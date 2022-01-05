New on Switch: Crumble, Super Pac-Man, Flåklypa Grand Prix, Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator, Putt-Putt, more

We certainly didn’t expect this week’s Switch eShop line-up to be this busy. There’s no easily definable major new release – just an eccentric mixture of titles old and new.

And they certainly don’t get more eccentric than Flåklypa Grand Prix. This full price (£49.99) release is based on a Norwegian stop-motion animated film from 1975. The movie, which boasts an 8.5 IMBD score, is also known as The Pinchcliffe Grand Prix and accumulated 5 million ticket sales since 1975 – the same as the population of its home country.

The game itself appears to be a mini-game collection based on a PC tie-in from 2000, recreated using the Unreal Engine. A retail release is due too, although you may have to import from a European retailer.

Speaking of older games, Putt-Putt Travels Through Time and Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell are two cartoon-like educational games from 1997 and 1998 (respectively.) They sneaked onto Switch earlier this week for £13.49 apiece, and we imagine there’s more to come.

1982’s Super Pac-Man is this week’s Arcade Archives re-release, meanwhile. Here, Pac-Man can gobble superpower pellets that grant a speed boost as well as invincibility.









A bunch of retro-style beat’em ups and scrolling brawlers are also upon us. FightNJokes is a comical take on the genre, making fun of various tropes. The developers insist there’s still a solid fighting game underneath the silliness. Sorcerer Knights is a fantasy-themed scrolling affair inspired by ‘90s classics, while Dual Souls: The Last Bearer is a tactical one-on-one brawler with online play that offers rollback net-code.

Then there’s eastasiasoft’s Breakneck City – a low poly brawler seemingly inspired by Die Hard Arcade, Fighting Force and Dynamite Cop.

Crumble piques our interest, being a physics platformer with a grappling tongue mechanic and stylised visuals. Online leaderboards and a multiplayer party mode feature.

Other new releases to consider include the visual novel Arcadia Fallen, Kemco’s pixel art JRPG Justice Chronicles, the in-depth looking Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator, and a belated release of the cult 2020 action platformer Epic Dumpster Bear 2.

New Switch eShop releases

Flåklypa Grand Prix – £49.99

Join Reodor, Sola, Ludvig and the other villagers on a breathtakingly fast, high-octane adventure.

With captivating story mode, racing in the classic Flåklypa environments for one or two players, and nine fun mini-games, Flåklypa Grand Prix has something for the whole family!

Languages supported: Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, English and Sámigiella.

Audio available in Norwegian, Danish, English and Sámigiella.

Arcade Archives: Super Pac-Man – £TBA

Look. Up on the screen! It’s a lemon! It’s a U.F.O.! No, it’s Super Pac-Man! Fighting his way through maze after maze, Super Pac-Man is in search of truth, justice and a snack. Disguised as a mild-mannered Pac-Man, Super Pac-Man roams the maze searching for keys to unlock stores of goodies while evil goblins attempt to foil his plans. As he munches super energy pills, he’s instantly transformed into a super-strong dot of steel, able to smash through goblins and save the day.

Faster than a speeding goblin, able to gobble gobs of goodies in a single swoop, it’s Super Pac-Man–the most challenging Pac-Man game yet!

Features:

– All the great action from the arcade brought to your home computer.

– Lots of animation, sound effects and graphics.

– Super-challenging mazes. Super-fiendish enemies.

– Non-stop, high-scoring fun for one or two players.

Justice Chronicles – £13.49

Kline, a novice High Beast Knight is sent on reconnaissance into Laft, the Earth-Depths, where he comes across Alia, a Battle Maiden who has suffered terrible injuries and is close to death. In order to help her, he forms a partnership with the God of Death, Rooselevy. Alia lives, but in return the young knight must give up his life…

In a world on the brink of war, the newly acquainted duo must fight destiny itself in order to save the world from the ever creeping darkness that is threatening to consume everything, and once and for all restore the balance of the world.

Featuring 40 hours of unique gameplay, a rich storyline mixed with a large variety of characters and enemies, as well as many more intriguing features such as powerful meteorites that grow with the character, animated turn-based battles, a large quantity of side quests, material collection, weapon crafting, and beautiful pixel artwork, Justice Chronicles really captures the essence of a true Role Playing Game!

Warshmallows – £6.99

Welcome to the world of marshmallows who are fighting over golden donuts! Blast, slap and bubble up your opponents, hop, dash and fly away to safety, and take the championship in this fast-paced battle of Warshmallows!

One arena, up to four players, one winner. Blow up your friends and avoid getting hit – you can shoot and slap, hop and dash, fly away and maneuver with automatic slow motion. That’s all you need for hours and hours of manic laughter!

