Dying Light 2 enters UK chart at #2 while Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection tumbles

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the UK’s no.1 for the second week running, meaning Techland’s Dying Light 2 settles for #2 within the all-formats physical top 40.

GI.biz reports Dying Light 2’s physical sales were stronger than Guardians of the Galaxy, and just narrowly behind Battlefield 2042. Sales were split 54% on PS5, 27% on Xbox and 19% on PS4.

FIFA 22 held onto #3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – which celebrates its 250th week in the chart – falls to #4, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops to #5.

Tesco, Asda and Amazon continue to clear out surplus Switch stock, which has seemingly led to Minecraft rising to #6, along with Mario Party Superstars and New Super Mario Bros. U re-entering the top ten at #7 and #8 (respectively.)

GTA V remained at #9, and then at #10 it’s Call of Duty: Vanguard – down two places.

Sony’s Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection fell from #5 to #21 during its second week on sale. This wasn’t entirely unexpected – an inexpensive digital upgrade scheme is in place for existing owners.

Expect the chart to see a shake-up next week – Tesco has reduced most of their gaming inventory to silly prices as they set about shrinking their physical media sections. It’s a sign of the times. Sigh.