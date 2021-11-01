Out this week: Call of Duty: Vanguard, Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, Just Dance 2022, World War Z (Switch), Bloodshore, Demon Turf, more

The next fortnight is exceedingly busy for new releases. Potentially expensive too, if you’re keen to get the upper hand – Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition is out 5th November for an eyebrow-raising £84.99. This grants early access – the standard edition, due on Game Pass, isn’t out until 9th November. Then next week, Battlefield 2042’s Gold and Ultimate Editions are released – for £109.99 and £89.99, respectively – ahead of the standard edition, due 19th November.

Call of Duty: Vanguard – this week’s biggest release – has a £99.99 edition too, with extra skins, double XP tokens and other extras. Developed by Sledgehammer, this year’s CoD takes us back to WWII. A single-player campaign, a MP mode boasting 20 maps, and a zombies mode developed by Treyarch are key features.

Forza Horizon 5 takes us to Mexico, allowing for courses set within jungles, ruins, beaches, canyons, historic towns and more – complete with dynamic weather. Previews suggest we’re in for a visual treat. It’s easily the best showcase of the Xbox Series X so far, so expect social media to be awash with screen grabs.

Just Dance 2022 is likely to be a strong seller too, especially on Switch. That’s joined by Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R, based on the child-friendly spin-off. We wonder if any adults will accidentally find this in their stocking on Christmas day.

The Switch also gets the excellent World War Z. It’s by Saber Interactive, who continuously manage to pull ‘miracle ports’ out of the bag, so it’s in safe hands.

On the indie side of things there’s The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, promising 500+ hours of new content, and Bloodshore – the newest FMV game from Wales Interactive, this time based on a televised battle royale. Playtonic Friends are back too with Demon Turf, a unique 3D platformer with flat 2D characters.

And after hitting PC and Switch, The Solitaire Conspiracy – a supercharged take on Solitaire, funnily enough – heads to PS4 and Xbox One.

PS Plus subscribers can grab a new release in the form of First Class Trouble – a social deduction party game. Zen puzzle game Unpacking heads to Game Pass, too, quite literally involving taking items out of boxes. It’s a concept not as dull as it may sound, featuring similarities with Tetris.

New release trailers

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Bloodshore

Demon Turf

Just Dance 2022

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy

First Class Trouble

The Gardener and the Wild Vines

Knockout City – PS5

World War Z – Switch

New multiformat releases

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Bloodshore

Bloody Rally Show

Demon Turf

Just Dance 2022

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R

QUByte Classics – The Immortal by PIKO

New on PSN

Knockout City – PS5

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy

Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View

First Class Trouble

Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS

Stilstand

Arcade Archives Sky Kid

Insomnis

Danger Scavenger

Dracula’s Legacy Remastered

JCB Pioneer: Mars

DARKNESS ROLLERCOASTER – HALLOWEEN EDITION

New on Xbox Store

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance

The Gardener and the Wild Vines

Ghost Sync

Tunche

The Solitaire Conspiracy

Pukan, Bye-Bye!

Unpacking

Gunkid 99

Circa Infinity

Magic Nations

The Prince of Landis

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

World War Z

Just Dance 2022

Astria Ascending

Fortnite: Minty Legends

Cupid Parasite

My Universe: Puppies & Kittens

Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition

Next week: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Jurassic World Evolution 2, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition, Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition, Shin Megami Tensei V, The Smurfs: Mission ViLeaf, Football Manager 2022, Let’s Sing 2022, Airborne Kingdom, Epic Chef, Blue Reflection: Second Light, 890B, Super Sami Roll, Venus: Improbable Dream, My Singing Monsters Playground, and the standard edition of Forza Horizon 5.