Minecraft and Super Mario Party climb the UK chart, with the former taking no.1

If we were gambling men, we would have put money on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe once again topping the UK top 40 physical chart. It’s a good job we didn’t lay cash down – this week’s no.1 has come out of leftfield, being good old Minecraft on Switch.

FIFA 22 holds onto #2. At #3 it’s another unexpected top ten re-entry – 2018’s Super Mario Party, up from #29. We can only assume it was heavily discounted somewhere.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – last week’s chart-topper – fell to #4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons followed suit, dropping to #5. Continuing this trend, Call of Duty: Vanguard moved down to #6.

At #7 it’s a re-entry for Minecraft Dungeons. A top 40 re-entry, we should note.

Just Dance 2022 climbed to #8, Ring Fit Adventure – which surged to #6 last week – fell to #9, and then at #10 it’s the evergreen GTA V.

WarioWare: Get It Together missed out on a top ten placing, re-entering the chart at #12. The microgame package can be found for £30 on Amazon currently. Metroid Dread did manage to re-enter the top 20 though, dashing from #36 to #18.

Half the UK top 40 comprises of first-party Nintendo titles this week, so forgive us for a Switch centric rundown. After WarioWare at #12 it isn’t until #19 that a multiformat release appears – EA’s F1 2021.

At the lower end of the chart there’s more, slight, multiformat action – Back for Blood rises from #35 to #30, while Kena: Bridge of Spirits re-enters the chart at #38.