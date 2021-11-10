Shin Megami Tensei V, GTA: The Trilogy, Football Manager 2022 Touch, STAR WARS: KOTOR, and Gynoug hit the Switch

Despite it being one of the biggest weeks of the year for gaming, there’s still a retro twist present to this week’s eShop assortment.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition brings together the PS2 era trilogy with modern GTA controls, improved lighting and longer draw distances, high-resolution textures and more. This marks the first time the trilogy has graced a Nintendo platform, and at £49.99 it’s a tad cheaper than the PS4/Xbox One versions.

This isn’t the first time GTA and Nintendo have crossed paths, though – both the Game Boy Colour and Nintendo DS saw shrunken down GTA adventures.

2003’s STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic makes the jump from Xbox to Switch. As in, the original Xbox. Although in truth, it’s likely based on the recent mobile re-release. This RPG is known for its excellent storyline and surprisingly fun combat system, which lets you line up attacks in advance. Don’t expect a significant overhaul, however – it’s still stuck in 2003 visually.

There’s also a £5.99 re-release of the grungy Mega Drive shooter Gynoug, an unexpected release of the ‘lost’ Atari Jaguar CD FMV game American Hero, and the faux 16-bit bike racer Retro Highway.

On the somewhat newer side of things, the Atlus developed JRPG Shin Megami Tensei V is one of Nintendo’s big winter releases. The Metacritic currently stands at 87%, including a handful of 10/10s.

“Shin Megami Tensei V is a modern masterpiece. It successfully delivers on all the aspects that have made the series thus far so popular with fans—namely through its high difficulty, heavy narrative themes, and expansive team-building options—while polishing up and tightening the weaker aspects,” said Nintendo Life.

Koei Tecmo’s JRPG Blue Reflection: Second Light has gained mixed reviews, meanwhile. Nintendo Life opted for a 9/10 while Hey Poor Player could only muster up a 3.5/5.

“I had a lot of fun during my time with Blue Reflection: Second Light. A colorful world filled with interesting characters and some of my favorite JRPG combat in a long time makes for a consistently entertaining play. I just wish the main story ever really became interesting,” reported HPP.

Then there’s SEGA’s Football Manager 2022 Touch, which promises improved controller support. It looks rough visually, although that’s perhaps to be expected.

Other games to consider this week include Team17’s zesty Epic Chef, sky city builder Airborne Kingdom, a vastly belated release of the 2014 arcade-style platformer Amazing Princess Sarah, and the two-button Japanese rhythm actioner TIMINGooo!

New Switch eShop releases

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – £49.99

Three iconic cities, three epic stories. Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition includes:

Grand Theft Auto III: It all starts in Liberty City. With the revolutionary freedom to go anywhere and jack anyone, Grand Theft Auto III puts the center of the criminal underworld at your fingertips, if you have enough guts to take it.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City: Welcome to the 1980s. From the decade of big hair and pastel suits comes the story of one man’s rise to the top of the criminal pile. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti’s tale of betrayal and revenge in a neon-soaked tropical town full of excess and brimming with possibilities.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas: Five years ago, Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson escaped the haze of Los Santos, San Andreas…a city tearing itself apart with gang trouble, drugs, and corruption. Now, it’s the early 90s. CJ’s got to go home – his mother has been murdered, his family has fallen apart, and his childhood friends are all heading towards disaster. On his return to the neighborhood, a couple of cops frame him for homicide, forcing CJ on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets in the next iteration of the series that changed everything.

Developed by Rockstar Games, adapted by Grove Street Games.

890B – £4.49

In the near future, severe pollution has rendered Earth uninhabitable, and now it falls to you to discover a solution. Take the role of Noah, a scientist tasked with locating a new planet with similar specifications to our own. Explore a research lab, find useful items, solve a variety of puzzles and make key choices that will determine your fate and that of mankind.

890B is a top-down 3D adventure game that features a minimalistic yet thought-provoking and impactful storytelling style, one that is largely dictated by player actions. The task at hand is daunting, and there are multiple endings that can result from your successes and failures. Will you guide humanity forward or leave them to extinction?

