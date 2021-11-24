DEEEER Simulator, Death’s Door, DoDonPachi Resurrection, Little Bug, and Cricket 22 hit the Switch

It’s the quietest week for new Switch releases in some time. The calm before next week’s storm, it would seem – Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition, Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All, Beyond a Steel Sky and a quartet of Danganronpa titles are all due for release before next Friday.

This week isn’t a write-off, however, with a few belated conversions due. We can also expect two annual updates, in the form of Cricket 22 and Let’s Sing 2022.

Death’s Door makes a welcome appearance, being one of the highest-rated indie games of the year on Xbox One and PC. This isometric adventure is a real treat, likely to be featured on GOTY lists.

“The snappy combat, rewarding exploration, and relaxing music will stick with you once you’ve finished, and while it may not have anything ‘new’ to offer, Death’s Door is so high quality that you’ll hardly have time to think about it’s lack of innovation,” said Nintendo Life.

Then there’s DoDonPachi Resurrection, Cave’s shooter classic from 2008 – best known for its Xbox 360 iteration. The £15.29 asking price seems reasonable. Namco’s 1983 arcade game Phozon is this week’s Arcade Archives release meanwhile, based on the science of chemistry, of all things.

On the newer side of things, there’s the chaotic DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game – a small town destruction sandbox. That’s joined by Little Bug – an adventure set in a dangerous fantasy world – enlightening 2D puzzle platformer Night Lights, and Drizzlepath: Deja Vu – a re-envisioning of the 2018 ‘walking simulator’.

After several false starts, Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality should finally be out too. This former VR exclusive didn’t go down too well on the likes of Xbox One, however, so buyer beware.

New Switch eShop releases

Death’s Door – £17.99

The job gets lively when your assigned soul is stolen and you must track down a desperate thief to a realm untouched by death – where creatures grow far past their expiry and overflow with greed and power.

Talon Sharp Combat: Utilise melee weapons, arrows and magic to overcome a fantastic array of beasts and demigods. Mistakes are punished and victory is rewarded. Gain an edge by customising your character stats and mastering the abilities and upgrades you obtain.

A Beautifully Bleak World: Venture beyond the Doors and explore a land full of twisted inhabitants and countless secrets, bringing hope to the weird and wonderful characters you’ll meet along the way.

A Dark Mystery to Unravel: Track down and defeat colossal tyrants with stories and motivations of their own. Experience a sombre yet darkly comedic tale, uncovering the truths behind the flow of souls, the role of the Crows and the origin of the Doors.

Cricket 22 – £TBA

Not only will Cricket 22 feature the perennial favourite Ashes competition, but the scope of licenses featured in the game has expanded massively. Cricket fans will be able to enjoy Australia’s Big Bash T20 competition, The Hundred, the hugely innovative new competition in England and Wales, the tropical party of the CPL in the Caribbean, and take to the international field of battle with fully-licensed teams from Australia, England, The West Indies, New Zealand and Ireland.

Let’s Sing 2022 – £TBA

Give it your all and become the superstar you were meant to be with a playlist that features current hits as well as classics that guarantee a blast from the past. Lady Gaga with “Stupid Love”, Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber with “Monster”, Ariana Grande with “Positions”, Jason Derulo & Jawsh 685 with “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” or Billie Eilish with “everything I wanted” are just some of the smash hits featured in the latest entry into the Let’s Sing series. If you want to travel back in time instead, how about the Backstreet Boys with “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” or The White Stripes with “Seven Nation Army”?

#1 Sudokus – £3.99

After dealing with lots of words in #1 Crosswords and #1 Anagrams in Eclipse Games we thought it was time to start with numbers, so we’ve decided to do some Sudoku puzzles!

In #1 Sudokus you’ll find a story mode with over 240 sudokus to solve on increasing difficulty levels. On top of that you can play the daily sudoku, which is going to be the same for everyone in the world and will change every day. Finally you can also play random sudokus of various difficulties.

If you like sudokus, #1 Sudokus is the game for you and the last one you’ll need to satiate your sudoku appetites!

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game – £15.09

DEEEER Simulator is a game in which you take on the role of your average, everyday deer. Use your stretchy neck, your stabby horns, and everything a deer has in its arsenal to tear through the city. Frolic and play with the other animals or decimate the city till there’s nothing left in this “slow-life town destruction game”.

