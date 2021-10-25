The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes enters UK top ten while Back 4 Blood bows out

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes was the highest-charting new release from last week, entering the UK physical chart at #6. It also managed to claim #4 in both the PS4 and PS5 charts, along with a respectable #3 in the Xbox Series X/S top ten.

It wasn’t the only new arrival. My Friend Peppa Pig put in a reasonable showing, taking #26 in the top 40 all-formats. It also entered both the Switch and, weirdly enough, the Xbox One charts. We imagine that was partly down to its easy achievements.

Publisher Outright Games has also had success with Jumanji: The Game, which re-enters at #40, presumably due to its next-gen iterations.

The currently physical-only Dying Light: Platinum Edition on Switch settled for #32 in the all-formats and #18 in the Switch chart.

As for recent new releases, Back 4 Blood fell from #4 to #13 during its second week on sale. SEGA’s Demon Slayer, meanwhile, went from #11 to #17. This comes as a mild surprise. The same goes for Sonic Colours: Ultimate rising from #16 to #11.

Rewinding to the top ten, FIFA 22 is still no.1. Far Cry 6 holds onto #2, followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at #3, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (#4) and Minecraft on Switch at #5.

Metroid Dread remains in the top ten, although it did fall from #3 to #7.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury climbed to #8, Spider-Man: Miles Morales swung from #6 to #9, and then at #10 it’s the evergreen GTA V.