valis III”, have been completely ported to the Nintendo Switch!

Sound mode and visual mode included!

The game is equipped with a viewing mode that allows you to enjoy the gems of Valis sound and beautiful visual scenes!

In addition, many other elements allow you to enjoy Valis to the fullest, such as a function that allows you to save and load anywhere and a “rewind” function that allows you to go back and redo any mistakes you make!

Death end re;Quest 2 – £44.99

Take on the enemies of Le Choara now with the help of all free and paid DLC originally included in the initial release!

A girl in escape of her past comes to the mountain town of Le Choara, searching for her long-lost sister. Little does she know the town is home to buried secrets, dark creatures that prowl the night streets, and a sinister sacrificial sequence.

Can she fight the darkness, or will the darkness consume her?

EGGLIA Rebirth – £16.99

The fantasy RPG “Egglia”, first released for mobile phones in 2017, finally makes its debut on the Nintendo Switch!

Once upon a time, there was a magical kingdom known as Egglia.

Within its borders, all manners of species lived peacefully and in harmony with one another.

But these days were not to last.

The kingdom was sieged by gigantic, brutish Ogres, who laid waste to all they touched.

Faced with imminent destruction, Egglia’s ruler and its most powerful wizard, Kuff, sealed his precious kingdom away inside a magical egg.

There Egglia remained, kept safe from strife and harm, waiting for the right time to be set free once more.

KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud – £79.99

THIS GAME USES CLOUD STREAMING. PLEASE TRY OUT THE FREE DEMO BEFORE PURCHASE.

※The items offered in this pack can be purchased as a single item.

Journey through the exciting world of KINGDOM HEARTS and follow Sora as he and his friends embark on new adventures through Disney and Pixar Worlds.

Starting with KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, the story of KINGDOM HEARTS unfolds as Sora , Donald, and Goofy battle the Heartless, making friends and having spectaular adventures along the way. The series culminates with KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind, where our trio unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail against tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.

KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE includes:

• KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

• KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

• KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC)

KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX – Cloud Version – £32.99

THIS GAME USES CLOUD STREAMING. PLEASE TRY OUT THE FREE DEMO BEFORE PURCHASE.

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX is the essential HD remastered collection, featuring:

• KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

• KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

• KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

• KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

• KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep Final MIX

• KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

This is is the perfect opportunity to start wielding your Keyblade to save the Disney worlds from darkness!

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version – £39.99

THIS GAME USES CLOUD STREAMING. PLEASE TRY OUT THE FREE DEMO BEFORE PURCHASE.

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue features 3 magical experiences, all leading up to KINGDOM HEARTS III:

KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD: A full-HD remaster. Sora and Riku take on the Mark of Mastery exam in preparation for their coming showdown with Master Xehanort.

KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie): A new HD movie that tells the mysterious story of the Foretellers from the series’ origins.

KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage – : A brand new episode that links to KINGDOM HEARTS III.

KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version – £49.99

THIS GAME USES CLOUD STREAMING. PLEASE TRY OUT THE FREE DEMO BEFORE PURCHASE.

KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind tells the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, KINGDOM HEARTS follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power as he is joined by Donald and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe.

Re Mind is also included – a parallel tale which unfolded during the climax of KINGDOM HEARTS III. In this additional chapter, Sora travels to the Keyblade Graveyard determined to rescue Kairi and discovers truths he could have never imagined.

Key Features

• Adventure in Disney and Pixar Worlds

• Unlock the Power of the Keyblades

• Relive Classic Disney Shorts Through Minigames

• Includes Re Mind (DLC)

About an Elf – £12.59

Join forces with Dam, the magical princess of all elves, and her incorrigible apprentice, Roland the BraveCat, as they fight to save the universe from the King of Terrors and his army of evil monsters.

This is a point-and-click-ish, rpg-ish, visual-novel-ish game of gigantawesome proportions. Do you have what it takes to have what it takes? If so, everything might turn out elf-ok!

Action Arcade Wrestling – £11.29

Action Arcade Wrestling brings everything you love from 90’s wrestling games with its own twist of chaos and fun. Join the action and step through the ropes in this fast-paced, arcade wrestling extravaganza to superkick the overly simulated wrestling games out of the ring! Choose from a roster of 30+ outrageous wrestlers executing their powerful attacks and superhero-like abilities in the most over-the-top wrestling game ever conceived.

