Windjammers 2, Blackwind, RPGolf Legends, Merek’s Market, and Labyrinth Legend hit the Switch

Even as a stupid teenager I could tell Data East’s disc-flinging Windjammers was a special game. The Day-Glo colours, hyperactive pace, and novel premise made it stand out from other arcade games. It has aged gracefully too, so it’s no surprise DotEmu has swept in to create a sequel. We can expect hand-drawn graphics reminiscent of Streets of Rage 4, new moves, and some fresh faces.

If you prefer your sports slower-paced, Kemco’s RPGolf Legends is also out now. The first review score out the door is a 6/10 from Siliconera: “It’s forgettably pleasant and largely inoffensive, a stopgap for those who need it. If ArticNet continues to work on the franchise, we’d really like to see a focus on mechanical depth in the next installment.”

We’ve reviewed a couple of this week’s releases. To recap, Labyrinth Legend is an isometric 2D pixel art action-RPG dungeon crawler published by NIS America. “[it…] won’t give you anything you haven’t seen before but might give you more of that thing you like,” was our verdict.

Merek’s Market, meanwhile, is a time management game similar to Overcooked, only with a medieval theme. As a blacksmith, it’s your job to fulfil customers’ orders before they storm off.

“The developers have clearly focused on making something that doesn’t run its course too soon despite the relatively simple premise, adding new features to prevent interest from waning. Moreover, the balancing is finely tuned. The constant slew of customers means it’s always demanding, but if you screw up an order or if a customer storms out, it’s easy enough to get back into the groove,” we said before dishing out a 7/10.

Speaking of Overcooked, the pixel art packing Make The Burger looks set to offer similar fare, reminding us that nobody likes to receive wrong orders. Launching at £3.49, it’s cheaper than a Big Mac too.

Flying under the radar, we have Blackwind – a sci-fi hack ‘n slash mech shooter hybrid from the developers behind the well-received War Tech Fighters. A local co-op mode features, with a second player controlling the mech’s drone.

Other new releases for this week include Horrid Henry’s Krazy Karts – a 2D side-scrolling affair, believe it or not – the classic Namco platformer Hopping Mappy, action-adventure The Company Man, and the retro-style 2D rendered platformer Pyramid Quest. Oh Mummy!

New Switch eShop releases

Blackwind – £19.99

Blackwind is a top-down sci-fi action game that puts you in the shoes of a teenager trapped inside a prototype battle armor suit during an alien invasion. Face off against enemies, cut through their ranks, and fight back in a last-ditch attempt to stop a planetary invasion.

When the starship Pandora is shot down, James Hawkins finds himself trapped inside a military prototype Battle Frame armor as he hurtles towards Medusa-42. As the Raknos hordes ravage the planet and leave every human mining colony in ruins, James doesn’t have long to discover how to operate the Battle Frame if he wants to survive his dangerous surroundings and find his missing father.

But James isn’t alone on his quest – an unexpected ally hides inside his Battle Frame…

Horrid Henry’s Krazy Karts – £TBA

Join Henry in the ultimate Kart Race and compete against friends, family or ride solo as you swerve past obstacles in your path and splodge your opponents to get ahead. Choose from a range of pranks from Henry’s Trunk of Tricks including Slime Squirt, Fizzy Foam, Gross Goo, Snot Bag and more, plus hilarious sound effects such as a mighty megaphone, fearsome fart, a T-Rex roar, fabulous fairy dust and marvellous music to pip your pals to the post and whizz your way to that winner’s podium!

In this hilariously horrid game, you can pick from one of six characters including Horrid Henry, Perfect Peter, Brainy Brian and Moody Margaret with a choice of 6 karts to race in which can be customised in the workshop with a spectacular fun selection of engines, wheels and colours. There are 10 tournament cups, 4 race locations, 40 levels and even an option to create your own illustrious level to share with friends… the entertainment is endless!

Arcade Archives: Hopping Mappy – £TBA

Hopping Mappy was produced by Namco in 1986.

Pixel Game Maker Series THUNDER STRIKER – £TBA

The fourth installment in the fictional “GAME BUDDY” portable game series! Retro-style shooting!



Pixel Game Maker Series THUNDER STRIKER is a vertical scrolling shooter with a retro flavor.

You can choose between a laser and a wide range of trajectories for your primary weapon, and three different power-ups for your subweapons!

Each weapon can be powered up to five levels.

so find the most advantageous combination for each stage and boss!



The enemies that stand in your way will attack you with a variety of weapons, including ballistic missiles and guided missiles.