Real Farm – Premium Edition – £35.99

Pull on your boots, fire up your tractor, and start your ‘Real Farm’. Go from farmhand to agricultural A-list in career mode, or cultivate the role of an established farmer in free mode. With two maps, you get to explore the American -and West European country side. Acquire land, manage staff, crops and animals, and drive powerful farm vehicles while you grow your reputation as you go.

GUNKID 99 – £6.29

Gunkid 99 is a fast and frantic SCORE CHASER shoot’em up platformer inspired by arcade style games. The goal of the game is to earn as high a score as you can by collecting weapon drops throughout a run (and thereby changing your weapon in the process). Unlock and play across numerous hand-crafted stages in two modes, dodging level hazards and fighting off a unique garden variety of enemies.

There are multiple hand-crafted stages across 5 different chapters that unlock as you progress. Each stage has a different layout with its own set and combinations of enemies, so craft your own unique play-styles and develop crazy combos for each stage with the numerous weapons and abilities at your disposal. Lay waste to endless hordes of enemies and compete for the highest score you can.

My Singing Monsters Playground – £29.99

Journey to the Monster World to take part in a tournament of Monster-Game madness! Watch your favorite Monsters come to life as you swing, fling, and spring your way to victory in a variety of 4-player competitions. Grab your friends and hit the Playground to see who has what it takes to win the ultimate Monster bash!

BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light – £49.99

With gorgeous translucent designs by Mel Kishida, as well as a story that depicts the youth of lifelike girls, based on a theme of human identity and bonding, a new title in the BLUE REFLECTION series is here!

Airborne Kingdom – £19.99

Airborne Kingdom is a stunning airborne city building and management game. Embark on a journey as a small kingdom to expand your population, researching new technologies and buildings, and forging alliances with terrestrial kingdoms. Each journey will begin on a unique procedurally-generated map encompassing three distinct areas with 12 cities to discover.

Soar through the skies as you complete quests, gather and manage resources, and work to keep your kingdom balanced both literally and in service of the needs and desires of your workers. Ultimately it is up to you to unite all of the kingdoms together into a single alliance guided along by the legendary Airborne Kingdom.

Zombie Call: Trigger 3D – £4.99

Once again a failed experiment has created deadly ZOMBIES that roam the whole United States. As an elite soldier, you must kill all of the deadly monsters to survive. Complete missions, ready your weapon, and become the ultimate shooter! Test yourself against an impossible enemy in the most epic action shooting game!

Zombie Beyond Terror is an FPS game where you can kill zombies with epic weapons! As an elite commando, you were prepared to deal with the most extreme cases of advanced combat behind the enemy frontlines. Trained in shooting from modern automatic and sniper weaponry, you are the best shooter among your brothers in arms. But nothing could have prepared you for the unimaginable terror that came through a rift in the space-time continuum generated by a secret weapon hidden in a secluded military base.

Gravity Light – £3.89

Gravity Light is a platformer about a square hero, whose life has been turned upside down by a mechanical alien race attack. Follow your character on a space adventure to save him from the clutches of the motorized menace.

Jump, dodge, and shoot through a colorful environment full of floating platforms, portals, and robotic terrors. You’ll have to rely on your wits, speed, and reflexes to navigate through the deadly gauntlets.

FishWitch Halloween – £15.29

Grab your diving gear and join Beatrice, the guardian of the seven seas, in this enchanted underwater Halloween adventure. Enjoy addictive gameplay as you earn money to decorate a sanctuary with colorful fishes and awesome thematic ornaments. As your sanctuary progresses, you get diamonds with which you can buy cool power-ups to help you beat the levels. Match your way through the wonders of the marine life and explore a bewitching underwater world. Get hooked on FishWitch Halloween.

Football Manager 2022 Touch – £29.99

Tacking the quality and finesse of the full simulation experience, Football Manager 2022 Touch allows you dictate the tempo as you compete for the beautiful game’s biggest prizes.

