Battlefield 2042, Far Cry 6, and Guardians of the Galaxy re-enter festive top ten

Because the charts run a week behind, this week’s UK physical sales chart isn’t the last of 2021, simply taking us up to 25th December. In other words, this is what people were buying in the run-up to the big day.

Surprises are few, with four non-movers in the top ten, including the top three: FIFA 22 rules the roost, followed by Call of Duty: Vanguard and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Just Dance 2022 jived from #7 to #4, while Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales fell to #5. Minecraft on Switch held onto #6, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbed from #10 to #7.

The next three games were top ten re-entries: Battlefield 2042 at #8 (was #13), Far Cry 6 at #9 (was #15), and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy at #10 – previously at #14.

Their return ushered Pokémon Brilliant Diamond out of the top ten. Among Us also had a poor week, falling from #5 to #29 during its second week on sale. Perhaps parents twigged it’s only £4 to download digitally.

Halo Infinite fell further down the chart too, tumbling from #20 to #34. This means Forza Horizon 5 remains no.1 in the Xbox Series chart for another week.