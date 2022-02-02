Maglam Lord, Sherlock Holmes, Yeah Yeah Beebiss II, Millie and Molly, McDROID, and Land of Screens hit the Switch

Back in 1989, US mail order service Funco updated their price list with Yeah Yeah Beebiss – a NES game that was never released and never heard of again.

Nintendo fans have long speculated what it may have been, with some thinking it was merely a copyright trap – intended to catch those lazily copying Funco’s list – and others believing it was either a cancelled game, or a localisation of Rai Rai Kyonshis: Baby Kyonshi no Amida Daibouken.

This mysterious game is often referred to as ‘lost media’, although we’d say that term is pushing it somewhat. It’s only potentially non-existent, after all. No screenshots existed.

This week, a surprise sequel launches – Yeah Yeah Beebiss II is a reimagining of what the original may have been, using Baby Kyonshi no Amida Daibouken as an influence. It’s a single-screen two-player platformer spread across 100 stages, featuring NES-style visuals and a setting based around Japanese folklore. Funnily enough, it’s also available on Dreamcast.

Speaking of faux-retro games, there’s Kharon’s Crypt – Even Death May Die. This dungeon crawler is intended to resemble a Game Boy Color game, complete with borders displaying a battery light.

It’s joined by Millie and Molly, a platform puzzler first released on Commodore 64 in 2020, making it a ‘new retro’ game. Apparently, it’s a corker – the announcement of this Switch version generated a buzz on Twitter.

We aren’t out the retro woods yet – QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO sees a ’90s series return, packing three versions of this cooperative Lemmings-style puzzler. American gamers may know it as Dino Dudes: Evolution.

As for this week’s big-name releases, there’s Maglam Lord – PQube’s hellish action RPG, with relationship building and weapon crafting – and a belated conversion of Frogware’s Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments.

We’re still waiting on Maglam Lord reviews to drop. Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments has been given the Nintendo Life, however, however. “Overall, this is the best Sherlock Holmes game we’ve encountered and a very auspicious debut for the consulting detective on Switch. This is far from a lazy downgrade, with developer Frogwares presenting a full-featured and compelling experience from start to perhaps-too-soon finish,” they said before dishing out an 8/10.

The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna is another belated conversion, first released on PC. It’s a soul-searching journey with power fantasy moments, touching upon how unfair society can be. McDROID also makes the jump from Xbox One, being an eccentric tower defence shooter with talking turrets and strawberry farming. First launching in 2016, it may be showing its age.

Then there’s Land of Screens – a comical point ‘n click adventure of internet escapism, also coming soon to Steam. It’s flying under the radar somewhat despite looking promising.

Other new releases include doodle adventure Draw a Stickman: Epic, hardcore 2D platformer Alexio, rogue-like The Sealed Ampoule, and the Crazy Taxi-esque Food Delivery Battle – launching for roughly the same price as a Tesco Meal Deal. The New 3DS gets a new game too, resembling something from the Atari 2600.

New Switch eShop releases

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments – £25.99

Critically acclaimed and award-winning story-driven detective thriller set in a classic and mysterious Victorian setting brought to life by sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Become the most celebrated detective of all time: Sherlock Holmes! Use your impressive talents as a detective to solve six thrilling and varied cases: murders, missing persons, spectacular thefts and numerous investigations that sometimes lead you into the realms of the fantastic.

Will you follow your moral compass, or will you apply the letter of the law?

The great freedom of action in Crimes & Punishments allows you to conduct your investigations in the manner you deem appropriate. Use the 14 extraordinary skills of detection for which Sherlock is famous, choose the avenues of enquiry you wish to pursue, interrogate your suspects and, from your deductions, name the guilty parties… you can even determine their fate! The ramifications are far-reaching, and your decisions will exert a real influence through your reputation or the surprising consequences that will arise where you least expect them…

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments is now available on Nintendo Switch! Investigate criminal cases wherever you want — at home or on the go.

Food Delivery Battle – £3.19

When you start the game, you will see many delivery men at work. This is a fierce battleground of food delivery. Try to deliver more food than the other deliverymen within the time limit and aim for first place.

The Sealed Ampoule – £15.09

CAVYHOUSE, creators of Forget Me Not: My Organic Garden and The Midnight Sanctuary, presents their latest “Clicker-style Dungeon Agriculturalization Rogue-like Game”!

Level-up not only your character, but your dungeon itself to score huge bumper crops of items and Magic Circles galore!

By continuously exploring deeper and deeper into the dungeon, you can remake (agriculturalize) your dungeon, increasing your strategic efficiency and gradually transforming it into a bountiful and profitable farm in this extremely unique and original Rogue-like game combining elements of dungeon exploration and clicker-style gameplay.

Draw a Stickman: EPIC – £6.99

Pencil your way into one of the most creative drawing puzzle games ever designed: Draw a Stickman: EPIC!

In this uniquely crafted cartoon RPG, you become the artist and create your very own stick man hero! Sketch and doodle your way through the cartoon obstacles the evil stick man Zarp throws at you!

As the artist behind the adventure, start the game by drawing an original cartoon hero. Your hero also needs a friend, so sketch his buddy and give him a name! But as you watch your cartoon creations hop right off the page, your stick man hero’s friend heads straight into the dangers of the cartoon adventure book! Send your doodle dude into the book to save his cartoon friend!

Super Shadow Break : Showdown! NINJA VS The Three KAIJUs – £9.89

The souls of ancient KAIJUs have been unleashed from sealed urns hidden in forbidden ruins.

Tadashi and Kiyoshi set out to defeat the three resurrected KAIJUs,

but they are confronted by an army of ninjas led by the EVIL NINJA YAMADA!

Super Shadow Break: Showdown! NINJA VS The Three KAIJUs is a “block-breaking ninja action game” that combines block-breaking and 2D action game.

Play the ball, break the blocks, and fight the enemies!

After fierce battles with the evil ninja army, a giant KAIJU appears as a boss at the end of each chapter.

The Hundred Year Kingdom – £9.99

Welcome to an untouched new world. Only you—the Creator—and a mythical young goddess who calls herself an oracle exist here.

Share times of laughter, tears, and joy as you combine your skills and powers to guide the emergence of a brand new civilization.

What will your world be like after a century of growth? That’s up to you!

QUByte Classics – The Humans by PIKO – £6.99

The Humans are one of the first games of his time to present cooperation within characters to achieve the objectives that is to make sure your tribe will be alive at the end of the day, organization is the key, and pre-plan your time is highly important.

The player controls a group of humans and may switch between any human at any time, in order to complete a level, it is often necessary to use certain tools or abilities, such as stacking to reach a high ledge.

For example, the spear, a tool obtained in the first level of the game, may be thrown across gaps to other humans, used to jump, thrown to kill dinosaurs or other enemies, or brandished to hold off dinosaurs temporarily.

Swords & Bones – £6.99

The demon world invades humanity every 500 years. The Wolf Demon has been bullying the Kingdom of Vestus and it seems that there is no hope. But there’s one hero who can put an end to it – you – a nameless warrior with a sword in hand. What are you waiting for?

The Song Out of Space – £4.99

In 1962, during the height of the Cold War, twelve astronomers at a deep-space observatory were found dead. Because of the proximity of an important military base, two federal agents were sent to investigate any Russian involvement…

And what they found was from beyond this world.

Find out what really happened that night by exploring a town full of suspects with something to hide, and stop it from ever happening again.

Choose to play as federal agent Catherine Armstrong, a young recruit with excellent scientific skills, or as Stuart Ross, a street-smart veteran. Their unique skills and personality will change how the story unfolds.

And whatever you do, try to keep your sanity!

Land of Screens – £5.39

In Land of Screens, guide Holland on her new mission to ditch the social media saturation and discover some real-world relationships by enlisting the help of a few new friends, some synthy chiptune jams, and the inimitable chemistry of small children and adorable animals.

A Point-And-Click Adventure of Internet Escapism

Alexio – £4.49

Is there anything better than to spend the whole weekend with your friends when you have Quacktendo Entertainment System plugged into TV, and the brand new game just came out from the box into your hands? Actually I have a list of great things to do instead, but today I would love you to join us and play Alexio. This game is a blast among the fans of really hard and challenging titles. You’re gonna love it!

The premise is simple: this is the game about the little duckling Alex. The day when he turned 6 he learned the hard truth from his father — to become a true drake he had to complete the journey on his own and find his monobrow during his travels. Alex had a hard time trying to get some sleep, because he knew that this journey would be the most exciting thing for him ever. You will have to travel with Alex, overcome a set of obstacles and get through the meadows, lakes, mountains, woods, caves and ancient ruins on your way to the temple that keeps your hard-earned reward. Intriguing, right? This means it’s time to stop reading this and start playing!

Millie and Molly – £4.99

Millie and Molly is a retro-inspired puzzle platformer that will put your problem-solving skills to the test. Can you guide our fearless heroines through 100 themed levels to defeat the malicious monsters that stand in their way?

Use your wits to work out the best route and complete each level. Reunite the sisters, then swap between them to navigate mind-bending puzzles. If you make a mistake, simply use the rewind feature to try a different approach.

Featuring retro-inspired graphics and music, and five uniquely themed zones, Millie and Molly will take you on an adventure like no other.

Frog Ball Rerolled – £3.99

Collect pineapples as you roll your way to victory in Frog Ball Rerolled!

Frog Ball Rerolled is a full 3D marble-rolling game with charming characters and precise controls. With over 35 full levels and over 1,400+ customization options, you’ll never get bored!

Math Gym – £3.59

Math Gym will keep your mind healthy – exercise your brain once a day and expect great long-term results. Enhances mental arithmetic and alertness. Perfect both for kids and adults.

MAGLAM LORD – £34.99

Fast and furious gameplay for intense battles

Square off against powerful beasts in fast-paced battles as you try to regain your power. Fill the DG gauge to unleash the Demon Lord of Swords’ ultimate attacks for a wider variety of combat strategies.

Embark on an epic adventure to awaken your full power!

Enter the fantasy world of Eusdeal and play as a male or female Killizzerk, the Demon Lord of Swords who, after losing their power, is the last of the Demon Lords. Explore the world in a bid to bring your species from the brink of extinction.

Jumping Helix Ball – £3.99

Play this exciting game with the ball bouncing through the maze of the helix tower.

Jumping Helix Ball is an easy to learn touch screen game with rich visual effects and addictive gameplay mechanics.

Mania Fish – £3.99

Mania Fish is a cute fishing game that will please to kids and their parents.

Select your favorites floats and fishing roads, show skills in sending the floats and feel the magic of discovering what you have fished.

It includes a virtual currency based on your success, a shop and different pond sceneries.

Does it bite?

Pirate’s Gold – £8.99

Play Pirate’s Gold today and get ready for one of the greatest pirate puzzle adventures of all time. Experience an exciting journey through the Caribbean and plunder 100 treasure caves.

Each cave is a puzzle that demands everything from your logical thinking skills. Move the precious items around to make pairs. Find the right strategy to avoid obstacles or use one of the many magic items. Use the bomb to blow up unpleasant objects or use the sword to remove obstacles that get in your way. Analyze the tricky arrow mazes to find all the pieces of the cursed amulet and become the most feared pirate of the Caribbean.

Are you clever enough to find all the treasures?

McDROID – £8.09

“This game is love. It’s a nice mix of arcade game & tower defense which I’ve never seen before.” -lin

An original blend of Farming, Arcade and Tower Defense that will challenge your itchy trigger finger as well as make you want to pet those Furry Worms and drink Strawberry Juice.

Upgrade your little farming robot into a BATTLE STATION, herd a flock of doggy bots, listen to giant lasers talking back at you, plant many many trees to cover the land with boosting bliss and collect outfits for your robot!

The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna – £8.99

Witness the soul-searching journey of a university graduate as he returns to the village where he grew up. Upon his arrival, he finds the place deserted and instead witnesses visions of an incident that happened there some time ago, including another’s return to the village unaware of what lay before them. These visions are of various times and places, leaving the player to search for clues and unravel the surrounding mystery.

The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna is an immersive experience that explores how unfair society can be, both in a direct and realistic manner and with the power of fantasy elements, symbolism and abstract storytelling. Play in first or third person, navigating detailed environments across a huge seamless map. Solve puzzles, discover hidden dialogue through careful exploration and unlock new post-game features to extend the experience!

Webbed – £16.99

Webbed is the story of a happy little spider on an adventure to save her boyfriend from a big mean bowerbird.

Explore the dangerous wilderness with nothing but your webs and your wits. Practice the art of web swinging to speed your way through the world!

Leave your own unique mark by spinning webs through the interconnected world. Stick webs to almost anything and use them to create your own paths.

Make friends with bugs, and dance with them. Some bugs could use a little help from a friend and might even join your rescue effort in return!

INVERT – £1.79

Features:

Use the mechanic of changing the color of the base to make all bases the same.

You have a limited amount of moves, adding a little more challenge to the gameplay.

45 Phases with difficulty levels from easy to the most difficult phases.

Calm and relaxing soundtrack.

Yeah Yeah Beebiss II – £8.09

The Legend of Yeah Yeah Beebiss I

Long ago there was legend of a new video game that had no screenshots, no reviews, no advertisements — nothing. Just a quick blurb in the back of some magazines saying it was for sale. It was never released. This is a sequel to that mythical game.

As Kyonshi Hui and Jiangshi Bo, it is your quest to banish all evil in all 100 levels – 10 original stages, including the boss — a mutated mass of pure evil. Hui prefers zapping foes while Bo prefers absorbing their life force.

ParaLily – £4.49

ParaLily is one little girl’s adventure to retrieve her dear stuffed dinosaur Patches, who in the middle of the night sprung to life and took off through a mysterious door. This strange journey will take Lily through a set of dangerous and terrifying parallel universes, as she attempts to retrieve her little stuffed runaway. Lily can shift between the parallel universes at will; which will help her avoid danger, and solve puzzles while traversing the paranormal universes.

In this special blend of precision and puzzle platforming. Avoid horrifying enemies, collect magical glyphs, and discover the connection between Lily and the parallel universes.

This first chapter sets the tone for the journey ahead.

Kharon’s Crypt – Even Death May Die – £10.95

Kharon’s Crypt is an eerie non-linear dungeon crawler game full of puzzles, riddles and deadly challenges, and graphics designed to follow the aesthetics of the good old classics games. In Kharon’s Crypt, you’ll be playing as Kharon (a being thought to be death itself) in his mission to escape from the crypt where he had been sealed by a deranged king that wanted to elude death.

As Kharon, your abilities are flying, going through physical objects, and stun your enemies. To defeat your opponents and escape from the crypt, you’ll need to steal the bodies of your enemies by possessing them. You’ll be able to fly in a bat’s body, fight from inside a skeleton, or even use a mimic’s abilities to help yourself hide.

Do you have what it takes to escape from the crypt and compel the Deranged King to meet his fate?

GUNGUNGUN – £4.49

GUNGUNGUN is a frantic and fast-paced 2D arena shooter with an eye for details. Earn a high score and increase the bounty on your head while fighting on a runaway train crawling with enemies.

Treasure Hunter Man 2 – £1.79

Dorothy’s son Marvin snuck out to go treasure hunting again — to a very dangerous cursed island, no less. Now Dorothy will have to track down an excitable teenage son before something terrible happens!

Treasure Hunter Man 2 is a colorful 2d pixel metroidvania platform game. Dorothy learns new skills, finds useful equipment and raises her stats as she progresses through the game. Ruined castles in the sky and lost underground cities are begging to be explored.

Luminos – £4.49

The colours have vanished from Lumi’s world. No world can exist without the colours that let it come to life and bring joy and happiness to the hearts of its inhabitants. An important quest awaits you – make your way through levels set out in a variety of wonderful sceneries and restore what has been lost! Let the journey begin!

Jump, collect sparks, destroy obstacles and look out for the Magic Mists, which will appear deadly anytime you forget to switch to the right color. The ever-growing speed will make the challenge more intense with every second, testing both your reflexes and precision.

New on 3DS eShop

The Queen TV-Game 2 – £0.89

You’ve already switched. It’s too late. Love Hero is removed from channel 2600.

A lonely King is without a Queen. A physical XN update with new data slowly faded the King’s SD3 memory. His only memory with the Queen was watching Love Hero on TV. The Queen’s soul calls to him shouting their first encounter. The King finds out his Queen has been trapped out permanently from data transfer. He locates the Queen and sets out on one final journey! A journey he will not win.

Next week: PowerSlave Exhumed, Breakout: Recharged, Death end re;Quest 2, OlliOlli World, Heroes of Loot 2, El Gancho, Re:Turn 2 – Runaway, Letters – a written adventure, Perpetuum Mobile Blipz, Grapple Dog, Sword of Elpisia, Welcome to Elk, EGGLIA Rebirth, Castle Morihisa, Rise of the Third Power, Inua – A Story in Ice and Time, Ocean’s Heart, About an Elf, Death Park, Kittens and Yarn, NAPE RETROVERSE COLLECTION, KungFu Kickball, Pendula Swing – The Complete Journey, Blackberry Honey, and Pinball Frenzy.