Whether you’re challenging for the title on the go or tinkering with your tactics while docked to the big screen, you’re empowered to delegate the finer details to your dedicated backroom team. Maximise the overhauled Nintendo Switch™ controller functionality and enhanced user interface as you focus on the most essential parts of management – tactics and transfers.

Where you begin your journey is down to you; there are 123 leagues from 53 of the world’s biggest footballing nations to choose from. It’s time to deliver moments to remember for the fans at your club.

Once you’ve walked through the stadium gates and jumped into the managerial hotseat, it’s time to stamp your style on the pitch. Hit the ground running with one of the many tactical presets, modelled on the world’s most popular styles, priming your squad for success on Matchday. For those of you that don’t like to follow the crowd, there’s a custom setting for you to break new ground with your own tailored approach.

Let your scouts power your recruitment as you assemble a dream squad full of global superstars and wonderkids. You won’t have to wait long to see those prospects become global superstars as you blast through the seasons, filling your club’s trophy cabinet as you take the game by storm.

When Matchdays roll around, the choice is yours – you can savour the action from the touchline or skip straight to the final whistle with our ‘Instant Result’ option.

STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic – £11.29

Four thousand years before the Galactic Empire, hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith and you are the last hope of the Jedi Order. Can you master the awesome power of the Force and save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side?

A Star Wars epic set in the untouched era before the rise of the Empire, filled with unique characters, creatures, vehicles and planets.

A deep RPG experience with customizable characters and meaningful choices that impact the story, your squad, and even yourself.

Harness the power of the Force with over 40 different abilities and wield your own lightsaber.

Adventure through eight enormous and iconic Star Wars worlds, including Tatooine and Kashyyyk, in your own starship, the Ebon Hawk.

Choose your party from and build everlasting bonds with nine unique crewmates, including Twi’leks, droids and Wookies.

Hero or villain, savior or conqueror… you alone will determine the fate of the entire galaxy!

Island Farmer – £2.69

Farms are set up in islands over calm and clear water.

In this tiny fantasy experience, that is easy to do and very relaxing, just like a 3D jigsaw puzzle.

Carefully observe the island, try to memorize it, then shuffle the blocks. Swap blocks to reproduce the desired island and it will compose the archipelago.

There is no time limit, no logic challenges, nor resources to manage, so you can calmly just focus on the core mechanics while listening to a soothing soundtrack.

American Hero – £13.49

American Hero is the never-released outrageous and unforgettable FMV game that lets you play as the star in an over-the-top 1990s Hollywood action movie. Get a babysitter for the kids, this game is a madcap, mile-a-minute spree of spies, dives, and gun-toting bad guys that will have you on the edge of your seat.

You take on the role of Jack, a handsome, jaded former intelligence officer pulled out of his retired life as a strip club regular for one last mission to stop the villainous virologist Krueger, who plans to unleash a mind-controlling virus on the unsuspecting citizens of L.A. Everyone is out to kill Jack now that he’s hot on Krueger’s trail, and he’ll need to use his mind, muscles, and mojo to stay alive long enough to stop Kruger’s plot. Your spur-of-the-moment decisions will help or hinder Jack as he tries to find and protect the only scientist who has the cure to counter Krueger’s deadly bioweapon.

A restoration and remaster of a game lost to time for over 25 years, American Hero was originally designed for the Atari Jaguar CD as a “playable movie” with a groundbreaking, more fluid presentation than the FMV games of its time. The game features the talents of professional actors, including Timothy Bottoms (The Last Picture Show, Johnny Got His Gun), Daniel Roebuck (The Fugitive, Final Destination), and Musetta Vander (O Brother, Where Art Thou, Wild Wild West). For this restoration, Timothy Bottoms reprises his role in newly recorded voiceovers of Jack’s inner thoughts heard throughout the game.

This restoration was rebuilt from the ground up with new game logic that delivers on the ambitious promise of the original game. This edition of the game includes new voicework from star Timothy Bottoms to accompany the original footage, completing the American Hero experience for the first time.

TIMINGooo! – £8.99

A man who accidentally falls into hell goes on a journey through hell to train his sense of rhythm…

5 unusual circles of hell, each a different music genre.