If that isn’t enough crazy for you, jump into the AAW Wrestle Lab to create your ultimate wrestler. The Wrestle Lab provides an unprecedented amount of creation tools where gamers can unleash their creativity. Whether it’s your favorite superhero or most feared monster, the Wrestle Lab is only limited by your imagination.

Backbone – £22.49

Backbone is a post-noir narrative adventure. Become raccoon private eye Howard Lotor and explore dystopian Vancouver inhabited by animals as you uncover a deeply personal story of change and transformation.

Backbone is inspired by film noir, weird sci-fi, post-soviet aesthetics, modern political regimes, the works of Lynch and Kaufman, and existential philosophy of Sartre. It is a linear, cinematic narrative experience that subverts genre and challenges your perception of what it means to be a person.

Breakout: Recharged – £7.99

The grandfather of brick-breaking games is back with some of the toughest challenges yet! Breakout: Recharged steps up the excitement with a fresh coat of paint, exciting power-ups, and another original soundtrack from award-winning video game composer Megan McDuffee.

Breakout: Recharged will forever change what you expect from a brick-breaking title. The endless arcade mode and 50 challenge levels will push you to the limit of your skills. Don’t fret, however, as this wouldn’t be a Recharged title without game-changing powerups. Expect the aid of rail guns, homing missiles, and explosives to join the traditional multi-ball. You’ll need every tool in the arsenal and razor-sharp reflexes to climb the global leaderboards.

Blipz – £7.19

Welcome to Blipz, one of the most addictive and unique puzzlers to set foot on this planet. Play through 5 carefully crafted game modes as you aim for highscores, earn cool new badges, and face grading challenges to prove your mastery!

Blackberry Honey – £12.99

Lorina Waugh is forced to toil for fourteen hours a day as a maid for the Lennard family, and she struggles with overwork and being bullied by the senior maids.

One of the only maids who speaks kindly to Lorina is the mysterious Taohua. Her aloof, almost cat-like personality, coupled with her peculiar appearance, have inspired rumours that she might be a witch.

Lorina knows she should keep her distance from Taohua, and she wants to most desperately… but maybe there’s a pinch of truth to all the rumours, because she soon finds herself under the woman’s spell!

Castle Morihisa – £13.49

“Castle Morihisa” is a roguelike featuring strategic deckbuilder. You need to build up your deck through constant battles, acquire powerful talents, and wield the power of the Fallen Heroes to unveil the truth behind the rebellion in the Castle Morihisa.

Cellular Harvest – £6.29

At the edge of explored space, your camera will decide the fate of a world.

Cellular Harvest is a shortform first-person photography exploration game. You are an Auditor. An AI embedded in your suit evaluates the value of every being you encounter for the corporate interests that direct humanity’s journey into a wider universe.

Track alien creatures. Catalog their existence with your camera. Follow orders. And enjoy an alien planet – while it’s still intact!

Death Park – £5.99

In this scary game you should explore a huge abandoned amusement park with a creepy circus.

Are you ready to face the true evil – the scary killer clown? Will you be able to solve all the puzzles that are waiting for you on the path to escape in these horror stories? You will have to play hide and seek with that monster and go through all the hard quests in order to survive throughout the night!

Explore a dark amusement loonar park: old abandoned buildings, a horrifying hospital, dark basements, mysterious mazes and creepy circus, all this scares goosebumps.

Derpy Conga – £14.39

A physics-based puzzle-platformer about the importance of friendship!

Gather all your friends and take them on a journey to save their endangered planet!

Take their hand as you find them and form a conga line to be sure not to leave anyone behind but be careful: the longer the line, the harder to control!

On the other hand (haha!), certain obstacles are easier to overcome when you have friends on your side.

Dino Galaxy Tennis – £8.99

In Dino Galaxy Tennis you take on the role of a dinosaur, whose dream is to win the Galactic Tennis Tournament. To reach the grand final, you will have to visit 5 planets and defeat their leaders, with every victory confirmed by a unique badge.

This will not only bring you closer to the final but will also unlock special abilities that become useful in future matches. With the help of your mentor and special practices, you will be able to improve your results between tournaments. Throughout the story, you will also encounter a cheating opponent, which needs to be eliminated in a match.

