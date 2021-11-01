UK top ten sees three new entries, but none could topple FIFA 22

UK Charts

FIFA 22 continues to occupy the UK physical chart top spot, making it five consecutive weeks at no.1.

Next week may prove different – if anything can dethrone FIFA, it’s Call of Duty.

The surprisingly great Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, published by Square-Enix, debuts at #2. It’s currently unclear if it had a stronger first week than Marvel’s Avengers. The fact that it claimed no.1 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts bodes well, though.

Nintendo’s Mario Party Superstars – a remix of N64 classics – claimed #3 while also topping the Switch chart.

Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 fell from #2 to #4. Following suit, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to #5 while Animal Crossing: New Horizons dipped to #6. Minecraft on Switch then fell two places to #7.

At #8 it’s the third new arrival – Ubisoft’s open-world thrill ride Riders Republic. It also took #4 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts.

The evergreen GTA V staked it out at #9. Super Mario 3D Word + Bower’s Fury rounds off the top ten.

Metroid Dread left the top ten, meanwhile, falling from #7 to #15. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes had a rough week too, going from #6 to #21. Back 4 Blood also seems to be lacking staying power, tumbling from #13 to #33.

On a more positive note, F1 2021 has made a comeback, rocketing from #35 to #12.
