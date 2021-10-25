Out this week: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, Riders Republic, Mario Superstars Party, Hermitage, Moonglow Bay, more

There’s a heady mixture of big-name titles out this week, with several providing timely Halloween scares. The same goes for next week, which is shaping up to be one of the biggest of the year, if only because of Call of Duty’s arrival.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is out Tuesday, being Square-Enix’s response for a single-player focused Marvel game. We’re a tad concerned about its replay value, expecting a ten-hour or so gung-ho experience. Damned if you do, etc. It might be wise to wait for reviews.

Nintendo prepares Mario Superstars Party, a remix of N64 era party games. It’s getting a big push, with a TV campaign already underway. While visually slick, we haven’t seen anything up to the standard of Super Mario Party’s multi-screened ingenuity yet.

Sticking with Nintendo, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water sails away from the Wii U and arrives on other formats, in a remaster of sorts. This Japanese horror adventure, with photography at its core, is expensive nowadays so it’s pleasing to see it reach a larger audience.

Ubisoft is back with another big winter release too. Riders Republic has been a long time coming, offering a multiplayer playground with all manner of extreme sports to compete in. It’s Pepsi Max: The Game, pretty much.

Hot on the heels of last month’s Centipede: Recharged comes Atari’s spider-filled shooter Black Widow: Recharged. Consider us intrigued.

Joining it are the Chinese visual novel Hermitage: Strange Case Files – with paranormal and investigation themes – the chilled fishing RPG Moonglow Bay, a re-release of the Mega Drive’s Panorama Cotton, dungeon crawler Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi, and the crossover battler Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars.

Iron Harvest, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, and the 3D platformer Pumpkin Jack get their next-gen re-releases meanwhile, with Stubbs the Zombie also gaining a £15.99 retail release on PS4 and Xbox One. That’s a no-brainer.

Mario Party Superstars

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Fatal Frame: Maiden of the Black Water

Riders Republic

Hermitage: Strange Case Files

Black Widow: Recharged

Pumpkin Jack

Panorama Cotton

Moonglow Bay

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water

Riders Republic

Lucid Cycle

Backbone

Hermitage: Strange Case Files

NASCAR 21: Ignition

Death Park 2

Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Black Widow: Recharged

VirtuaVerse

Light Fairytale Episode 2

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night

Pumpkin Jack – PS5

Iron Harvest Complete Edition – PS5

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse – PS5

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi

Lady in a Leotard With a Gun

Wind Peaks

Nowhere Girl

My Universe – Puppies & Kittens

Röki

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars

Panorama Cotton

SHINRAI – Broken Beyond Despair

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife

Moonglow Bay

United Assault – Normandy ’44

Amazing Breaker

Dadish

Dadish 2

Flowers by Powgi

Milli & Greg

Danger Scavenger

Mario Party Superstars

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night

Tormented Souls

TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD + TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2

TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD

Time Management Game Collection

Huntdown

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

G-Darius HD

Gas Guzzlers Extreme

Instant Sports Winter Games

L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Night

Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition

Dollhouse

Carrion

Next week: Call of Duty: Vanguard, Just Dance 2022, The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, Demon Turf, Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R, Tunche, The Solitaire Conspiracy, The Gardener and the Wild Vines, Word War Z (Switch), Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View, Bloodshore, and Bloody Rally Show.