In a pinch, use the Bomber for emergency evasion, and enjoy hardcore play!



The “Pixel Game Maker Series” is a series of games created using the action game creation software “Pixel Game Maker MV” that can be enjoyed on the Nintendo Switch™.

Pyramid Quest – £TBA

Pyramid Quest is an exploration and treasure-hunting game inspired by classic platform games.

The goal is to find the three parts of an artefact and open the gate to the next level while collecting diamonds and coins.



Traps, obstacles, and enemies from old days make the quest very dangerous and challenging.



3D graphics packed in a nice graphics style, great 2.5D levels and proven gameplay gives you hours of fun.

JankBrain – £3.99

JankBrain is out for world domination! Using his massive intellect, JankBrain wants to control the earth by taking over the world’s economy. Inspired by 16 bit run and gun platformers of the 90s, JankBrain must tackle 55 challenging levels including mine cart, rocket pack, and boss battles. Discover secret levels and compete for speedrun medals as you play!

RPGolf Legends – £26.99

An evil force has sealed all the golf holes in the world! Join forces with the spirit of a golf club and embark on a fantastic action-golfing adventure to save golf in the world!

Travel around in a unique open-world where monsters and golf coexist, get your best scores in 6 unique environments and beat monsters! When you are resting, do not forget to help people with their quests… every encounter counts!

Dragon Hills 2 – £13.49

Here we go again! Meet our fearless girl, a few years later!

Zombies! …Where??? …Dragons!…What???

Cowboys, armored mechs and spaceships! Why?!

So many questions… No time for answers now, guys. The zombie apocalypse is already here!

Hurry up! Hop on your machine dragon and fight to save humanity!

Slide down the hills jumping into and out of the ground, crashing and destroying everything on your way in this action-packed adventure.

Discover thrilling and magical lands filled with zombies, giants, dragons and tons of surprises.

Nature – £2.50

Nature is a relaxing game for modern people tired of everyday life.

Become a dandelion seed and soar to the sky.

Enjoy nature by listening to beautiful music.

Fly farther and higher by interacting with nature.

Heal your weary heart by playing Nature.

Troll Patrol – £17.99

“Troll Patrol” is a puzzle game which combines the tile-matching and RPG genres, offering a unique experience: Play as the last defender of the threatened troll den where vicious village people and heroes from far away castles and kingdoms knock down your door.

Stand firm, take whatever weapon is close and fight them off to get your family and friends to safety. Protect what is rightfully yours, your home, your heritage. They come for blood, for revenge, to still their blood thirst. But you won’t allow it.

Make the Burger – £3.49

Make the burger is a fun game where just do a good burger is what matter.

In a depreciated neighborhood, a gastronomic Chef decides to sell his beautiful burgers, with the wish to improve decadent reality of the neighborhood and do people happier. Nothing to kill hunger with delicious food to solve all problems.

Make hamburgers for different types of customers, with various combinations of ingredients. Do not miss your orders, they will not be happy with this.

Windjammers 2 – £17.99

The best flying disc game of all time is back! With amazing hand-drawn graphics, crazy new moves, gameplay mechanics and awesome new characters and stages, Windjammers 2 is the sequel you’ve been dreaming of.

25 years later, throwing flying discs at your opponents is still as cool as back in the days. Sequel to the NEOGEO cult classic Windjammers, Windjammers 2 is the perfect mix between what you loved about the classic title and brand-new mechanics.

Fast-paced, strategic, easy to learn but hard to master: Windjammers 2 follows the steps of the first episode and brings back what makes the Windjammers series an amazing fun and competitive game!

Merek’s Market – £14.99

Merek’s Market is a chaotic crafting game about running a medieval shop.

We’ve all been that adventurer throwing down bags of gold to buy swords and shields, but what about the poor souls rushing around behind the shop counter? Strange customers? Yes. Over the top crafting challenges? You bet. A shop cat? Absolutely! Take ownership of Merek’s Market as you haggle, barter and craft your way through a comical single player campaign or team up with friends to supply the whole town.

The Company Man – £17.99

The Company Man is a classic action platformer where you play as average salaryman Jim. Hit your crazy coworkers with a keyboard, shoot your evil bosses with emails, and buff up with coffee beans at the Good Water Company. Survive the struggles of working life and fulfill your lifelong quest to be CEO!

Kinduo – £4.99

Kinduo is a game where two elemental friends overcome obstacles to return to their island.

Push boxes, use electricity to connect objects, break ice blocks, blow things up and more in this cute and colorful game!

