Out this week: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water, Riders Republic, Mario Superstars Party, Hermitage, Moonglow Bay, more

There’s a heady mixture of big-name titles out this week, with several providing timely Halloween scares. The same goes for next week, which is shaping up to be one of the biggest of the year, if only because of Call of Duty’s arrival.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is out Tuesday, being Square-Enix’s response for a single-player focused Marvel game. We’re a tad concerned about its replay value, expecting a ten-hour or so gung-ho experience. Damned if you do, etc. It might be wise to wait for reviews.
Nintendo prepares Mario Superstars Party, a remix of N64 era party games. It’s getting a big push, with a TV campaign already underway. While visually slick, we haven’t seen anything up to the standard of Super Mario Party’s multi-screened ingenuity yet.
Sticking with Nintendo, Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water sails away from the Wii U and arrives on other formats, in a remaster of sorts. This Japanese horror adventure, with photography at its core, is expensive nowadays so it’s pleasing to see it reach a larger audience.
Ubisoft is back with another big winter release too. Riders Republic has been a long time coming, offering a multiplayer playground with all manner of extreme sports to compete in. It’s Pepsi Max: The Game, pretty much.
Hot on the heels of last month’s Centipede: Recharged comes Atari’s spider-filled shooter Black Widow: Recharged. Consider us intrigued.
Joining it are the Chinese visual novel Hermitage: Strange Case Files – with paranormal and investigation themes – the chilled fishing RPG Moonglow Bay, a re-release of the Mega Drive’s Panorama Cotton, dungeon crawler Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi, and the crossover battler Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars.
Iron Harvest, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, and the 3D platformer Pumpkin Jack get their next-gen re-releases meanwhile, with Stubbs the Zombie also gaining a £15.99 retail release on PS4 and Xbox One. That’s a no-brainer.
New multiformat releases
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water
- Riders Republic
- Lucid Cycle
- Backbone
- Hermitage: Strange Case Files
- NASCAR 21: Ignition
- Death Park 2
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- Black Widow: Recharged
- VirtuaVerse
- Light Fairytale Episode 2
- PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night
New on PSN
- Pumpkin Jack – PS5
- Iron Harvest Complete Edition – PS5
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse – PS5
- Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi
- Lady in a Leotard With a Gun
- Wind Peaks
- Nowhere Girl
- My Universe – Puppies & Kittens
- Röki
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
- Panorama Cotton
- SHINRAI – Broken Beyond Despair
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
- Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars
- Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife
New on Xbox Store
- Moonglow Bay
- United Assault – Normandy ’44
- Amazing Breaker
- Dadish
- Dadish 2
- Flowers by Powgi
- Milli & Greg
- Danger Scavenger
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Mario Party Superstars
- PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night
- Tormented Souls
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD + TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD
- Time Management Game Collection
- Huntdown
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
- G-Darius HD
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme
- Instant Sports Winter Games
- L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Night
- Minecraft Dungeons: Ultimate Edition
- Dollhouse
- Carrion
Next week: Call of Duty: Vanguard, Just Dance 2022, The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, Demon Turf, Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R, Tunche, The Solitaire Conspiracy, The Gardener and the Wild Vines, Word War Z (Switch), Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View, Bloodshore, and Bloody Rally Show.