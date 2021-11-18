New on Switch: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, League of Legends spin-offs, Grow: Song of the Evertree, The Wild at Heart, NERF, more

The phrase ‘good things come in pairs’ rings true this week as Nintendo continues their barrage of big releases, launching Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl this Friday.

Reviews dropped on Wednesday for these 4th Gen Pokémon remasters, with scores mostly clocking in at 8/10. A few 9/10s too, but perhaps fewer than Nintendo expected. It also gained a dozen 7/10s, which seems to be down to a revised (easier) difficulty.

“Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are bordering on a masterclass of how to do faithful remakes of a classic and beloved series. They’re nostalgic, charming, lovely experiences that perfectly mix the old with the new to present a journey that will appeal to fans of the originals while still keeping things fresh and up-to-date,” said Vooks.

The Switch also gets two League of Legends spin-offs. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is a turn-based RPG from the team behind Darksiders Genesis and Battle Chasers, sharing visual similarities with both.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story couldn’t be any more different – it’s a cartoony rhythm runner with a focus on using bombs to create explosions. This has quite the heritage too, coming from Choice Provisions – creators of the Bit.Trip and Runner3 franchises. And Bubsy: Paws on Fire, but we won’t hold that against them.

Then there’s not one, but two, retro revivals from Ziggurat. BloodRayne: ReVamped and BloodRayne 2: ReVamped are PS2 era hack and slash action games that arrived to mixed reviews back in 2002 and 2004. They had their fans, but they certainly weren’t Devil May Cry.

Surviving the Aftermath and Grow: Song of the Evertree seem to be flying under the radar somewhat. Surviving the Aftermath gives the chance to create the ultimate disaster-proof colony, being a construction/management sim. The PC version has been in early access for a while, and it’s currently unclear how this Switch version performs.

Grow: Song of the Evertree looks like a safer purchase – it’s a relaxing gardening-based world builder, with colourful visuals. The PC version is currently gaining positive reviews, and the stylised graphics should help with performance on Switch,

Other notable releases for this week include the sci-fi shooter NERF Legends– which on the contrary isn’t the first NERF game – the fully tuned NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, 2.5D platformer MARSUPILAMI – HOOBADVENTURE, and a belated release of The Wild at Heart – a fantasy adventure that was well-received on PC and Xbox One.

New Switch eShop releases

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond – £49.99

Pokémon Shining Pearl – £49.99

Adventures in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will take place in the Sinnoh region. Rich in nature and with towering Mount Coronet at its heart, Sinnoh is a land of many myths passed down through the ages. You’ll visit many different locations in the Sinnoh region, while striving to become the Champion of the Pokémon League.

Nerf Legends – £39.99

NERF Legends thrusts you into a futuristic, sci-fi world where you’ll come face-to-face with legions of robot enemies and ultimate boss masters. Armed with a wide array of NERF blasters based on their iconic, real-world counterparts, you’ll thwart formidable enemies while being challenged to pull off the most impressive high-flying trick shots across a series of unique and immersive environments. Are your NERF skills up to the challenge to become the ultimate NERF Legend?

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ – £35.99

NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+, the official video game of the 2020 season, the world’s most popular stockcar racing series puts you behind the wheel and challenges you to become the NASCAR Cup Series champion. Features the 2020 official teams, drivers, cars and schedule from the three NASCAR National Series as well as the Xtreme Dirt Tour, racing on 39 authentic tracks.

Ultimate Edition+ includes everything in NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, plus the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Cars Roster and 2021 primary paint schemes.

Featured content includes 2020 Throwback and Playoff paint schemes, Tony Stewart as a playable character, plus more!

H.I.C.H. – £8.99

“Hassle in calculations happens”

What the Free Breath resistance force leaders Lil Envi and Lazzy meant when they talked about it? Now is 1977 year and thanks to the Intellectual Immensity Corp. (IIC) the future is coming. But there is only one obligation – installing a chip in the brain, which will possibly control your freedom, can negatively affect your mind, or is this a misconception? So break into the Baltic City and join the resistance force Free Breath!

