New on Switch: Angry Alligator, Tandem: A Tale of Shadow, Raiden IV x MIKADO remix, The Caligula Effect 2, Corpse Party, more

Dying Light: Platinum Edition was poised to be the star of this week’s UK eShop round-up, only for it to be yanked digitally at the last moment. The zombie slasher has been banned in Germany, meaning it won’t be appearing on any European eShop. Australia and New Zealand are missing out, too. The physical release is still an option, thankfully, and it’s also available on both the US and Asia eShops.

Reviews dropped a few days ago, and it appears to be another miracle conversion – a winning combination of impressive graphics, short load times, and a stable framerate. The Metacritic stands at 77%, with no review scores lower than 7/10 currently.

It’s a bit of an odd week for the Switch, all told. There’s the niche JRPG The Caligula Effect 2, which we reviewed yesterday. It’s set within a virtual reality governed by a Virtuadoll. Not everyone realises they’re trapped within this world, and to return to reality, Virtuadoll needs to be appeased. Reviews are positive across the board, so if you did experience the original, this is a safe purchase.

The original Corpse Party makes a surprise appearance, meanwhile. The PC version was controversial, banned from sale within China. It’s a 16-bit style horror survival game with a plot surrounding an occult. This isn’t the first time it has graced a Nintendo platform – it was released on 3DS back in 2016. Yeah, it’s no spring chicken.

Speaking of belated releases, Raiden IV x MIKADO remix finally graces the European eShop, combining the top-down shooter Raiden IV with new music tracks and more.

The rest of this week’s ‘big name’ releases are on the casual side, including My Friend Peppa Pig, Youtubers Life 2, and Angry Alligator – a cartoon-like open-world destruction game, similar to Maneater.

On the smaller, indie, side of things there’s Tandem: A Tale of Shadows – a Victorian era puzzle platformer – the Mega Drive-style platformer Spectacular Sparky, eerie tower defence game JARS, and Sheepo – a Metroidvania with a shape-shifting lead.

BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad may be worth a look too, mixing side-scrolling slashing and shooting, while taking inspiration from Saturday morning cartoons.

New eShop releases

The Caligula Effect 2 – £44.99

The virtuadoll Regret creates Redo, a simulation in which people are trapped. To escape from Redo, a group of “awakened” high school students re-establish the Go-Home Club to fight against Regret’s reign and escape to the real world.

Raiden IV x MIKADO remix – £29.99

Remixed for Nintendo Switch™, Raiden IV x MIKADO brings you the best of the classic series whilst including new music, game modes and more.

Experience the action-packed game that changed the history of arcade shoot ’em ups as we know them.

Blast your way through the new Arcade and Overkill modes whilst listening to 16 nostalgic tracks produced by the GAME CENTRE MIKADO, and featuring famous artists!

Murder Diaries 2 – £9.99

In this game you abstractly follow the narration of a murderer and a young detective through their lifes and thoughts. This leads you straight into the middle of an exciting murder case and a murder mystery unlike you have ever seen before unfolds.

Figure out what happened, explore fascinating landscapes and abstract environments and enjoy the thrilling storytelling. Collect pieces of the story while freely floating through related environments and immerse yourself into an intriguing story filled with blood and murder.

A must have for any true fan of thrillers and anyone how enjoys a murder mystery that goes beyond the normal story telling.

Yumeiri – £7.19

After its release in 2015, Yumeiri received acclaim from game magazines, science fiction magazines, and mystery novel magazines.

With a very high difficulty, and it gave rise to not a few frustrated players.

At the same time, players who accepted its concept of “taming luck” were impressed as if personally reliving a dramatic life.

For the full-scale remake, all scenarios were rethought and some episodes were rewritten.

While the original was available only in Japanese, the game has now been produced with a full-scale English version. Korean is supported as well.

Skul: The Hero Slayer – £15.29

Guide ‘Skul’ on his quest to single-handedly take on the Imperial Army and rescue his King from captivity, in an action-packed rogue-lite 2D platformer for the ages.

Evertrie – £15.09

In Evertried, the player’s actions dictate when enemy units move. In other words, everything moves after you. The game plays out as fast or methodical as you want, featuring a free-flowing turn-based action combat system. Alternating between moving, attacking, using your dash, skills and luring enemies into hazards is the key to success.

You are the one that decides the pacing of Evertried. Learn to think ahead. Develop intricate strategies to outmaneuver your opponents and follow your path to ascension!

Howling Village: Echoes – £4.99

The official game for the breakthrough Japanese horror movie Howling Village! Join 110 million viewers who’ve already entered Howling Village, created by leading horror director Takashi Shimizu (The Grudge) and brilliant screenwriter Daisuke Hosaka (Sadako 2 3D). Step into the world that received the Jury Award at the 27th Gérardmer International Film Festival, with global box office sales of $12.7 million!

