Out this week: Battlefield 2042, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, Grow: Song of the Evertree, A Short Hike, more

The standard edition of EA’s Battlefield 2042 launches this week. Following last week’s early access bestowing Gold and Deluxe editions, reviews are starting to surface. Scores are mixed so far – for every 9/10 there’s seemingly a 7/10.
EGM felt it deserved top marks (5/5) while Stevivor couldn’t find many positives, warning of bugs, performance issues and unbalanced match types. Unsurprisingly, a lot of reviews are still in progress.
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl might also be on the receiving end of mixed reviews, allegedly being ‘extremely safe’ remakes. Authentic to a fault, perhaps. Remember, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is just two months away, looking like it’ll answer the prayers of those looking for a more modern adventure.
Other noteworthy releases for this week include Frogware’s next-gen only Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, featuring a young Sherlock and a Mediterranean island setting.
Flying under the radar somewhat, there’s Grow: Song of the Evertree – a sandbox adventure with nature at its core, looking exceedingly colourful. Paradox Interactive’s Surviving the Aftermath comes to consoles too after spending a year in early access, giving chance to create the ultimate disaster-proof colony.
Then there’s KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION on PS5 and PC – a free interactive Radiohead “dream-space” that was originally conceived as an art exhibition.
A handful of belated conversions are imminent, with the outdoor rambler A Short Hike strolling from Switch to PS4 and Xbox, the Jet Force Gemini-inspired Tamarin jumping from PS4 to Xbox, and the offbeat tale The Wild at Heart landing on PS4.
PS2 era hack and slashers BloodRayne ReVamped and BloodRayne 2 ReVamped fly the flag for retro re-releases, published by Ziggurat. We don’t recall either being brilliant, although it would appear both have a cult following.
Finally, there’s another wave of games aimed at younger gamers. Hoping to make it onto Christmas lists, no doubt. These include the sci-fi shooter NERF Legends, the side-scroller Marsupilami: Hoobadventure, and the 3D platformer The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf – which is reportedly reasonably enjoyable, in a lukewarm 6/10 way.
New release trailers
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl
Battlefield 2042
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
A Short Hike
Surviving the Aftermath
Grow: Song of the Evertree
Marsupilami: Hoobadventure
BloodRayne ReVamped
NERF Legends
KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION
The Wild at Heart
Tamarin
Undungeon
New on multiformat releases
- Battlefield 2042
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
- A Short Hike
- Surviving the Aftermath
- Grow: Song of the Evertree
- The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf
- Marsupilami: Hoobadventure
- Klang 2
- BloodRayne: ReVamped
- BloodRayne 2: ReVamped
- NERF Legends
- Mastho is Together
- Far Cry 6 – Vaas: Insanity
- Kingdom: Two Crowns – Norse Lands
New on PSN
- Kid A MNESIA Exhibition – PS5
- The Wild At Heart
- Bunny Factory
- Tears of Avia
- 20 Bunnies
- YUKI
- Christmas Break 2 Head to Head
- Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom
- Arcade Archives LIBBLE RABBLE
- Hidden Treasures in the Forest of Dreams
- Finger Fitness
- 2URVIVE
- Dandy Ace
New on Xbox Store
- Next Space Rebels
- Out of Line
- Them Bombs
- Before We Leave
- Chef’s Tail
- Tamarin
- Fae Tactics
- Space Elite Force 2 in 1
- Exo One
- Space Moth: Lunar Edition
- Undungeon
- Total Arcade Racing
- Despotism 3k
- Smoots Golf
- Two Hundred Ways
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Pokemon Shining Pearl
- NERF Legends
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection
- Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo
- Angry Alligator
Next week: Farming Simulator 22, Cricket 22, Death’s Door (PS4), Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All, DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game, Little Bug, Drizzlepath: Déjà vu, One Last Memory, Angry Alligator (PS4), and Windlands 2.