You can also complete the campaign and the challenges with your friends via a dedicated Co-op mode. Try competitive VS mode and play with up to 4 players during your casual meetings and party evenings.

Grapple Dog – £11.99

Grapple Dog is an exhilarating 2D pixel art platformer. Use your awesome grappling hook to clear tricky challenges as Pablo, the Grapple Dog!

Exhilarating action – Jumping! Swinging! Collecting gems! Dogs! Grapples! Driving a little boat around! And most exciting of all, dog petting!

6 colorful worlds – Sail across the map to explore 6 worlds, featuring 33 levels filled with hidden collectibles to find, secret areas to investigate, spectacular boss battles to overcome, and bonus levels to master

Go, go, Grapple Dog! – A lighthearted adventure with tons of fun characters, you play as Pablo, the Grapple Dog! Sail with your merry band of fearless adventurers on your quest to stop the robotic overlord Nul from destroying the world

Play your way – Hone your grapple skills with optional collectibles and a testing speedrun Time Trial mode, or utilise the many in-built accessibility options to play without restrictions – have fun however you see fit

Bold & funky – A bold, colorful art style from a pixel art veteran makes Grapple Dog pop from start to finish, with a funky fresh soundtrack that’s sure to stick in your head

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon – £22.49

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon combines intense roguelike hack-and-slash action with a stunning dark fantasy world, brought to life through the stroke of traditional Japanese art.

As the chosen leader and guardian of the land of the living, wield the otherworldy arsenal and powers of the Getsu clan as you descend deeper into the depths of Hell to eradicate the source of the cataclysm.

El Gancho – £6.29

The Pogovon Empire has invaded Cocodu planet and captured the cocos! In their search for an unlimited source of power amongst species from across the galaxy, the Pogovons learned about the unlimited happiness of the cocos. Now they’ve devised evil plans to extract that happiness to power their deadly weapons.

El Gancho is set in the same universe as Task Force Kampas, but this time there’s no help around. Play as a coco that finds an experimental laser-hook and swing your way through cosmic platforming stages in retro pixel art style! Search for your friends and destroy those imperial super weapons! The faster you move, the longer your trail becomes, and your trail can be used to wipe out enemies! Every run is randomly generated and unique, giving you a world of reasons to keep coming back and pushing your skills further.

Heroes of Loot 2 – £9.99

After their job, of keeping the dungeons in balance, was done, our heroes needed a new job. Roaming the lands they found a call for heroes, a castle in need, possible even a damsel in distress?

Take control of all four heroes at once, using their special skills to navigate the dangerous castle hallways, rooms and floors. Switching between the Elf, Wizard, Warrior and Valkyrie when needed to solve quests, puzzles, and of course destroy a lot of demons and skulls.

Quests – The dungeon is full of problems, let’s call them quests. These problems range from simple “find a key” to “use magic powers to light all magic candles and open the magical gate”. Different types of quests require different solutions.

Weapons – The four characters are your main weapons. The Elf shoots his arrows through multiple monsters, the Wizard has unlimited magic, the Warrior has a powerful melee attack with his hammer, and the Valkyrie besides having a quick spinning-melee attack can also detect secrets and important loot.

Secrets – Find secret rooms, level-skipping teleports, secret items, and more!

Inua – A Story in Ice and Time – £13.49

A mystical game in Canadian far north

Inua is a mystical narrative adventure spanning several time periods in the Canadian far north.

Follow the story of Taïna, Peter and Simon, three characters separated by more than a century but whose destinies are mysteriously intertwined with Nanurluk, the great polar bear.

10 000 thousand years ago, nanurluk lived peacefully with her cubs? One day, motivated by ambition and their desire to show their superiority, humans attacked her. After a long and dire hunt, Nanurluk was slain ,disturbing the balance between man and nature.

Navigate through time and instill ideas into the minds of characters to bring back harmony to the world.

Kittens and Yarn – £2.69

Lots of cuteness and mess! That’s exactly what you get for having several kittens at home.

Kittens and Yarn is a cute and minimalist puzzle game where it’s up to you to untangle the yarns by simply swapping the pieces.

NAPE RETROVERSE COLLECTION – £6.29

A collection of classics from the 8-bit era, with special add-ons like display modes, save states, rewind to help with gameplay accessibility and more!

