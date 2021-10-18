Out this week: The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, The Caligula Effect 2, Disciples: Liberation, Echo Generation, Dying Light (Switch), more

With over twenty new releases on Xbox alone, it’s another busy week for new releases.
The Dark Pictures Anthology gains its third entry. House of Ashes sees a military unit discover a dark secret buried under a temple, resulting in another dose of horror thrills. It’s due on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC.
A trio of RPGs are upon us too. As is usually the case for NIS America titles, The Caligula Effect 2 heads to PS4 and Switch. This RPG takes place in a futuristic high school where a virtual doll is trapping people in an artificial realm.
If you prefer your RPGs to be darker and more traditional, there’s Disciples: Liberation – a turn-based affair from Kalypso, boasting a mature tone.
This leaves us with Echo Generation on PC and Xbox One. It’s a supernatural turn-based adventure set in 1993, taking inspiration from Earthbound and Stranger Things.
The Switch gets Dying Light: Platinum Edition and a belated release of the well-received retro shooter Raiden IV X Mikado Remix. Although pre-release footage looked impressive, the jury is still out on Dying Light. It may well be another miracle port.
Then there’s the fast-paced retro-FPS roguelite Into the Pit, Victorian-era puzzle platformer Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, top-down shooter Tony and Clyde, and a PS5 re-release of Gas Guzzlers Extreme – a car combat smash ‘n crasher that’s something of a guilty pleasure. It’s also due on Switch in the not too distant future.
New release trailers
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
Dying Light: Platinum Edition
The Caligula Effect 2
Disciples: Liberation
Toy Soldiers HD
Youtubers Life 2
Echo Generation
Into the Pit
Gas Guzzlers Extreme
Tandem: A Tale of Shadows
Horizon Chase Turbo: Senna Forever
BATS: Blood Sucker Anti-Terror Squad
New multiformat releases
- Disciples: Liberation
- House of Ashes – The Dark Pictures
- BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad
- Crazy Gravity
- Sheepo
- Evertried
- Toy Soldiers HD
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- Youtubers Life 2
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Energy Cycle Edge
- Tandem: A Tale of Shadows
- Horizon Chase Turbo – Senna Forever
New on Xbox Store
- Into the Pit
- Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again
- Silver Chains
- Tony and Clyde
- Echo Generation
- Evertried
- Cards of the Dead
- Ghoulboy
- Harvest Life
- Reminiscence in the Night
- Mainframe Defenders
- Murder Diaries 2
- Zombo Buster Rising
New on PSN
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme – PS5
- Jumanji: The Video Game – PS5
- The Caligula Effect 2
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition
- The Caligula Effect 2
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus
- Raiden IV X Mikado Remix
- Time Management Game Collection
- My Friend Peppa Pig
Next week: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, PROJECT ZERO: MAIDEN OF BLACK WATER, Riders Republic, Mario Party Superstars, NASCAR 21: Ignition, Black Widow: Recharged, Bassmaster Fishing 2022, SHINRAI – Broken Beyond Despair, Iron Harvest Complete Edition, Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi, Hermitage: Strange Case Files, Dadish, Dadish 2, Death Park 2, Röki, Pumpkin Jack, The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf, VirtuaVerse, PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night, and Light Fairytale Episode 2.