Play Warshmallows online, local, FFA, 2v2, 1v1, custom lobby, with friends, against bots, or versus players from all around the world to show them who’s the boss.

Epic Dumpster Bear 2: He Who Bears Wins – £4.09

A thrilling new chapter in the Dumpster Bear Saga is upon us! The long awaited sequel to the cult classic, Epic Dumpster Bear 2 is an action packed platformer where you play as a dumpster bear with a chip on his shoulder. Containing 8 worlds of expertly designed levels, gripping cinematics, and locked 60fps gameplay that harkens back to the glory days of 16-bit platformers.

Heaven Dust 2 – £13.49

After a press conference, a virus outbreak happens in the mysterious First Research Center.

In the meantime, deep inside the institute, Steve wakes up from his cryogenic pod.

He finds himself trapped in a living hell, surrounded by zombies, again.

He must fight his way out even when the dreadful truth is also approaching…

Dual Souls: The Last Bearer – £8.09

The spirit of old-school fighting games is back with Dual Souls. Inspired by classic fighting game series, Dual Souls delivers it all – it’s fast; it’s full-on; it’s tactical; it’s online and it’s FUN!

With fluid animations and colorful graphics, Dual Souls is a highly tactical game with multiple unique fighters, each with their own fighting styles and moves.

Faircroft’s Antiques: The Forbidden Crypt Collector’s Edition – £8.99

When an old friend requests Mia’s help restoring an old cathedral, she packs her bags for the seaside town of Porto Nacosti, Italy!

But she soon finds trouble in paradise – a crypt below the church holds a long-lost secret that a powerful family is desperate to keep.

Search through visually dazzling hidden-object scenes, restore art pieces in need of love, and reveal what history forgot in Faircroft’s Antiques: The Forbidden Crypt!

I Love Finding Cats! – Collector’s Edition – £8.99

I Love Finding Cats! – Collector’s Edition is a classic Hidden Object game with a great selection of mini-games. Visit beautiful locations from across the globe while you find and collect adorable feline friends!

Pixel Game Maker Series MEDIUM-NAUT – £11.59

The souls of the crew are still on board.

By talking to them, you can obtain items and collect ID chips, and by obtaining ID chips, you can enter their private rooms.

There are also reports from Dr. Simon and personal records of the crew, so you can investigate what happened on the ship.

The “Pixel Game Maker Series” is a series of games created using the action game creation software “Pixel Game Maker MV” that can be enjoyed on the Nintendo Switch™.

Trigger Dungeon – £3.49

This troll and rage hardcore platformer game promises an infuriatingly difficult and maddening experience. It is rumoured that there is an ending and that it is possible to beat the game without dying. Good luck with that.

Star Balls – £8.99

Immerse yourself in the most addictive game available.

Launch Orbit through a gigantic spaceship, avoiding black holes, flames, and killer maintenance bots to win your way to freedom!

Lost Lands: Redemption – £6.29

Solve the mysteries of the secret temple and find the magic artifact of an ancient deity.

Defeat powerful villains with your attention and persistence!

Dive deep into new and dangerous adventures with old and loyal friends!

The vengeful deity broke free! Stop him before he regains his power!

Find the places safely hidden from prying eyes and reveal their secrets!

Racing Karts – £4.49

To finish first in racing karts you got one simple task… drift into the corners, scrath the apex, boost out of it and finish first! Easy to learn but hard to master! Compete in three different game modes namely time trial, arcade mode and championship. Customize your racing kart your way with unlocked parts starting from the pilots helmet, tires, exhaust, wings and colour. Get your couch ready for four player splitscreen arcade racing action and a ton of fun!

Compete in breathtaking kart races in different game modes single or multiplayer! Drift Boost Win that’s kart racing!

Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator – £22.49

Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator allows you to be a top motorcycle mechanic. Your main aim is to be the best mechanic you can, with loads of really happy clients.

You start your adventure in a small home workshop which you will need to grow to become the best motorcycle mechanic in the world. Test your bikes on a track, check the quality of your repairs and improve bike performance with fine-tuning.

Not only do you customize motorcycles at the request of customers, but you can also create your own dream machine. Find a bike at the junkyard or buy it from a shop and change it beyond recognition while choosing from hundreds of different parts.

When you expand your business (and your garage), you will unlock new features like the auction system, racing, and further skills for more difficult tasks.

Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell – £13.49

All is well on their tropical vacation, until our finny friends realize the Great Conch Shell is missing! Uncle Blenny can’t open the Founder’s Day Festival until the heralded horn has been recovered! Your child will join Freddi Fish and Luther as they explore ancient ruins, play games at a fun-filled carnival and even discover a sunken airplane while looking for clues and finding adventure. Rosy Pearl, Pierre the Tailor and Nadine the Narwhal are just a few of the fun new friends they’ll meet as they follow Old Snoggy’s sniffer through this tropical paradise. In the end, it’s up to your child to piece the clues together and figure out who’s responsible for this underwater caper!