Letters – a written adventure – £13.49

Letters is a cozy, often funny, and sometimes sad game about friendship, courage, and the power of words.

Journey back to the 90s and 2000s to follow the story of Sarah and move through her beautiful hand-drawn letters and nostalgic pixel worlds.

Help her navigate all the ups and downs of growing up and decide what kind of person she’ll become.

Use words to solve riddles and explore Sarah’s colorful world full of wacky characters, relatable stories, and bad puns.

KungFu Kickball – £12.99

Compete against your friends in a fantasy sport that mixes soccer with kung fu action movies. Fly through the air and unleash a flurry of punches, kicks, and mystical arts to overpower the other team and smash the ball into their bell. Every bell ring counts as a point and the team with the most points when time runs out is crowned the winner.

Hone your skills in the single-player championship modes against increasingly difficult AI, then duke it out with friends in either local multiplayer or online multiplayer in versus or quickmatch modes.

Ocean’s Heart – £13.49

Ocean’s Heart is an action RPG featuring detailed pixel art with a heavy focus on exploration. In a lively world teeming with secrets and mysteries, Tilia sets out in search of her missing father. Follow the trail through the ruins of a flooded kingdom, shape the future of the current world, or keep your head down and focus on your own mission in this epic retro-inspired adventure!

Pendula Swing – The Complete Journey – £8.99

You play as Brialynne, one of the most honoured dwarven heroines – you even have your own fanclub! Stealing your axe unleashes an extraordinary carousel of events! Will you be able to come to peace with the loss of your beloved? How has the world changed after you saved it? Why is your cat chattering something about a failed spell?

Pajama Sam 2: Thunder And Lightning Aren’t So Frightening – £13.49

Pajama Sam: No Need to Hide When It’s Dark Outside – £13.49

Sam is an ordinary kid who, with the help of his red cape, turns into “superhero” Pajama Sam. In No Need to Hide When It’s Dark Outside, Pajama Sam journeys into the land of darkness (his closet) to face his fears. Help Pajama Sam figure out who or what is behind the darkness and realize that there is no need to hide when it’s dark outside!

Putt-Putt Saves The Zoo – £13.49

Today’s the grand opening of the Cartown Zoo, and there’s still so much to do: zoo chow is running low, and all the baby animals are missing. Putt-Putt® and Pep need your child’s help to reunite the little ones with their parents before Outback Al can open the gates. Along the way, they’ll swing across alligator-infested rivers, play ice hockey with a polar bear, build a bridge out of icebergs, bop with dancing penguins, and enjoy other adventures. This zoo is full of loyal friends and captivating challenges that are sure to run wild through your child’s imagination.

Spy Fox in “Dry Cereal” – £13.49

The Plot: William the Kid has nearly completed his dastardly plan to cow-nap all the worlds supply of milk!

The Mission: The super-suave agent, SPY Fox, must find Mr. Udderly, rescue all the cows, and stop William the Kid from depleting the worlds supply of milk. Using ingenious SPY gadgets, keen wits, and daring moves, SPY Fox, jumps out on an udderly exhilarating adventure!

Perpetuum Mobile – £4.50

In Perpetuum Mobile you take control of the perpetuum flyer where you must reach the highest score, in infinite procedurally generated levels.

Pinball Frenzy – £3.99

Pinball Frenzy establishes a new standard about on-device pinball games, thanks to its hyper-realistic physic and the quality of its graphics and sound ambience.

PowerSlave Exhumed – £15.89

PowerSlave: Exhumed is a KEX Engine port of the classic console game perfectly blending both the PlayStation & Saturn versions

Destination: The ancient Egyptian city of Karnak. Alien forces possessing horrifying powers have sealed off the once thriving community from all outside contact. As a covert operations specialist, you have been trained for all forms of contingencies. Nothing can prepare you, however, for the nightmare you are about to enter…

Retro Bowl – £4.49

Retro Bowl is the perfect game for the armchair quarterback to finally prove a point. Presented in a glorious retro style, the game has simple roster management, including press duties and the handling of fragile egos, while on the field you get to call the shots. Can you pass the grade and take your team all the way to the ultimate prize? Can you win the Retro Bowl?

Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity – £8.99

Set in the alternative historical setting of 1897 Angelic Empire of Britannia, your contract will order you to eliminate the source of the unnatural fog enveloping the Berelai Manor.

