Out this week: GTA: The Trilogy, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Skyrim Anniversary Edition, Shin Megami Tensei V, Football Manager 2022, Battlefield 2042, more

It’s another potentially expensive week for new releases, being quite possibly the biggest week of the year.

It’s the turn of Battlefield 2042 to gain early access bestowing editions, via the £110 Ultimate Edition and the £89.99 Gold Edition. 64 player battles and ever-changing battlefields – you know the drill by now. Battlefield Portal should be a highlight, featuring maps from past games.

After debuting in a deluxe package, the standard version of Forza Horizon 5 – available on Game Pass – arrives 9th November. SEGA’s time-consuming Football Manager 2022 heads to Game Pass too, out 8th Nov.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition brings back the PS2 era classics with a new coat of paint while retaining the look of the originals. GTA V-style controls and targeting feature, along with improved lighting. It’s arriving at £54.99 – a little more than we expected. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will be available on Game Pass, and GTA III on PS Now, however.

It isn’t the only re-release due – Skyrim Anniversary Edition arrives in time for its 10th birthday (11/11/11 – remember?) including all previously released Creation Club content and next-gen improvements.

Then there’s Jurassic World Evolution 2, packing a story-driven campaign, new dinosaurs and more. It could be a surprise hit, this.

The Switch gets a big release, in the form of Atlus’ post-apocalyptic JRPG Shin Megami Tensei V. The Metacritic score stands at 87%, with only a small assortment of review scores lower than 8/10.

Nintendo fans are likely keeping an eye out for Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, which includes The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II, and Link’s Awakening. A version of the Game & Watch classic Vermin starring Link is also present.

Sticking with retro, two unlikely re-releases are incoming – Gynoug, the often-forgotten Mega Drive shooter, and American Hero – a previously unreleased Atari Jaguar CD game that promised more interactivity than other FMV adventures of the era. Maybe not the boldest of claims, that.

New release trailers

Battlefield 2042

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Forza Horizon 5

Football Manager 2022

Shin Megami Tensei V

The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf

Epic Chef

Gynoug

Blue Reflection: Second Light

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda

New multiformat releases

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate & Gold Edition

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Epic Chef

Gynoug

Treasures of the Aegean

Airborne Kingdom

My Singing Monsters Playground

Gunkid 99

Real Farm: Premium Edition

A Pretty Odd Bunny

890b

Orcs Must Die! 3 – Cold As Eyes

New on PSN

Blue Reflection: Second Light

New on Xbox Store

Forza Horizon 5

Football Manager 2022

Alchemist Simulator

American Hero

Galaxy Shooter DX

Whiskey Mafia: Leo’s Family

Venus: Improbable Dream

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Shin Megami Tensei V

Let’s Sing 2022

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus

My Singing Monsters Playground

My Universe: Puppies & Kittens

BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light

Perky Little Things

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf

Pups & Purrs: Animal Hospital

Next week: Battlefield 2042’s standard edition, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Pokemon Shining Pearl, Farming Simulator 22, Surviving the Aftermath, Grow: Song of the Evertree, Marsupilami: Hoobadventure, Klang 2, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, BloodRayne: ReVamped, BloodRayne 2: ReVamped, NERF Legends, Them Bombs, Chef’s Tail, Space Moth: Lunar Edition, Undungeon, and Two Hundred Ways.