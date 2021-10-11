FIFA 22 fends off four newcomers in this week’s UK chart

There’s no stopping FIFA. Despite the arrival of several new releases, along with the revised OLED Switch, FIFA 22 continues to hold the UK physical chart top spot.

Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 was the best performing new release, claiming #2. The individual format charts show a slightly different picture, with the open-world extravaganza taking no.1 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts.

The acclaimed Metroid Dread took a respectable #3. As noted by GI.biz, UK launch week sales have exceeded previous Metroid games, including Metroid Prime 3: Corruption on Wii. It fell well short of becoming the fastest-selling Switch release of 2021 though, trailing behind the likes of Skyward Sword HD, Monster Hunter Rise and New Pokémon Snap.

The release of the OLED Switch benefited several other Switch releases, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (at #4), Minecraft (#6), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (#7), and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (#9) all enjoying sales boosts. It was actually Super Mario Odyssey at #20 which saw the biggest sales boost, however, with sales up 22% over last week.

Epic’s Alan Wake Remastered debuted at #5. This former Xbox 360-exclusive has proven popular with PlayStation owners, with the PS5 version taking the lion’s share of sales – and by quite some margin. (Thanks again GI.biz.)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania rolled in at #8. Sales were double that of 2019’s Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, and a remarkable 70% of sales were on Switch, helping it to also claim #7 in the Switch chart.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury climbed to #9 in the all-formats chart, while GTA V dropped to #10. Hot Wheels Unleashed fell to #11 during its second week on sale, although sales were reportedly strong. Sonic Colours: Ultimate fell from #3 to #13, meanwhile.

The PS5’s Deathloop had an even rougher week, plummeting from #12 to #40. It’ll likely climb the chart whenever the next PS5 restock takes place, so don’t be surprised to see it back within the top twenty in the future.