This is an easygoing rhythm game, where you can play as each of the odd characters that inhabit these circles as they give themselves over to the rhythm of the music.

You use only 2 buttons.

You can enjoy this game even if you are not good at rhythm games, because you don’t need complex controls. All you need to do is push buttons in time with the rhythm and music!

Panmorphia: Enchanted – £3.99

In the first adventure, you used your ability to wield each element and transform yourself into the animal that best represented it! That enabled you to alternate between each animal’s point of view and save the four trapped elements!

In your second adventure, Panmorphia calls out to you once more! You are being sent to the Lost Temple to enchant the amulet and evolve your powers! Doing so will enable you in the future to swap freely between the four elemental forms!

The Lost Temple is like no other! It has four sides, each representing the four elements! Your powers enable you to do magical things such as breathe underwater, turn day into night, summon the wind, and many other wonderful surprises!

Epic Chef – £19.99

In Epic Chef you take on the role of Zest, who must embark on a culinary journey to farm, craft and cook his way into legend.

Create Delicious Dishes!

Dynamic recipe creation means that you can experiment with thousands of different ingredient combinations to create a unique menu of delicious delights.

Chef Battles!

Take on rival chefs in epic culinary clashes to see who is crowned cooking king! Dishes are scored on a variety of things and no two judges have the same taste, meaning every battle is different.

The Adventure of Ravi ‘n’ Navi – £11.69

The famous duo appears. Their slightly funny, slapstick adventure. “Radiant Rabbits” is a village where rabbits and fairies live in peace. Ravi and Navi have to defeat the great demon king “Shivarra”, who is planning to destroy the village!

The main character, rabbit “Ravi”, joins forces with fairy “Navi” and sets out on an adventure to collect the “Sacred Carrot”, the source of happiness hidden by Shivarra.

Joojee’s Journey – £8.09

In this whimsical narrative adventure, you’ll play as Joojee, a lovable bunny who suddenly wakes up without her memory. Armed with nothing but her charm and a mysterious magic brush that allows her to enter anyone’s mind, Joojee goes on a journey to recover her lost memories while helping others overcome their own troubles.

Retro Highway – £4.99

Hit the Retro Highway and return to the days of 16-bit blast processing and pure arcade fun! Retro Highway is a throwback game aiming to combine the accessibility of modern titles with the high-skill challenge and charming aesthetics of old.

Shin Megami Tensei V – £49.99

Forge the destiny of a dying world amidst a power struggle between gods and demons in Shin Megami Tensei V on Nintendo Switch. In this expansive RPG, take control of an enormously powerful being, the Nahobino, to battle against – and alongside – hundreds of demons in a desecrated land.

Neither human, nor demon, the newly-forged Nahobino and his friends must decide what is worth saving…and prepare to sacrifice everything in its name.

Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital – £24.99

These adorable pets aren’t feeling too well, so let’s give them the care they need! Pups & Purrs Animal hospital is a simulation game in which you have the dream job you’ve always wanted taking care of cute, fluffy friends.

Various breeds of puppies and kittens will need your expertise at the clinic. In Check-Up Mode carefully check your playful patients for illnesses or injuries by performing various diagnostic tests: taking X-rays, checking temperatures, and monitoring vital signs. Once you diagnose the ailments, administer the treatments to get them back to purr-fect health.

On your days off, wind down by visiting the relaxing café. Go shopping and enjoy a wide range of outfits or even get your hair done at the salon. Enjoy your free time hanging out in the city going to the movies, the amusement park, the beach, and much more!

A Pretty Odd Bunny – £4.49

A Pretty Odd Bunny is a 2D stealth platformer about a rabbit who likes eating pigs. You play as a red-eyed rabbit and help him reach the pig at the end of the levels without letting other rabbits see you!

Find the right path through the levels so your fellow bunnies don’t see you. They don’t approve of your food choices and will try to stop you if they see your intentions.

Walk, run and jump into a colorful but dangerous world full of beautiful graphics and smooth animations. Created frame by frame with love and passion.

