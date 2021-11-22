Out this week: Death’s Door (PS4/PS5), Before We Leave, Farming Simulator 22, Cricket 22, DEEEER Simulator, more

We were expecting the ‘90s Konami arcade brawler inspired Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! this week, only for it to slip at the final hurdle. This has made a quiet week for new releases even quieter.

Belated conversions are mostly on the agenda. Devolver Digital’s isometric adventure Deaths Door – one of the highest-rated games of the year – crosses over from PC and Xbox One to PlayStation and Switch.

The relaxed, non-violent, settlement builder Before We Leave then departs the PC to arrive on Xbox Game Pass, published by Team17. Look out for our review.

After first launching on PC and Xbox One, the Virtua Racing alike Formula Retro Racing makes a pitstop on PS4. The Xbox plays catch-up too, finally gaining the isometric puzzler LEGO Builder’s Journey.

As for games somewhat newer, there’s Farming Simulator 22 – which boasts new seasonal cycles – and Cricket 22, which hits next-gen consoles for six. Worryingly, the latter only entered PC early access last month.

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game is another leaving early access and heading to consoles, being a town destruction game similar to Goat Simulator. Angry Aligator on PS4 shares a focus on chaos, only playing more like Maneater. Don’t expect blood and guts, mind – it’s more comical in tone.

Next week sees things pick up again, with several big hitters due. Plus there’s Halo Infinite to look forward to in December, along with a handful of Switch JRPGs.

New on PSN

Death’s Door

Fishing: North Atlantic

Angry Alligator

Twogether: Project Indigos Chapter 1

Formula Retro Racing

Bus Driver Simulator: Countryside

Windlands 2

New on Xbox Store

Deiland: Pocket Planet

LEGO Builder’s Journey

Little Bug

Before We Leave

New Switch retail releases

Let’s Sing 2022

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure

Okinawa Rush

Mary Skelter Finale – Standard Edition

Next week: Beyond A Steel Sky, Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All, Disney Magical World 2 Enchanted Edition, Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain, Chorus, Happy’s Humble Burger Farm, Rubber Bandits, Break Arts II, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, Solar Ash, The Plane Effect, Grim Dawn Definitive Edition, Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition (Xbox Series), Evil Genius 2: World Domination, Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire, MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: New Edition.