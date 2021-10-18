Out this week: The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, The Caligula Effect 2, Disciples: Liberation, Echo Generation, Dying Light (Switch), more

With over twenty new releases on Xbox alone, it’s another busy week for new releases.

The Dark Pictures Anthology gains its third entry. House of Ashes sees a military unit discover a dark secret buried under a temple, resulting in another dose of horror thrills. It’s due on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC.

A trio of RPGs are upon us too. As is usually the case for NIS America titles, The Caligula Effect 2 heads to PS4 and Switch. This RPG takes place in a futuristic high school where a virtual doll is trapping people in an artificial realm.

If you prefer your RPGs to be darker and more traditional, there’s Disciples: Liberation – a turn-based affair from Kalypso, boasting a mature tone.

This leaves us with Echo Generation on PC and Xbox One. It’s a supernatural turn-based adventure set in 1993, taking inspiration from Earthbound and Stranger Things.

The Switch gets Dying Light: Platinum Edition and a belated release of the well-received retro shooter Raiden IV X Mikado Remix. Although pre-release footage looked impressive, the jury is still out on Dying Light. It may well be another miracle port.

Then there’s the fast-paced retro-FPS roguelite Into the Pit, Victorian-era puzzle platformer Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, top-down shooter Tony and Clyde, and a PS5 re-release of Gas Guzzlers Extreme – a car combat smash ‘n crasher that’s something of a guilty pleasure. It’s also due on Switch in the not too distant future.

New release trailers

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Dying Light: Platinum Edition

The Caligula Effect 2

Disciples: Liberation

Toy Soldiers HD

Youtubers Life 2

Echo Generation

Into the Pit

Gas Guzzlers Extreme

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows

Horizon Chase Turbo: Senna Forever

BATS: Blood Sucker Anti-Terror Squad

New multiformat releases

Disciples: Liberation

House of Ashes – The Dark Pictures

BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad

Crazy Gravity

Sheepo

Evertried

Toy Soldiers HD

My Friend Peppa Pig

Youtubers Life 2

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Energy Cycle Edge

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows

Horizon Chase Turbo – Senna Forever

New on Xbox Store

Into the Pit

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again

Silver Chains

Tony and Clyde

Echo Generation

Evertried

Cards of the Dead

Ghoulboy

Harvest Life

Reminiscence in the Night

Mainframe Defenders

Murder Diaries 2

Zombo Buster Rising

New on PSN

Gas Guzzlers Extreme – PS5

Jumanji: The Video Game – PS5

The Caligula Effect 2

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Dying Light: Platinum Edition

The Caligula Effect 2

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus

Raiden IV X Mikado Remix

Time Management Game Collection

My Friend Peppa Pig

Next week: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER, Riders Republic, Mario Party Superstars, NASCAR 21: Ignition, Black Widow: Recharged, Bassmaster Fishing 2022, SHINRAI – Broken Beyond Despair, Iron Harvest Complete Edition, Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi, Hermitage: Strange Case Files, Dadish, Dadish 2, Death Park 2, Röki, Pumpkin Jack, The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf, VirtuaVerse, PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night, and Light Fairytale Episode 2.