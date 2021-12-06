This week’s UK chart just ain’t cricket

This week’s UK top 40 physical sales chart sees two new arrivals. Cricket 22: Official Game of the Ashes, published by Maximum Games, took #30 while Nintendo’s Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain got off to an even slower start, debuting at #36.

Over in the top ten, FIFA 22 re-takes the top spot to push Mario Kart 8 Deluxe down to #2. Call of Duty: Vanguard moved up to #3, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond climbed two places to #4, and then at #5 it’s Just Dance 2022 – also up two positions this week.

Continuing this trend, Animal Crossing: New Horizons rose from #8 to #6. Minecraft fell four places to #7, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – which benefited greatly from Black Friday sales – fell from #6 to #8, Mario Party Superstars jived up to 9, while Pokémon Shining Pearl sees us out at #10.

Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 departed the top ten, meanwhile.

After entering at #13, Farming Simulator 22 tumbled to #27 during its second week on sale. Ring Fit Adventure, Zelda: BoTW and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe all had good a week, on the other hand, rising from the lower end of the top 40 to the mid-20s.

Sonic Colours Ultimate continues to benefit from a price cut too, rising from #28 to #20.