Putt-Putt Travels Through Time – £13.49

Mr. Firebird’s time machine has gone haywire and Putt-Putt’s® best pal Pep, is lost somewhere in time. Grab your compass! Putt-Putt® needs your child’s help to find him. Together, they’ll leap through time, explore new dimensions and discover surprising new friends. Meet Ms. Brachiosaurus – she holds the key to unlocking the secrets of the dinosaurs. See what pans out when you visit Silverado Sam, the prospector from the Old West. Be sure to check out Darien the librarian from the Future – he just may have the book you need. These are just a few of the delightful friends who will help your child reunite our pals. It’s an adventure-of-the-centuries that will keep kids coming back time and time again!

Chess – Clash of Kings – £8.99

Download chess and discover how much pleasure and satisfaction this strategic game can bring.

Geography Quiz Festival: Guess the Countries – £3.59

Welcome to Geography Quiz Festival: Guess the Countries!

Make your way through our beloved game by completing the different quizzes you find along the way.

Prove that you know the most about geography!

Geography Quiz Festival: Guess the Countries is a fun-filled game where you have 4 different ways to enjoy the great adventure of the countries of the world.

Minepull – £4.49

More than just a puzzle game. Minepull highlights the fun part of puzzle-solving and brain teasers.

Single Player Mode: Do you like solving puzzles while calculating your next move? Minepull gives you the perfect opportunity to taste that experience.

Local Multiplayer Mode: Who does not like to challenge their friends and family on puzzle solving skills? With Local Multiplayer Mode you can challenge your friends and family with 2 different difficulty settings.

Crumble – £14.99

Crumble is a physics platformer with a grappling tongue mechanic.

Join the chaos of unstable platforms and unexpected destructions with this cute blue ball.

Try to progress in exciting levels falling around you.

Move like a Slime, jump like a Ball and swing with your tongue!

FightNJokes – £17.99

FightNJokes is a semi-humorous retro style 2D fighting game created from original IP while taking a gentle poke at the more serious sides of Fighting Games.

Don’t be confused, FightNJokes may not take itself too seriously, there is a real solid, fun combat and fighting experience here.

FightNJokes is designed in a unique hand-drawn retro style palette simulating 256 colors, with old school style pixel graphics and effects with fast fluid 60 frames per seconds animations.

Sorcerer Knights – £12.99

What was once a happy land is today a terrible place where sinister beings camp at ease. However, there is still hope for men, as the Sorcerer Knights have returned from their slumber to restore the peace that was once taken from them.

Sorcerer Knights is an original game for 1 or 2 players, of Beat’em up style and inspired by the style of the games classics from the ’90s, but with an updated aesthetic.

The theme of the game is set in a time fantastic where the mighty Sorcerer Knights, formidable heroes who dominate both the skill of the weapons such as powerful magic, they must face numerous hordes of menacing enemies in order to liberate the kingdom from the tyranny of the fearsome Sorcerer KaliXtus.

Breakneck City – £8.99

When a vicious gang tries to burn down their favorite video shop, Sidney Flintlock and Justine Jacobs take to the streets to bust some heads. Breakneck City is an old-school 3D beat ‘em up with a focus on environmental interactions. Featuring low-poly graphics, pixel art textures and the ability to team up for 2-player local co-op play, Breakneck City brings late-90s style brawler action to a new generation.

Punch, kick and dodge your way through 6 punishing levels including city streets, a dance club, skyscrapers and more! Take on gangs of varied enemy types and tough bosses. Pick up weapons to become even more effective in combat and use the environment to your advantage. Swing on lamp posts, kick your foes into garbage bins or out of windows and deal devastating dive-kicks from above. You’ll have to use your surroundings to your advantage against these challenging foes!

Arcadia Fallen – £18.89

Play the role of a young alchemist apprentice who is unwillingly bound to an illegal spirit. Suddenly drawn into a war between humanity and magic, they must join a group of unlikely heroes to escape their own doom, hopefully saving the world along the way.

Immerse yourself in this beautiful roleplaying experience that combines gorgeous Japanese-inspired anime aesthetics with enchanting Scandinavian storytelling.

On their journey, your alchemist will be joined by a group of five companions, four of which you can form romantic relationships with (LGBTQ+ friendly!)

Whether you choose to romance anyone, you are also able to form meaningful platonic relationships with everyone, including our fifth companion Mime, who’s totally ready to be your new BFF!

Next week: ASTRONEER, Eternal Radiance, Teamfight Manager, Duel Princess, dweeMIXED: Thwee Pack, Headland, hocus 2, Aery – Dreamscape, and Nova-111.