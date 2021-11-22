Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl beat Battlefield 2042 in chart battle

Pokémon mania shows no signs of slowing, with the Switch’s Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl off to an impressive start.

Both games charted higher than EA’s Battlefield 2042 in the UK physical chart, with Brilliant Diamond being the current chart-topper, and Shining Pearl following behind at #2. The dual pack also managed to take #9 despite the £89.99 asking price.

Battlefield 2042 had to settle for #3, although it did top the PS5 chart.

According to GI.biz, the remakes are the fastest-selling Switch releases of the year, beating Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Sales of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl combined also bested Call of Duty: Vanguard’s launch week sales.

FIFA 22 remains the biggest retail release of the year, though.

Call of Duty: Vanguard fell to #4 in the UK top ten while FIFA 22 tumbled to #5. It’s inevitable that one or the other will reclaim the top spot next week.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales climbed from #14 to #6 – Tesco was selling the web-slinging spectacular for a rock bottom £14.99 last week as a Black Friday promotion.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took a spin to #7, Far Cry 6 – another popular Black Friday deal – rose from #11 to #8, and then at #10 it’s Just Dance 2022. As noted last week, Just Dance always takes a couple of weeks to climb, mostly selling by word of mouth.

Other games seemingly benefiting from Black Friday price drops include Riders Republic (#14), Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (#15), The Last of Us: Part II (#20), Just Dance 2021 (#26), and Demon’s Souls (#39).

The UK top 40 also saw two new arrivals – NERF Legends made a remarkable debut at #18 while the belated retail release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits took #24.

This week wasn’t all good news for Nintendo – Metroid Dread is clinging in at #40, while Shin Megami Tensei V has left the chart entirely after just one week.