Dark fantasy side-scroller Mandragor revealed

Marvelous Europe has revealed Mandragor, a Metroidvania style 2.5D side-scroller set in a dark fantasy world where mankind has surrendered the world to the monsters.

As you may have guessed, the hero of the piece has decided to strike back. Multiple classes will feature, along with customisable skill sets. As they traverse castles, ruins, swaps and deserts, artisans will join their growing caravan, allowing for potions brewing and weapons crafting.

A bestiary is also compiled throughout the adventure.

Istvan Zsuffa, Mandragor’s creative director said: “Mandragora is a genre-blending mix of everything we love about our favourite games, which made it a challenge to find the right publisher who understands our vision for a title that doesn’t fit into just one box. That’s why we’re so glad to be working with Marvelous Europe to help bring our game to the players on all their favourite platforms.”

Developed by Primal Game Studio – best known for work within the League of Legends franchise – it’s due out later this year on PS5, Xbox Series, PC and Switch.