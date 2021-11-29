Out this week: Chorus, Evil Genius 2, Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All, Big Brain Academy, Clockwork Aquario, Oddworld: Soulstorm (Xbox), more

Last week we were expecting Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All, only for it to slip until 2nd Dec. This week it’s the turn of Beyond a Steel Sky – again from Microids – to face logistical issues. The Switch eShop version of this sci-fi point ‘n click revival is still set for 30th November, but all other versions are now due 7th December.

Throwing another spanner in the works, the PS4/Switch re-release of lost SEGA/Westone arcade platformer Clockwork Aquario, from the creators of Wonder Boy, is due 30th Nov in Europe but 14th Dec in the US.

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All should at least be out on PS4 and Switch this week. While we find the visual style appealing, and also have a fondness for Konami’s arcade Asterix game, the fact that it’s a full-price release is a bit of a concern.

The lack of coverage for Deep Silver’s Chorus is a bit concerning likewise. Screenshots suggest we’re in for a visually slick sci-fi experience, but the game’s description of a “space-combat shooter” is impossibly vague. Something similar to Redout: Space Assault, it would seem, with lots of hot barrel-rolling action.

Rebellion’s satirical lair builder Evil Genius 2: World Domination makes the jump to consoles, with the Xbox version heading to Game Pass. Every villain needs a volcanic island lair, right?

The Xbox also gets Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition. The PS5 version received a bit of a kicking, allegedly feeling dated and clunky – an acquired taste was the consensus. It probably helps if you have a fondness for ol’ Abe.

Then there’s the turn-based strategy game Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, annual racing update MXGP 2021, wacky party game Rubber Bandits, and the indie horror Happy’s Humble Burger Farm. Trailers for all of these are below.

Just in time for Christmas parties, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? – New Edition heads to PS5, appearing to be a system exclusive. Don’t quote us on that, mind.

The Switch also gains two big new releases, in the form of Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition and Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain. I don’t think Nintendo could’ve possibly squeezed the word ‘brain’ in the title a fourth time.

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure – Collector’s Edition

Next week: Halo Infinite, Beyond A Steel Sky, Monopoly Madness, Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space, Rune Factory 4 Special, Transient: Extended Edition, Terminator: Resistance – Annihilation Line, Twelve Minutes (PS4), Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Ever Forward, Demon Gaze EXTRA, After the Fall, Vaporum: Lockdown, Heavenly Bodies, Collapsed (Xbox One), Ball laB, and Antarctica 88.