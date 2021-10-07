Metroid Dread, Tetris Effect: Connected, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Rainbow Billy, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, and Toree 2 hit the Switch

If you’re planning to buy a shiny new OLED Switch tomorrow, you’ll find plenty of new releases on the eShop to put it through its paces. And they certainly don’t come much bigger than a new Metroid game.

Metroid Dread is up against the legions of Metroidvanias that have launched over the years, yet Mercury Steam has managed to craft a genre high note. Critics are seemingly in agreement that there’s nothing to ‘dread’ here, with review scores being a mixture of 8s, 9s and a handful of 10/10s.

“With a near-perfect balance of nods to the past and fresh ideas, Metroid Dread brings cinematic flair, fast-paced action and a surprising story to the side-scrolling classic. This is the comeback fans have been waiting for,” said VGC.

Tetris Effect: Connected also launches the same day as the Switch OLED, and we imagine its sparkly particle effect backdrops will dazzle. This is the same version that launched alongside the Xbox One Series X last year, featuring additional multiplayer modes over the vanilla version. Look out for a review soon.

The multiformat Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has been the talk of the town for a while now – this Smash Bros. alike comes from an indie studio well-versed with the genre, going as far to include rollback net code. Reviews are starting to trickle out, including a 7/10 from Push Square and a 6/10 from The Metro.

SEGA’s Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is one we’ve reviewed ourselves. Despite featuring different physics, which take time to adjust to, we eventually found that it’s a pretty good take on the classics. A cover version, if you will.

Then there’s Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, which has been flying under the radar somewhat. This colourful, wholesome, 2.5D platformer is going down reasonably well, gaining an 8/10 from But Why Tho? and a 7/10 from Nintendo Life.

“It’s definitely a strange game, but the surprisingly involved “combat” and snappy pacing of the exploration makes it a tentative recommendation if you can tolerate the tone,” said NL.

Others to consider this week include a bleated release of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – a fine vintage from 2013, arriving at a higher price than expected – the low budget, low poly, 3D platformer Toree 2, and No Longer Home – an emotional semi-autobiographical adventure, which NME enjoyed.

New Switch eShop releases

Tetris Effect: Connected – £35.99

Tetris Effect: Connected is Tetris® like you’ve never seen it, or heard it, or felt it before—an incredibly addictive, unique, and breathtakingly gorgeous reinvention of one of the most popular puzzle games of all time, from the people who brought you the award-winning Rez Infinite and legendary puzzle game Lumines.

Music, backgrounds, sounds, special effects—everything, down to the Tetris pieces themselves, pulse, dance, shimmer, and explode in perfect sync with how you’re playing, making any of the game’s 30+ stages and 10+ modes something you’ll want to experience over and over again.

A challenge for the mind and a feast for all the senses, Tetris Effect: Connected is the perfect excuse to play Tetris again… and again…and again, and again, and again and again and again and again and again and again and…

Metroid Dread – £49.99

On a remote alien planet, a mechanical menace awaits that will push even the galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter to her limit. Join Samus Aran on her deadliest 2D adventure yet in Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch.

Knockout Home Fitness – £34.99

Kick your workout up a notch! Grab a Joy-Con in each hand and get ready to achieve great results with martial arts workouts developed specifically for the Nintendo Switch. Exercises designed by experts for maximum efficiency, based on strikes not just from boxing, but also Muay Thai, karate and kung-fu, all to keep you fighting fit!