Discover the secrets of the estate, as you look for answers among the violent inhabitants.

A strange and repelling madness took hold of the servants roaming the halls, and they will attack on sight, for their madness is one rooted in a deeper understanding of cosmic insignificance.

To repel the maddening horrors, your Iaito cane, and Waltham A9 hand canon will aid you. To mend your injuries your Vitae concoctions will offer healing.

Beware, whatever unearthly events have transpired, your sanity will be tested as the truth unfolds in this hungry all-consuming Fog.

Sword of Elpisia – £13.49

In Terra, a world whose civilization developed thanks to magic tools, there are frequent cases of people being turned into magic swords. Alice, a girl who is traveling with Aldo, the main hero, chooses to become a sword to rescue her friends. Will their journey and encounters lead them to a predetermined fate?

Throw yourself into the beautiful, complex turn-based battles, using magic swords with up to three weapons set! The overwhelming charm of pixelated graphics surround your entire world and adventure in a unique fantasy JRPG. Not to mention all the necessary elements from treasure hunting, quests, pet buddies to almost-infinite level caps!

Unstrong Legacy – £1.79

As your precious base crashes to the ground, you can’t help but wonder, ‘WHY!’, ‘What went wrong this time?’, and ‘Where did all my cool stuff go?!’ But don’t worry, you’ll find out soon enough. You can’t run forever.

Starting from nothing isn’t new to you. You’re Glasses, just some nerd with noble goals – as noble as an evil genius manages, at least. What else can you do but pick up all the pieces and try again? On your journey, you’ll learn how to scientifically approach stuff like magnets, robots, sticks and daddy issues. We’ll all learn so much together and have a super-good time overall!

Unstrong is a colorful retro-style pixel Metroidvania platformer.

Welcome to Elk – £11.99

Welcome to Elk is a biographical adventure set on an island like no other, where every character you encounter has a story to tell. From the weird and wonderful to the dark and desperate, all the tales told on Elk are based on true stories of life on the road less traveled.

Tales of real stories

Welcome to Elk, an adventure game set on a fictional island stitched together with true stories and tall tales, and inhabited by the people who lived them.

Word Chef – £5.99

Word Chef is the easy and fun word puzzle game. Link letters together to form different words. Earn rubies at each level that will unlock the most difficult words in the form of hints. You’ll quickly become addicted to word search and it will be a real pleasure.

Ziggurat 2 – £19.49

Ziggurat 2 focuses on fast paced combat and constant movement, in which mistakes are paid dearly. You’ll need dexterity, reflexes and resource management skills to have a chance of survival against the dangers hiding in the shadows, and manage to come back safe and sound.

Zorya: The Celestial Sisters – £0.00

Invite a friend to play the first 5 levels in this version, or play the full game with a friend who owns the DLC (users must be playing in an online session).

An award-winning cooperative puzzle game that takes place in a desolate world where the sun never sets. Choose to play as one of two sisters: Aysu, the night goddess who must stay within the shadows and can summon Wind Power, or Solveig, the all-powerful sun goddess who controls time and can harness Solar Energy. To succeed in the game, players must reunite the sisters by safely navigating the shadows to solve increasingly complex puzzles and restore balance to the world.

Noel the Mortal Fate – £19.79

Noel the Mortal Fate is an adventure title which started serialization as a free game in 2016 and later spawned comics and novels.

This version of the game has been remade for a console experience, with updated UI, story and dialogue. It follows the story from the prologue through Season 7 of the series where the real battle begins for Noel and her companions.

Furthermore it now supports full HD and so can be enjoyed in TV Mode as the epic story unfolds.

This version also features Season 3.5, a bonus season which takes place between the Burrows and Jillian storylines.

Rise of the Third Power – £17.99

Rise of the Third Power is a retro-themed, console-style role playing game, loosely based on the political climate of Europe in the late 1930’s. The story takes place in the land of Rin during the height of the Age of Sail, following the events that would lead to the greatest war in human history.

Next week: ASSASSIN’S CREED: THE EZIO COLLECTION, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, Beat Souls, Upaon: A Snake’s Journey, From Heaven To Earth, Mr Maker 3D Level Editor, Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden, Duggy, Infernax, Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp XXL, Smash Star, Gravity Runner, Rover Mechanic Simulator, Gem Wizards Tactics, and Mages and Treasures.