For anyone who likes platform puzzle games, it’s a joyful, relaxing experience complete with adorable pixel art, and addictive game mechanics. Each character has their unique skill which makes the game more challenging and fun. Can you solve these challenging puzzles?

Whether you’re playing alone or with a partner, get ready for a good time!

Go Minimal – £4.49

Go is an abstract strategy board game for two players in which the aim is to surround more territory than the opponent.

Baby Storm – £17.99

Maintain order, run, clean and feed your way to the highest score, in solo or local multiplayer mode with up to 4 players!

Your mission is to take care of adorable (and sometimes troublemaking) kids in a kindergarten!

You are equipped with toys for playtime, food for mealtime, wipes, and diapers for you-know-what time, and even a nifty radio-controlled vacuum robot to help you with cleaning. If you’re alone in this task, there are useful power-ups: a Teleporter that lets you move around quickly, and Maracas to distract the kids when they are fighting.

Hammer Kid – £8.99

The terrible “Szymon Spitfire” sends his armada of monsters to the small village of “Vivid Island”. Of all things, a little boy, armed only with a hammer, is the only one brave enough to stand up to the evil.

Use the power of your hammer as you travel to four mystical lands. In 40 huge levels you will encounter dozens of enemies and dangerous bosses.

Collect precious green and red jewels, explore the world and discover secrets.

Oh, and did I mention the really great soundtrack, inspired by the glorious sound of the 8- and 16-bit console era?

The retro game you’ve been waiting for. Are you ready for a fantastic adventure?

Dobo’s Heroes – £1.79

On a faraway planet Dobo is a worldly renowned hero. He’s inspired the work of millions of people.

But something very serious happened. Dobo has lost that sparkle in his eyes and, little by little, started to get stuck in his own thoughts, creating blockings, shutting himself in a dark room.

After a short time, Dobo didn’t seem the same anymore, but few could see him, because he set himself apart from everybody else.

Fortunately his family, especially his grandchildren, are making an effort to get him out of his dark room and bring him back to life.

Kubi Adventures – £2.29

Kubi Adventures, 3D Cute Platformer Game!

Collect keys and coins by passing enemies and obstacles! and finish the Levels!

You can buy new cats with the Coins you collect!

Levels have different atmospheres and different obstacles!

New Levels are unlocked when you complete chapters!

You Need to Collect Keys to Pass Levels, Except the first Levels!

Labyrinth Legend – £13.49

Just under the surface of the Kingdom of Kanata lies an enigmatic labyrinth that guards treasures untold. Who but you dares venture into its limitless dungeons, where beasts and secrets abound?

But fear not, adventurer, for you will not be alone. Play as one of three classes with distinct abilities, and take an ally with you in co-op mode.

Concordia: Digital Edition – £22.49

Concordia: Digital Edition is a faithful adaptation of a strategic board game ranked in Top 20 board games of all time.

Build the greatest trade empire of ancient Rome!

Concordia: Digital Edition is a faithful adaptation of a strategic board game ranked in Top 20 board games of all time. Plan ahead and make crucial decisions every turn. Always be prepared to make a trade off – your actions can very well benefit other players as well as yourself.

Drowning Cross – £0.89

Jeremy’s partner Leo disappears after a car crash. As Jeremy dives into Leo’s past in order to find him, he can’t quite shake the feeling that there’s a lot more going on than a simple vehicle-related accident. Jeremy’s not gonna just sit around and wait. The night is still young and there’s a mystery to be solved!

This game is styled after old pre-2000s adventure games. This means bottomless pockets for any items you deem useful, dialog options and a story to click (or touch / button press) and puzzle your way through. This time around you even have thoughts in your inventory, allowing you stay focused on the taks ahead. Don’t question it. Just throw your thoughts and items at any people you meet. Unlike in real life, talking to other humans isn’t hard in this game! So why go outside when you can play this instead?

Guild of Ascension – £15.29

Guild of Ascension is a Tactical-Action-RPG with rogue-lite elements, mixing turn-based combat with real-time action combo system.

Craft weapons, learn skills, befriend critters, encounter bizarre creatures, and fight giant Bosses in your Ascension of the Tower!

Next week: Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Unforeseen Incidents, Hidden Paws, Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2, Pandemic Shooter, PopSlinger, Summertime Madness, Reverie Knights Tactics, The Artful Escape, The Longest Road On Earth, Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest, COGEN: Sword of Rewind, Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator, Vagante, Froggy Crossing, and Cake Invaders.