Get up to enough naughtiness and you’ll have to face off against some extra-tough animal police. Kung fu master sheep, bears who transform into police cars, and rabbits with ridiculously over-developed ears… They’re all out to get you!

Live life as a deer in the city and unleash your true potential!

And don’t forget to uncover the dark secret behind the city…

DoDonPachi Resurrection – £15.29

■ Story

Six years after the battle in Lunapolis was over … The Moon-based “DonPachi” headquarters sensed a turbulence in space-time. As a result of their investigation, it was found that it was due to a large amount of material transfer to the past. The culprit was Exy, an element doll. She would have been abandoned in a runaway battle six years ago. The battle between Axie, who plans to rewrite history, and the DonPachi army, which tries to prevent it, begins.

It will be set in Japan in May 2008.The world is once again engulfed in war. The bee’s feather sound hasn’t stopped yet!

■ A battle system full of exhilaration

Select one of the three models that are characterized by their movement speed and shot type, and sortie. Orthodox “Bomb Style” that can use bombs to counteract enemy bullets at the same time as attacking the entire screen. Bomb hardly shoots, but “power style” that can switch shot power arbitrarily. And “strong style” that combines the two strengths. You can set the aircraft and shot style to your liking. “Hyper counter mode” that offsets enemy bullets at the same time as powering up your own machine,

Let’s lead the battle to your advantage with the “counter laser” that cancels the enemy’s laser.

Poker Club – £19.99

Welcome to Poker Club!

Live the life of a poker pro in the most immersive simulation ever seen! Join a community of online players on your way to the top of the Poker Club Championship tour! Whether you’re a seasoned poker pro or brand new to the table, enter the world of Poker Club and raise your game!

PCC Campaign: Live the Life of a Poker Pro

Win your way to the top of the PCC Pro Tour from the low-stakes basement of Ralph’s Pizzeria to the jaw-dropping high-stakes Intensity Arena, where you’ll win PCC tournament rings if you don’t fold under the pressure of huge 228 player multi-table tournaments! Feeling flush from a big win? Flash the cash on character and table customisations to flaunt your style.

Puzzle Frenzy – £4.49

Puzzle Frenzy is a compilation game where you play 6 different casual puzzle games.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality – £19.99

Wield the sonic screwdriver as you join the Thirteenth Doctor (voiced by Jodie Whittaker) on a quest to save the universe, and meet the Tenth Doctor along the way (voiced by David Tennant in a guest appearance).

Experience an unforgettable adventure through space and time, face terrifying monsters and solve a mind-bending mystery!

Shiro – £4.49

Holo and Shiro are twin sisters who travel the world since childhood in search of adventure. Once they were attacked by the evil witch Satella and took Shiro to her gloomy cave. Now Holo has to find his sister.

Help Holo find her sister. Overcome a dense forest, an ancient temple, dangerous dungeons and destroy enemies in this pixelated adventure platformer!

Night Lights – £4.99

The world is different at night.

Take on the role of a tiny robot and embark on an adventure to illuminate a darkened planet.

Learn the tricks around the incredibly unique mechanic of manipulating light and shadow to change the surrounding environment, solve intricate puzzles, and ultimately collect shards to resurrect a fallen star.

Collect crystals to activate different tools & light sources, pierce the darkness and be a beacon of light as you solve increasingly difficult puzzles in the stylized world of Night Lights.

Cabin Fever – £7.49

“Experience a slice of off-grid life, and the bittersweet taste of love…

You live in the mountains, spending your days tending a vegetable garden, looking after chickens, and working remotely as a computer programmer. You don’t participate in society – or whatever’s left of it. You’re fine with being alone.

But when a young woman appears on your secluded property, injured and lost on a stormy night, you’re understandably torn. Are you obligated to help her? Is it even safe to help her?

You have no idea what to do. Your brain is mush. And the fact that she’s so pretty doesn’t help…

Cabin Fever is a sweet, funny, romantic visual novel that’s sure to give you all the feels. Experience a budding friendship – and a blossoming romance – as you open up, make choices, and explore multiple endings. The world may seem bitter and bleak… But your story doesn’t have to be.