Explore more than 80 levels in 4 unique worlds, collect hidden coins, unlock extra challenges with cute characters, gorey action, blood, and a lot of severed pig’s heads.

X-Force Genesis – £6.00

A game that is a love letter to fans of shmups from the 80s/90s. X-Force Genesis is a space shooter created from amazing graphics and insane boss battles. Join this epic adventure and don’t let the enemies take over the Genesis planet

Venus: Improbable Dream – £8.99

Born with a birth defect that he despises, Kakeru struggles with severe anxiety and depression. But when he’s placed in the after-school music club as an attempt to coax him out of his shell, a world of new possibilities is reopened to him. It’s here that he meets Fujiwara Haruka, a disabled girl with a shy disposition and a gift for music. As the two of them begin to connect, Kakeru remembers what it’s like to yearn for friends, to be confident in himself, and most importantly, to have a dream.

Venus: Improbable Dream is an immersive visual novel experience focused on mental health and personal identity. Guide Kakeru’s decisions as he takes steps towards facing inner fears and reclaiming his life. Player choice affects how the narrative will progress, including special dialogue to discover for key scenes. Will you help Kakeru achieve something he never thought possible?

Hoplegs – £6.29

Hoplegs is a different kind of platform game where you control your character using 4 different legs. Looks easy? Each of the four gamepad buttons where you usually jump, interact, crouch and change weapons are now your legs! Master the unique controls, and navigate through loads of developer and community-created levels!

Love to create? Let your imagination run wild with our custom level editor! From puzzle levels with switches that control almost anything, to space-inspired levels with zero gravity, to impossible mountains to climb, there’s really nothing to hold your creative ideas back! We showcase the best community-created levels for everyone to enjoy!

Customise your look with stylish hats, boxes and legs – even new faces! Keep your eyes open for rare and special items in secret hidden areas! Can you find them all?

Amazing Princess Sarah – £5.89

You are Sarah, princess of the peaceful realm of Kaleiya. The quiet life of your kingdom was lost the day your father was seduced and then kidnapped by Lilith, a demon mistress. Her only desire is to dominate your empire and kill you. Use your powerful sword to kill all Lilith’s minions, then quickly throw the dead body on the next enemy to perform amazing combos! Travel through ice castles, cold dungeons, lava caves and much more – straight to the castle where Lilith hides! Bring your father and king back home!

Gynoug – £5.99

In an era between the Middle Ages and the early modern period, the demons have grown in power by feeding on the evil ambitions of the people. Led by a being known as The Destroyer they plan their attack.

The angel Wor stands up for the survival of the entire tribe, and heads to Iccus to prevent the spread of the evil spirit.

Take control of Wor and shoot down every grotesque enemy in your path. Defeat the demon boss at the end of each area to advance onward.

Pukan, Bye-Bye! – £4.49

Let’s begin with «hard» — this word has been created by some sore loser and douchebag. Only the person who can’t be trusted will label video games with those, and not video games only!

Who has the right to decide what is easy and what is not for another man? That’s why you won’t see any self-praising words regarding Pukan, Bye-Bye difficulty in this description. Only by playing yourself you’ll be able to estimate if it’s hard or not hard enough. In the meantime, I’ll give you an advice to get more patience. Frankly speaking, I found myself not having enough of it.

Treasures of the Aegean – £16.99

What happened to the Minoan civilization? Join parkour master Marie Taylor and treasure hunter James Andrew in a historical action thriller, as they unveil the secrets of a forgotten kingdom which has been tragically trapped in and endless time loop. Explore a beautifully hand-drawn non-lineal open world, recover valuable relics, chart a lost island, and gather new clues in every loop to complete an ancient prophecy. Solve the riddles and mysteries that angered the old Gods, on your quest to prevent history from repeating itself forever.

Next week: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, Nerf Legends, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, Exertus: Redux, MARSUPILAMI – HOOBADVENTURE, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, Mastho is Together, Romeow: in the cracked world, H.I.C.H, NinNinDays2, Smoots Golf, Space Moth Lunar Edition, Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape, Ice Station Z, and BloodRayne 2: ReVamped.