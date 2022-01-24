The first new entry of 2022 arrives within UK top 40

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction – which boasts a 74% Metacritic – is the first new arrival of 2022 within the UK chart, entering at #4.

It also managed to top both the PS5 and Xbox One Series X charts, and this was despite it being available on Xbox Game Pass. Chances are it didn’t have to shift many copies to claim no.1, however.

Back in the all-formats top 40, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is no.1 once more. FIFA 22 held onto #2 while Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbed to #3.

At #5 it’s Call of Duty: Vanguard, up one position. Minecraft – last week’s surprise chart-topper – fell to #6, Just Dance 2022 moved up to #7, while GTA V rose two positions to #8.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild re-entered the top ten at #9, up from #16. And despite Pokémon: Arceus Legends being just days away, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond climbed from #11 to #10.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Kena: Bridge of Spirits all climbed the chart this week, suggesting a PS5 re-stock recently took place.

The often-discounted Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, plus Mario Golf: Super Rush and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate all had a good week too, rising from the bottom of the chart to the mid-20s.