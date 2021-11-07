Gynoug is the next Mega Drive re-release from Ratalaika Games

Blog

We’re old enough to remember perusing Mega Drive games in the likes of Woolworths, Dixons and Blockbuster. Gynoug (also known as Wings of Wor) was commonly found, and usually at a discount price, failing to stand out from Sonic the Hedgehog, Streets of Rage, and other early system classics.

Maybe it was the name. Maybe it was the artwork, showing a winged bare-chested hero. Either way, it hardly had gamers dashing to the counter with a copy in their hand.

A re-release is imminent (12th November on PS4, Xbox One and Switch) and it’s hoped that many will see it in a new light, packaged with modern day improvements such as save states and a rewind tool.

This side-scrolling shooter has a mythical theme, with a hero resembling Icarus and enemies being mutated beasts. Coloured crystals increase firepower, with some significantly supercharging shots.

Like the recent Gleylancer, it’s arriving at the knockdown price of £5.99 on all three formats. We don’t even recall seeing the original that cheaply.
Socially distance together in our Discord chat server - join now