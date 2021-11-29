Black Friday deals cause UK chart commotion

The Switch shows no signs of slowing, with the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle being a big seller during Black Friday – which, for some reason, lasted almost a fortnight this year.

As such, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe reclaims the UK top spot. This also marks its 240th week in the chart.

After dropping to #5 last week, making way for the new Pokémon duo, FIFA 22 climbed back to #2.

Minecraft on Switch had a good week too, creeping up to #3. Call of Duty: Vanguard held onto #4 – this was one of the few Black Friday deals our local Tesco had in stock. The rest were cleared out.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy benefited greatly from a price drop, surging from #17 to #5 while claiming no.1 in the PlayStation 5 chart. Well deserved – it’s one of this year’s few surprises.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond – last week’s chart-topper – fell to #6. Pokémon Shining Pearl meanwhile left the top ten, falling to #11. The double pack is nowhere to be seen.

Just Dance 2022 rose from #10 to #7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons re-entered the top ten at #8, while Far Cry 6 fell to #9 – despite being no.1 in the Xbox Series X chart. Then at #10 it’s Mario Party Superstars, another Switch title that was outside the top ten last week.

Other games benefiting from Black Friday deals include Marvel’s Avengers (up from #28 to #17), Hot Wheels Unleashed (#35 to #22) Metroid Dread (up an impressive 17 places – #40 to #23), and Sonic Colours Ultimate (up 6 places to #28). The Last of Us Part II also held onto #20 for a second week.

There was just one new arrival – Farming Simulator 22 took #13, while entering the PS4 chart at #5.