“Have you heard of Inunaki village? It’s a cursed village that doesn’t appear on any map. If you dare to go there, you’ll never make it out alive!”

Legend has it that on the other side of the real-world location of Inunaki Tunnel in Kyushu lies the most evil haunted spot in Japan—a village where the law doesn’t apply, from which no one who enters ever comes back. Is Inunaki village an urban myth? Or… is it real?

When her younger brother goes missing, Kaede has no choice but to put her faith in the myth. But while searching for him at the old Inunaki tunnel, she stumbles on a web of terror that defies belief.

Six different people each have their own reasons for daring to set foot in Inunaki village. But there are some places you just shouldn’t go, when the horrors of Inunaki village won’t rest…

Monomals – £14.99

There’s a big music contest going on amongst the world’s best animal DJs! Armed with a big fishing rod and a plug—go fishing in deep waters to help the DJs catch all of the Monomals™, and create your very own music in the MonoMaker™!

Super Fowlst – £8.19

Super Fowlst is an an action game about dodging bullets, squishing monsters and grabbing loot. There’s sprawling stages to conquer, huge bosses to defeat, and all manner of gadgets and gizmos to interact with. Trade your treasure for cool powers like egg bombs and rockets so you can really show those demons who’s boss!

Sakura Nova – £14.99

Join Mikage, Kaguya, and Arisa as they train together, fight together and come together at a prestigious academy for young, aspiring knights.

To join the ranks of the warrior elite, these femme fatales must overcome their clashing personalities and learn to work together no matter what it takes!

It’s an adventure of action, magic and humor!

Flaskoman – £4.00

You have no name, no history, only identification number FLASK-157. One of numerous experiments of mysterious scientist. Perhaps among other test subjects, you are the first one, which gained ability to feel emotions and think. Can you demonstrate to your creator that you are not just a test subject? Each level is an experiment to test how you interact with technical liquids, to test your intellect. Press levers, activate transporting lines, and use liquids to activate various machines. Your empty head can turn the dangerous liquids into your instrument. Use your abilities to solve test chambers and earn your freedom!

Cards of the Dead – £13.49

The infection is advancing by the minute and getting the vaccine is humanity’s only hope.

Do everything in your power to fight off the hordes of zombies piling up in the streets to make your way to the biological complex and retrieve the sample.

Live the story of Rick, Selena and Dan, three interconnected stories on which it depends to get the vaccine to stop the infection.

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows – £21.99

Tandem : A Tale of Shadows redefines the puzzle platformer genre with a unique top down and side-scroller gameplay and exceptional aesthetics. Help Emma and the teddy bear Fenton solve the mystery of the disappearance of the famous magician Thomas Kane.

Award-winning Tandem: A Tale of Shadows features five beautiful Victorian-inspired worlds inspired by Tim Burton, Jules Vernes, Conan Doyle. Players have to carefully alternate between Emma’s top-down view and Fenton’s horizontal side-scroller view if they hope to escape these chiaroscuro dimensions alive.

As the duo navigates past intelligent obstacles and menacing horrors, they uncover clues regarding Thomas’ disappearance, the strange Kane family, and their place in this universe. Will Emma and Fenton escape the murderous manor filled with twists and turns, or has their fate already been sealed?

My Friend Peppa Pig – £34.99

Have a fun-filled adventure by becoming Peppa Pig’s new friend!

Create and dress your character, ring Peppa’s doorbell, and begin a story that’s all up to you Peppa suggests activities everywhere you go – help Daddy Pig find his glasses, follow the animal tracks in the Forest, splash in muddy puddles, and much more! It’s just like being in an episode of the TV show, where all your favorite characters are excited to meet you. From the Beach to the Museum and even Potato City, every playtime is a new experience with your friend Peppa Pig.

Minigolf Adventure – £4.49

With 50 holes, 3 handcrafted environments, and great ball physics, you get to test your prowess and see how good you really are at mini-golf.

Minigolf Adventure delivers incredible visuals and a lot of gameplay time. Put the ball into the hole but be careful because danger lurks at every turn! It’s the ultimate experience for everyone that wants an exciting, fun, and rewarding casual game.

With Minigolf Adventure, you can train, play against friends or just enjoy your time. Become the ultimate minigolf player today!

Reminiscence in the Night – £4.99

You’re trapped in your apartment. You have no memory of your past.

As you try to escape, you rapidly understand that you must confront your traumas, and the only way to do this is to let your choices guide you to freedom.

Interact with different items in the apartment to invoke new scenes and memories, speak on the computer with your childhood friend, Sofia, to further the story.

Your choices matter.

What happens to the main character and their memories is in your hands.

