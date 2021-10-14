Arcade platformer Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja is making a comeback

Prehistoric platformers were a dime a dozen in the ‘90s, largely due to the popularity of the monster hit Jurassic Park. Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja was one of the better examples, first released in the arcade before heading to most platforms of the era.

French publisher Microids is bringing the bone-lobbing duo back near year on PC and consoles, in a revised version of the arcade original which adds new levels and an adventure mode.

The revival is being handled by Mr. Nutz Studio, a team currently putting the finishing touches to Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! They also worked on the Toki remake.

Details are thin on the ground, but the screenshots clearly show it’ll feature the same visual style as the studio’s previous titles.

Microids is on a Japanese kick of late, also snapping up the license for anime UFO Robo Grendizer (aka Goldorak) while developing two new titles based on Taito properties.