Space Moth Lunar Edition – £5.79

1CC Games’ first shoot ’em up returns with totally overhauled visuals, all-new enemies and attacks, a deeper scoring system, remixed soundtrack and fresh player powers. Space Moth: Lunar Edition is the ultimate version of the beloved cult classic.

Vivid visuals: from reworked nocturnal backgrounds to new enemies and particle effects, graphics have been enhanced to give Lunar Edition a distinct style and flair of its own.

Bullet Heaven: enemy attacks have been upgraded using 1CC Games’ custom bullet pattern editor from Star Hunter DX, allowing for intricate kaleidoscopes of death to dodge through!

From Beginner to Pro: Lunar Edition adds a flexible new scoring system, built to both raise the skill ceiling so pros can aim for stratospheric high scores, while lowering the barrier to entry so beginners can jump right in.

Stellar Sounds: to suit the more intense gameplay in Lunar Edition, all of the game’s cuts have been remixed and reinvigorated to get your blood pumping!

Romeow: in the cracked world – £2.69

Romeow: in the cracked world is a minimalist and charming puzzle game about a kitten who is too young to find the way by itself. He is just a kitten, he feels lost when he is without his favorite toy.

Go through the messy paths and take Romeow ‘s wool back so he can sleep in his cozy bed.

Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape – £5.99

With the Earth’s resources dwindling, the Kosmonavtes program was announced!

The goal was one, assemble a cadet team and send them out to colonise another planet!

In the first episode (Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality), Vala joined the team of cadets and came one step closer to fulfilling her dream of becoming an astronaut.

Now she has to graduate from the Space Academy and jet off to Venus!

Smoots Golf – £11.69

Visit golf courses in 5 unique locations for a fun and endless multiplayer golf experience!

– 45 different golf holes to master. Get precise shots with touch controls and go for the Hole-In-One!

– 20 different minigolf holes to master. Get precise shots with touch controls and go for the Hole-In-One!

– In Smoots Golf you can challenge your friends in Tournaments and Exhibition mode or hone your skills in Training mode.

Choose your Smoot and become a Golf Champion!

RoboShark Rampage – £4.49

RoboShark Rampage is an endless cave swimmer which you simply won’t be able to put down. Watch out! Don’t get hit by an anchor or mine! There are dangers lurking everywhere.

Your reflexes are put to the ultimate test as you navigate through tricky oceans. The longer you swim without losing your lives, the more credits you earn.

The game offers many amazing graphics with five levels in four worlds, the Iron Depths, the Drone Forest, the Voltaic Spires, and the Cyber Nether.

The weapons upgrades include a Super Katana, a Buzzsaw, a Boom Stick, and Terror from Below.

Power-ups are plentiful – you can buy minion fish and a myriad of weapons to help you tear through the waters unscathed.

NinNinDays2 – £7.39

A life turned upside down after an encounter with two female ninja?!

This romance adventure game is set in Akihabara, where you’ll enjoy your new roommate life with laughter, tears, and the friendship of two female ninja.

BloodRayne 2: ReVamped – £17.99

Rayne is a dhampir, born from the unnatural union of vampire and human. Her mixed heritage grants her vampiric powers and superior resistance to sunlight and water, but curses her with the bloodthirst of a vampire. She has defeated countless monsters both demonic and human, but now faces her most personal battle yet. Rayne must hunt down her very own siblings, who have banded together and pledged to carry on their father’s legacy of creating a new era of vampire supremacy in which humans are mere cattle.

BloodRayne is back with new acrobatic movements, rail sliding, fast-paced blade and gun combat and fatal finishing moves. Use Rayne’s dhampir powers like time dilation to rack up points in the extensive combo system in this brutally satisfying continuation of the iconic series.

Ice Station Z – £4.99

Based on the #1 Best Selling Nintendo 3DS™ game.

After a strange virus spreads across an Arctic Island you are left alone to survive.

Scavenge for food, drink, medical supplies, weapons, ammunition, clothes, fuel and other useful equipment.

Find shelters, vehicles and other interesting locations to help you survive during day and night.

Features Single Player, Local Play and Internet Multiplayer (Worldwide with anyone plus Game Chat).

Go scavenging, fishing and hunting with friends or alone, it’s up to you how you survive.