City Stunt Driver – £10.79

From urban roads busy with traffic ascend high onto rooftops and race fast to climb in the ranks and achieve the top. Become a brave stunt driver, jumping from rooftop to rooftop, treating buildings as a personal arena for your exploits.

Demon Hunter: Riddles of Light – £13.49

Dawn Ashmoore is about to uncover the dark mysteries of ancient Egypt. The old gods step into our world.

The renowned Demon Hunter once again confronts the powers of darkness. But this time things have taken a different turn: Dawn Ashmoore has been captured by an evil spirit, one that has awoken in the ruins of an ancient Egyptian temple. Only one person can save Dawn – her niece, Lila. The girl sets out to rescue her aunt without a second’s hesitation. As the rescue mission proceeds, it becomes clear that her involvement in these extraordinary events is no coincidence.

Lila’s journey will take her through the mysterious ruins of ancient Egypt, still ruled by the gods of old. Their stories – locked inside chests and engraved in stone – will allow her to uncover a horrifying secret – Dawn has been captured by Seth himself. He’s the most dangerous of all the gods, and nobody can stop him from destroying the world. When the last Demon Hunter dies, all hope for mankind will be lost.

What mysteries will Lila bring to light? How is she going to defeat the evil forces? Enter the world of Egyptian gods in this new Demon Hunter adventure.

Pro Flight Simulator – £14.99

Take flight in real airplanes across this massively detailed open-world flight simulator. Explore high resolution sceneries. Take off, fly and land successfully back to airport.

This very complete flight simulator will allow you to fly on modern fighter like Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II as well as tourist airplane, like Embraer EMB 314 Super Tucano.

Enjoy the joy of flying while listening to ‘Pix Arts Pro Flight Simulator’ playlist on the leading music streaming service.

Crossroad crash – £3.98

The game where all cars are controlled only by you. Try to avoid accidents, but if you have an accident, it doesn’t matter, rewinding time will help you think about the next step. Demonstrate the speed of your reaction on the interesting levels of this game. Control the speed of cars at the intersection, think carefully about your actions so that cars moving on intersecting roads do not crash into each other. Discover intersections in different parts of the world, including New York and Paris. Train and set incredible records.

Spectacular Sparky – £13.49

Spectacular Sparky is an action-packed platform/shooter with wacky characters, explosive weapons and boss battles to treasure. Sparky is an adorably insane intergalactic bounty hunter who can dash through obstacles, fire his weapons in any direction and even extend his jumps by flapping his long space-rabbit ears. Each time he brings down a boss, his connected confidante Shigg (half shark, half pig) is ready to point him in the direction of yet another space fugitive.

In the grand tradition of irreverent 1990s video-game heroes, Spectacular Sparky is as sassy as he is fearless. His voice-acted wisecracks and sarcastic jabs tend to get under the skin of his enemies in a most amusing fashion. And his universe is awash with spikes, lava, buzzsaws, super-saturated colors, slick parallax scrolling and mega-driven music, the way every game ought to be.

Sheepo – £9.89

Sheepo is a metroidvania, but contains no standard combat. Instead, gameplay is based on platforming and exploration. With the collection of each creature, Sheepo is able to dig, fly, and teleport across an interconnected series of landscapes, uncovering hidden shrines, old ruins, and strange characters.

To capture a creature, Sheepo must find their unhatched egg, which happen to be highly guarded by that species “queen” (aka, a boss.) With each egg Sheepo collects, you then gain the ability to transform into that creature on contact, and explore the deeper reaches of the planets sprawling environment

JARS – £13.49

There are more things in that book, Victor, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.

Join Victor’s bizarre adventure in the family basement. Discover enormous minions and dangerous nasties hidden in the shadows of the cellar. What shady secrets are buried under the house? Why are some pages in this mysterious book missing? And why the heck is there a Dracula in the basement?! The fate of the world rests on Victor’s skinny shoulders! Will you save the world or get grounded by mother?

BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad – £7.69

A fast and frantic arcade extravaganza with tons of action and gallons of blood! It’s up to Count Bloodvayne and his vampire powers to rescue his BATS teammates from Scorpion Supreme and STING’s evil clutches.

Corpse Party – £17.99

Explore the haunted halls of Heavenly Host Elementary in Corpse Party, the horror cult classic now updated for the next generation.

A friendship ritual gone awry transports high school student Ayumi Shinozaki and her friends to an alternate reality version of a tragedy-stricken institution that stood on the site of their own school long ago. As the vengeful spirits of elementary school students threaten their lives and their sanity, their only hope of survival–much less escape–is to uncover the chilling details surrounding the murders of those trapped before them.

