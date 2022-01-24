Out this week: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, The Artful Escape, Summertime Madness, more

The biggest games of the month coincide with what’s likely to be the first payday of 2022 for many.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection’s release is also timed perfectly for the upcoming movie. This seems to be a theme for Sony this year, with the rumoured The Last of Us Remake allegedly due around the same time as the HBO TV series.

Then on Switch there’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus – arriving just a few months after Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Early rumblings from Japanese journos is that it’s very different from previous games, and also surprisingly difficult. This is, for those not keeping track, the open-world adventure fans have long asked for.

This week also sees the release of Nacon’s annual sporting update Rugby 22, isometric RPG Reverie Knights Tactics, 2D action game duo COGEN: Sword of Rewind and Luminous Avenger iX 2, and the Xbox’s psychological horror SWAN Chernobyl Unexplored.

Namco’s Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! also launches 27th January on Xbox, coming as a complete surprise. It’s heading to Game Pass, and we imagine Namco is banking on downloadable track revenue.

The PS4/PS5 gain a belated re-release too – the excellent The Artful Escape, a story-driven affair about identity, expectations, and finding your place in the world.

Also, look out for our review of Summertime Madness. It’s a puzzle adventure that gives six hours to solve its riddles and escape, adding a sense of urgency not often associated with the genre. Or if you’re feeling really smart, you can opt for a three-hour limit…

New release trailers

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Artful Escape

Rugby 22

Reverie Knights Tactics

COGEN: Sword of Rewind

Luminous Avenger iX 2

Summertime Madness

SWAN Chernobyl Unexplored

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!

Vagante

New on multiformat releases

Rugby 22

Reverie Knights Tactics

COGEN: Sword of Rewind

Cake Invaders

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2

Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator

Summertime Madness

Gav-Gav Odyssey

Cities: Skylines – Airports

New on PSN

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PS5

Magi Trials

Starlight Shores

Elasto Mania Remastered

Round Invaders

The Sheep P

The Artful Escape

Vagante

Circuit Superstars

Super Onion Boy 2

Wanderer

New on Xbox Store

S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!

Cannibal Cuisine

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Next week: Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Life is Strange Remastered Collection, The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna, Dyna Bomb, Webbed, Guntech 2, and Maglam Lord.