Back 4 Blood barges into UK top five, while the top three titles remain unchanged

This week’s UK top 40 sees a trio of new arrivals. Only one of these was able to enter the top ten – Warner Bros’ co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood at #4. How appropriate.

Despite being available on Xbox Game Pass, the Xbox Series version still managed to make #2 in the Xbox Series X/S chart. This comes as a surprise, although it could simply be a case of the Collector’s Edition proving popular.

The top three positions remain unchanged, meaning FIFA 22 is the UK’s no.1 for a third week running with Far Cry 6 and Metroid Dread holding onto #2 and #3. It’s pleasing to see Metroid holding its ground. We, like many others, feared it would tumble quickly after launch week.

Positions #5 through to #10 only see a minor shuffle. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to #5 and is followed by Spider-Man: Miles Morales at #6 – up from #14 – Minecraft at #7, Animal Crossing: New Horizons at #8 (down one position despite recent new DLC news), Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury at #9, and lastly GTA V at #10.

After entering at #5 last week, Alan Wake Remastered has departed the top ten during its second week on sale, falling to #17.

SEGA’s catchily named Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles was the second highest-charting new release, taking a respectable #11 despite a slight lack of press coverage. This presumably means the anime has a strong following in the UK. It also took #6 in the PS5 chart and #4 in the Xbox Series chart, which once again comes as a surprise.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy – published by Solutions 2 Go – had to settle for #24, meanwhile, also claiming #6 and #3 (respectively) in the PS4 and Xbox One individual charts.