Crazy Gravity – £4.49

Blast off for out-of-this world platforming antics in Crazy Gravity, a side-scrolling action game where gravity can be your worst enemy or your greatest ally! Take the role of a little astronaut lost in space. Your primary objective is to energize your rocket and return home, but to do that, you’ll need to make your way through brain-teasing obstacles and collect the necessary resources.

Gravity always pulls slowly downward, but by flipping, the little astronaut can control which way id down! Use gravity reversal to navigate platforms and avoid hazards, reach power switches or keep yourself suspended mid-leap. It’s a challenging experience that will make you think dynamically, a tough yet accessible journey for all ages spanning 30 cosmic hand-drawn levels!

Tomb of the Мask – £8.99

Tomb of the Мask is an arcade game with a tortuous labyrinth full of unpredictable twists and turns. Seeking for adventure you get into a tomb where you find a strange mask. You put it on and suddenly realize that you can now climb walls – easily and promptly. And that’s when all the fun begins.

You’ll face a vast majority of traps, enemies, game mechanics, and power-ups. Take courage and dive into the mask’s world with three breath-taking gaming modes.

Regency Solitaire – £9.99

Play your cards right as you tour historic locations, from stately homes and lavish gardens to the fashionable towns of London, Brighton and Bath. Decorate the family ballroom to unlock gameplay features and improve Bella’s chances of finding true love!

Avoid the clutches of the odious Mr. Bleakley, and reclaim a lost fortune. Cupid’s arrow can’t fail to find his target – in Regency Solitaire, love is always just around the corner.

Negative Nancy – £11.39

You are Nancy, a retail clerk who can only say “no!”. You work a terrible job at Megamart with your best friend, but most of the time that’s the least of your problems. Annoying StreamTubers, delusional bosses, and angry customers… if they want to take you on they’ll have to get in line!

Play as Nancy in a short game with four unique, branching stories. Help Nancy express herself by navigating tense and delicate situations.

Duo Zombies – £6.99

Duo Zombies is a cooperative game where you help two zombie friends escape an evil facility through obstacle filled levels.

Use your BRAAIIIIINS and logic to solve all the puzzles, avoid getting caught and most importantly, never leave your friend behind.

Some friendships last a lifetime, but some last longer.

Angry Alligator – £26.99

Come on down to the swamp and go on an adventure like no other! Start as a small baby gator and grow into the biggest, baddest reptile around. Eat everything that moves, and more, so you can grow big and strong to face all challenges ahead.

The fate of the swamp and all that reside within, lies on your scaled shoulders! Horrible hoomans have taken over and only you can scare them away! But never fear! You won’t be alone. Listen to the words of Wisecroc – the wisest croc in town – as he guides you along the squishy and swampy path to gator greatness.

Use your wits, your jaws and all goofy equipment you can find to change the swamp back to the fun, safe haven it once was! Rescue your fellow gators from the clutches of the horrid hoomans and their wicked experiments. Scare away pesky tourists littering your beautiful swamp, flee from drones trying to capture you and face off against big bad boss beasts!

Are you hungry for adventure? The whole swamp is counting on you!

The Dark Side of the Moon: An Interactive FMV Thriller – £9.99

The Dark Side of the Moon is a fully interactive FMV / Interactive Movie hybrid, featuring live-action video and point & click elements, along with a total of 5 different outcomes.

When his two children randomly vanish throughout the night, it’s up to you to help Dean Hamilton bring them back home. As the mystery deepens decisions will need to be made and it’s down to you to make the right ones. Who can you trust? Who’s doing this? What’s the significance of the impending solar eclipse? And what are those strange glowing lights in the sky?

Explore the quaint little village of Marywine, solve puzzles, make some startling discoveries and help unravel what’s really going on in this sci-fi thriller.

A family-made game that doesn’t take itself too seriously and made for fans of over-the-top FMV games.

Featuring the acting talents of Anarosa Butler (Contradiction: Spot The Liar!, The Shapeshifting Detective) as computer geek conspiracy theorist “Alyx” and Rupert Booth (Contradiction: Spot The Liar!, The Shapeshifting Detective) as the evil “Gedeon”, The Dark Side of the Moon promises to bring you a thrilling adventure out of this world!

The clock is ticking, and that eclipse is nearly upon us…and when it is…it’s bye-bye children!

KEEP WATCHING THE SKIES.

Next week: Mario Party Superstars, PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER, Okinawa Rush, SHINRAI – Broken Beyond Despair, Dollhouse, Gas Guzzlers Extreme, PJ MASKS: HEROES OF THE NIGHT, Black Widow: Recharged, DUSK, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version, Shadow Corridor, Hermitage: Strange Case Files, L.O.L Surprise! Movie Night, Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again, Harold’s Walk (New 3DS), Zumba Aqua, Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, hexceed, Brain Meltdown – Into Despair, Dragon Hills, VirtuaVerse, and The Sokoban.