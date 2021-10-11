Out this week: Back 4 Blood, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, The Good Life, The Riftbreaker, Demon Slayer, more

While this week isn’t quite as busy for new releases as the previous two, there’s still plenty to get stuck into, including a fine assortment of smaller titles.

First, the big hitters. After arriving in a deluxe package with early access last week, the standard edition of Warner Bros’ Back 4 Blood arrives 12th October. Created by the team behind Left 4 Dead, it offers similar co-op fare. A “rogue-lite” card system aims to create unique experiences, while the action also changes based on player performances.

Then there’s the Crysis Remastered Trilogy – with the last two entries gaining standalone releases – and EA’s sporting update NHL 22.

SEGA’s back too with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, an arena fighter from CyberConnect2 based on the absurdly popular anime – in Japan, the franchise has clocked over $2 billion. That’s joined by ‘debt repayment sim’ The Good Life, set in a quaint English town in which the townsfolk can transform into cats and dogs. Like Back 4 Blood, it hits Game Pass at launch.

The same goes for The Riftbreaker, a promising top-down base building twin-stick shooter. The recent demo left us impressed with the level of carnage – it gets very hectic, and there’s a light sprinkling of next-gen tech too. It’s out on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.

Then there’s the Xbox One and Switch versions of the 2020 GOTY contender Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, low poly headquarters management sim Rescue HQ, Square-Enix’s delightfully lo-fi Dungeon Encounters, first-person adventure Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality – featuring Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant – plus a re-release of the 1992 Mega Drive shooter Gleylancer.

Social butterflies may want to look into The Jackbox Party Pack 8, meanwhile.

New release trailers

Back 4 Blood

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

The Good Life

The Riftbreaker

NHL 22

DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality

Crysis Remastered Trilogy

DISCO ELYSIUM – The Final Cut

Rescue HQ

Gleylancer

New multiformat releases

Back 4 Blood

NHL 22

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Monster Crown

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality

Crysis Remastered Trilogy

Gleylancer

The Jackbox Party Pack 8

The Good Life

Immortus Temporus

Henchman Story

Godstrike

Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide

The Riftbreaker

New on PSN

Inspector Waffles

Rescue HQ

Aeon Must Die!

Kick it, Bunny!

Dungeon Encounters

Crysis 2 Remastered

Crysis 3 Remastered

Arcade Archives: Rally-X

New on Xbox Store

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Ancient Stories: Gods of Egypt

Murder House

Vzerthos: The Heir of Thunder

Ring of Pain

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Just Die Already

Gearshifters Collector’s Edition

Ultimate Chicken Horse: A-Neigh-Versary Edition

Ori The Collection

Team Sonic Racing 30th Anniversary Edition

Next week: The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, The Caligula Effect 2, Dying Light: Platinum Edition (Switch), Echo Generation, Youtubers Life 2, My Friend Peppa Pig, B.A.T.S, Sheepo, Evertried Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, Gas Guzzlers Extreme, Disciples: Liberation, Into the Pit, Angry Alligator, and Murder Diaries 2.