Little Bug – £11.69

Step into an adventurous story about a young city girl named Nyah trapped in a dangerous fantasy world, where evil pink spirits lurk in canyons, ice caves, and moonlit deserts.

Date Night Bowling – £8.99

You’re out at your local bowling alley for a dating event, so strike up a conversation, hop over to the bowling lanes, and try your best to make a good first impression. Play things right and you might just find your soulmate! To win over your date, you’ll rely not only on your bowling skills, but also on your ability to tell well-timed jokes, throw popcorn into their mouth, give the perfect shoulder rub, and more!

Real Boxing 2 – £13.49

Discover a whole new world of combat sports games. As a newbie boxer, challenge experienced opponents and try to win and score a KO! Explore the world of boxing and make your way to the top. You can become the boxing champion, the best warrior of all time! So get ready to punch, and punch hard! Discover what you’re made of, and try to climb to the top.

Become the ultimate champion! Use jabs, hooks, uppercuts & combine them into devastating combos.

Farmquest – A Hidden Object Search Game for Kids and Toddlers – £8.99

Everything on Joe’s farm is in chaos. Everything urgently needs to be put back in order here. Help Joe find important objects and hidden treasures on his farm.

Who doesn’t love them? The small and detailed hidden object pictures that challenge children to find certain items. They have been proven to promote children’s perception and language progression.

Farmquest can be played by children of any age. Thanks to the fully voice-activated interface, even toddlers are able to explore the hidden object pictures on their own. They do not need to be able to read to have a sense of achievement. Concentration and attentiveness are taught in a playful way.

Drizzlepath: Déjà vu – £6.29

A vast and mysterious world lies before you, one that hides the truth of your existence and echoes the memory of past lives. As the tenth game created by Tonguç Bodur, Drizzlepath: Deja Vu is a reimagining of his first creation, a standalone experience accessible by any kind of player.

In Drizzlepath: Deja Vu, you’ll take the role of a nameless man climbing towards a mountaintop in search of answers. Witness events as you explore, each gradually adding to the larger existential narrative. Ponder the enigmatic and cyclical nature of memory through abstract storytelling and beautifully detailed environments, punctuated by ominous imagery that’s more mysterious than it is frightening, a beacon to guide you forward.

Aliens Strike – £4.99

Aliens Strike is the heir to the arcade classics, all captured with great graphics. This action-packed game will keep you tied to the couch, since it has all the elements that make a good shmup: huge lasers, big explosions and terrifying bosses.

Aliens Strike is not a shmup like the others. The scenery and great effects will take your breath away. The gameplay, progression system and collectibles will keep you on your toes. You’ll want more! Fortunately, you have hours of intense fun ahead of you….

Arcade Archives: Phozon – £6.29

How far can you add-on to the formation???



Awaken the player’s sense of creativity and beauty!



Can you visualize the patterns in your mind? This is NOT a space game nor is it a character game, it’s an entirely revolutionary new game!!! The Avant-Garde game of the 80’s, “PHOZON”!

Roboshark Rampage – £TBA

Roboshark Rampage is an endless cave swimmer which you simply won’t be able to put down. Watch out! Don’t get hit by an anchor or mine! There are dangers lurking everywhere.



Your reflexes are put to the ultimate test as you navigate through tricky oceans. The longer you swim without losing your lives, the more credits you earn.

ARMED TO THE GEARS – £TBA

In a dystopian future where a totalitarian regime dominates the world and enslaves billions, an underground resistance of engineers fights for freedom. Control a hacked Infantry-Class robot and turn one of these powerful war machines against its makers.



Control a fully armed Mech and fight through cyberpunk cities, military bases and industrial ruins. Capture and defend territories, build turrets and structures, and wage war against powerful enemies!

Next week: Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain, Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition, Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All, Beyond a Steel Sky, Alwa’s Awakening, Tank De La Muerta, Clockwork Aquario, Mind Scanners, Splotches, UNREAL LIFE, Word Forward, 6Souls, Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders, My Universe – Doctors & Nurses, Dairoku: Agents of Sakuratani, MONOBOT, The Kids We Were, Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature, Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire, Miracle Snack Shop, World Quiz, Archvale, Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Definitive Edition, Football Battle, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition, and Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp.