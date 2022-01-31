Pokémon Arceus: Legends accounted for 50% of all boxed games sold last week

UK Charts

Considering the UK retail chart hasn’t amounted to much recently, it’s pleasing to see that physical releases can still ‘do the business’ in this digital age.

Pokémon Arceus: Legends is proving to be a colossal success, with some retailers sold out, and Curry’s claiming it to be their biggest ever pre-order of all time. The retailer had 9,000 advance orders and was expecting to sell a further 25k copies on launch day after dropping the price to £35.  

More concrete proof of the game’s success comes from GI.biz, reporting that it’s the fourth biggest Pokémon launch of all-time in the UK and the fastest-selling Pokémon game where there’s just a single version available. This means it had a better first week than even 2000’s Pokémon Yellow.

Further crunching the numbers, GI.biz reveals Pokémon Arceus: Legends accounted for 50% of all boxed games sold last week. This amazing thing about this, is that there was a major new PS5 release too – Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection had to settle for #5.

Maximum Games’ Rugby 22 took #33, meanwhile, managing to enter both the PS5 and Xbox One individual format charts at #10 and #5 (respectively.)

Back in the top ten, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FIFA 22 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons each fell one position to occupy #2, #3 and #4.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild climbed from #9 to #6, Minecraft fell to #7, Call of Duty: Vanguard tumbled three places to #8, GTA V dropped to #9, and then at #10 it’s Just Dance 2022.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction departed the top ten, going from #4 to #17.

Seemingly random Switch discounts at the likes of Tesco, Asda and Amazon continue to shake up the rest of the top 40, with Mario Party Superstars up from #39 to #12 and Super Mario Maker 2 – temporarily £22 at Amazon last week – back at #27.
Socially distance together in our Discord chat server - join now