Would You Like to Run an Idol Café -£9.99

In this Visual Novel, Yokoyama Naoya is a decidedly ordinary guy, but that wasn’t always the case.

After failing to get into the university of his choice, Naoya puts his further education on hold to take a job at a quaint seaside cafe. There, he meets two cute waitresses, and he becomes more intimately involved in their lives than he anticipated.

Help Naoya work at the cafe and romance multiple beautiful girls who are available.

Will you fancy Naoya’s long-lost childhood friend Ichigo, the bossy and powerful Mayuki, or the mysterious and spiritual Kuu?

City Traffic Driver – £10.79

Tricky roads, dozens of other drivers on the roads – you will have to give it your best shot to live up to the challenge and complete all of the trials.

20 Ladies – £4.49

Enter a world of simple pleasures and minimalistic design, where your only goal is to navigate cleverly arranged stages, avoid spikes and locate beautiful female companions hidden in the environment. But beware of hazards! Break a heart three times, and you’ll instantly respawn at the beginning, with your lady counter reset to zero. You’ll need to touch them all without dying in order to proceed to the next stage and unlock an alluring image for each one you complete.

Platforms in the foreground are silhouetted against lush hand-drawn backdrops. Clouds pass by overhead, trees sway in the breeze and historical architecture dots the landscape as mellow tunes accompany you on a chill quest for love. Your best times are tracked with each playthrough, inviting you to come back and top your own record.

Exertus: Redux – £3.39

Through use of the fluid movement set within the game and the dynamic level elements, players have the simple aim of getting from point A to point B, either by using the beaten path or the off-path environment in the semi-linear levels.

Whiskey Mafia: Leo’s Family – £4.49

Whiskey, mafia and jazz — these are the key ingredients of a cocktail named Whiskey Mafia: Leo’s Family. This game serves as a prequel to Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story and tells a story of Leo’s criminal group who takes part in different illegal activities. A humble guy named Christopher, the son of a port worker, finds himself as the newest mafia member. Can he make his American dream come true?

This is not just another mafia game — it’s a huge story inspired by the popular cult movies and mafia dramas. You’ll get the feeling of what it is to be a gangster in the 1920s who was to do different criminal stuff: from carjacking to bootlegging. There’s also some nostalgic feeling of the 20’s to be found within the game — great mafia setting guaranteed!

Surviving the Aftermath – £26.99

Survive and thrive in a post-apocalyptic future — resources are scarce, but opportunity calls! Build the ultimate disaster proof colony, protect your colonists, and restore civilization to a devastated world.

Go beyond the colony and explore the wastelands to gather resources, meet rival colonies, and uncover the world’s secrets.

Klang 2 – £14.99

Imprisoned in a facility at an unknown location, Klang must hone his rhythm-combat skills inside audiovisual simulations.

Fast-attack the enemy with flashy fireballs. Dodge and counter enemy attacks, and deal enough lightning damage to shame even the greatest gods of mythology. Achieve a euphoric state of trance through skillful play in this rhythm-action game with hypnotic beats and high-speed combat.

Mastho is Together – £4.49

Action platforming as a sugar-free marshmallow can still be super-sweet! Mastho is Together features precision platforming challenges in which you guide the squishy white protagonist Mastho through obstacles in wholesome side-scrolling style. Jump and air dash your way through puzzle stages with pixel-perfect collision and no HUD to clutter the screen! The focus is entirely on gameplay.

Balancing minimalistic visuals with abstract aesthetics, Mastho is Together gets right to the point with no menus and no loading. Respawn immediately upon death, try again as many times as it takes, and relax to a light and rhythmic soundtrack across 40 lovingly crafted levels of increasing difficulty. Can you help Mastho along his path to pure healthy sweetness?

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story – £8.09

In this fast-paced rhythm runner, every action has an explosive reaction and no amount of mayhem is too much. Take on the role of yordle and Hexplosives expert Ziggs as you rampage through the neighborhoods of Piltover.

Bomb, bounce, and bop to the beat of the music to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies, and light fuses to achieve maximum chaos. Cause musical mayhem while outrunning no-fun-allowed Heimerdinger in your quest to build the greatest bomb the world has ever seen!

Use the Freestyle Mayhem System to create spontaneous blasts and grab bonus points… all while dodging the fun police and showing them what they’re really missing.

Leave no fuse unlit in Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.

MARSUPILAMI – HOOBADVENTURE – £34.99

Punch, Twister and Hope are three Marsupilamis who live a peaceful life in Palombia. While the three companions open a cursed sarcophagus by playing with debris on a beach, they inadvertently release a mysterious ghost that puts a terrible curse on all animals. Fortunately for them, the Marsupilamis are immune. Our three heroes will have to go on an adventure and chase the ghost in order to ward off the spell.

Root – £15.49

Play the digital adaptation of the beloved tabletop board game. Root is a game of adventure and war where 2 to 4 players battle for control of a vast wilderness.

The nefarious Marquise de Cat has seized the great woodland, intent on harvesting its riches. Under her rule, the many creatures of the forest have banded together. This Alliance will seek to strengthen its resources and subvert the rule of Cats. In this effort, the Alliance may enlist the help of the wandering Vagabonds who are able to move through the more dangerous woodland paths. Though some may sympathize with the Alliance’s hopes and dreams, these wanderers are old enough to remember the great birds of prey who once controlled the woods.

Meanwhile, at the edge of the region, the proud, squabbling Eyrie have found a new commander who they hope will lead their faction to resume their ancient birthright.

The stage is set for a contest that will decide the fate of the great woodland. It is up to the players to decide which group will ultimately take root.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – £24.99

The Standard Edition of Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™ comes with the base game.

Rise Against Ruin

Unite a party of League of Legends Champions, explore Bilgewater and set sail for the Shadow Isles to uncover the secrets of the deadly Black Mist.

Developed by Airship Syndicate and featuring the art style of legendary comic book artist Joe Madureira, creators of Battle Chasers and Darksiders, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is the first Riot Forge game that invites you to explore the League of Legends universe. In this immersive turn-based RPG, you will have the freedom to configure your party and control an unlikely group of League of Legends champions, explore the bustling city of Bilgewater and the mysterious Shadow Isles, and experience the Lane Initiative System.

Key Features

An introduction to Runeterra: Start exploring the rich lore of League of Legends and the extraordinary stories of the Champions.

Build your own party: Forge different strategies by configuring your party of champions and combining new abilities.

Experience the Lane Initiative System: Choose your approach for each enemy encounter and change the course of the battle by tweaking the speed of your actions, reacting to environmental events or modifying the effects of your abilities.

The Wild at Heart – £19.99

Wield an ever-growing herd of quirky creatures to rebuild broken paths, battle perilous beasts, and solve peculiar puzzles in a rich, interconnected world. Join two young runaways as they unravel the mysteries of a lost realm in this nostalgic storybook fantasy!

Grow: Song of The Evertree – £19.99

Grow your own worlds and nurture a deep natural connection with everything they hold. See your actions change the world for better! Bring the Evertree back to life in this breathtaking world-crafting sandbox, with life management and adventure elements.

Over time, the Worlds of Alaria faded. The Evertree – where many worlds resided on its countless branches – is now nothing more than a sapling, its splendor long erased from memory. No one knows how to make it grow. But you are different. You hear the sun as it sings across the sky. You hear the language of rain against the earth. You are the last of the Everheart Alchemists and your task has been passed down from generation to generation – Grow and protect the Evertree!

New York Mysteries: The Outbreak – £6.29

In the context of the last decades, are you sure that there is no slightest threat from humanity challenges that were overcome long ago?

“New York Mysteries: The Outbreak” is an adventure game in the genre of Hidden Objects with unforgettable characters and challenging quests to conquer, plenty of mini-games and puzzles!

Once again you are transported to the New York of the late 1960s. Laura and her trusty workmate Will need to investigate an intricate case of a bizarre disease plaguing the city. Together, you discover that it might have something to do with a mysterious artifact preserved in the archives of a secret order.

There is a shadow hanging over New York City and time is running out. The plague doctor of the modern era, will he cure the twenty-first century society?

Next week: Death’s Door, Drizzlepath: Déjà vu, Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All, #1 Sudokus, DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game, Cricket 22, Shiro, Little Bug, Date Night Bowling, Cabin Fever, and Night Lights.