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – £34.99

LEGO® Marvel™ Super Heroes features an original story crossing the entire Marvel Universe. Players take control of Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Hulk, Captain America, Wolverine and many more Marvel characters as they unite to stop Loki and a host of other Marvel villains from assembling a super-weapon capable of destroying the world. Players will chase down Cosmic Bricks as they travel across LEGO Manhattan and visit key locations from the Marvel Universe, such as Stark Tower, Asteroid M, a Hydra base and the X-Mansion.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – £39.99

Brawl it out as your favorite Nickelodeon characters in bombastic platform battles! With a power-packed cast of heroes from the Nickelodeon universe, face-off with all-stars from SpongeBob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Loud House, Danny Phantom, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, The Wild Thornberrys, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, and more to determine ultimate animation dominance. With unique move sets and attacks inspired by their personalities, each character has an individual style of play enabling endless action for Nickelodeon’s legion of fans. Select your favorite and then let the intense brawls begin with online and local multiplayer action.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – £34.99

Roll through wondrous worlds with AiAi and friends as you race to stop monkey mad scientist Dr. Bad-Boon from blowing up Jungle Island! Join the all-star monkey team of AiAi, MeeMee, GonGon, Baby, YanYan and Doctor as you bounce, tilt, and roll your way across hundreds of delightfully crafted levels and mazes. It’s monkey business for the gang – play solo or with friends as you take down Dr. Bad-Boon and steal back your beloved bananas!

AAA Clock – £8.99

Here it is, what all gamers have been waiting for – AAA Clock, an amazing flip clock.

Imagine a watch. A simple, fail-proof design. Well, simple. But what if your watch was… amazing? RedDeerGames introduces the world’s only AAA Clock – a truly new quality watch for the Nintendo Switch console!

雨音スイッチ -AmaneSwitch- – £10.39

Amane Switch is a visual novel game remake updated for international audiences.

New voiceovers have been implemented for the remake, including the main protagonist, who is now voiced by VTuber Kyoko Kuramochi of the Stellar Cycle Campus VTuber group!

Creepy Tale 2 – £12.99

Once upon a time, young Lars left his father’s cabin to rescue his little sister, spirited away by an evil power…

It all started when the lean years came. An unknown force of evil began terrorizing a peaceful kingdom, kidnapping their children and the innocent inhabitants of the forest. What was once a peaceful kingdom where humans and fantastic creatures lived together in harmony became a land of gloom and fear.

No one was free from misfortune and tragedy in those times — neither was Lars and his family. One day, two spooky guests visited his father’s cabin. Lars’s father was beaten to the brink of death, and his little sister Ellie fell under the visitors’ mind control magic and left with them. Lars managed to escape, and thanks to the new magical friends he’s making on his way, he’s determined to bring his sister back to safety.

Creepy Tale 2 is a spooky cartoon puzzle adventure inspired by ancient European fairy tales, a new entry in the Creepy Tale series. Help Lars through a spinning carousel of dark events as he travels around his land to find Ellie, his little sister, and other girls kidnapped by an unnamed evil. Fight your fears, gather new allies, and solve numerous puzzles that will lead you to the truth.

Business Tour Deluxe – £8.99

Business Tour is an online strategy game based on the most popular tabletop game in the world.

Business Tour’s simple and entertaining gameplay allows you to come up with many interesting strategies, come to agreements with your rivals and even enter into conspiracies against other players. Apart from that, the game helps you to reveal your inner entrepreneurial qualities. For precisely this reason, children and adults alike can enjoy this game equally.

Business Tour allows you to play a classic tabletop game online with your friends. The main advantage of Business Tour is that it’s easy to learn to play, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to win. You’ll have to use all your bravery and business acumen to defeat real opponents. Difficulty and unpredictability make the classic table-top game more interesting, and the gameplay more diverse.

Bouncy Bullets 2 – £4.99

Get ready for more vibrant, colorful shooting fun in the anticipated sequel to Bouncy Bullets! Can you find the portal to exit each level?

You’ll have to move, jump and shoot your way past each zone’s challenges and numerous obstacles. Boucy Bullets 2 also offers a speed run mode so you can try to beat your best time and set a new record.

Can you master the physics of firing your weapon to bounce of the walls in a precise manner?

Drum Box – £6.99

Drum Box challenges you to play the drum parts in 8 music genres. Start in easy difficulty and build up your skills. In each step, a training mode will teach you the patterns, and a performance mode will challenge you to beat your own score. You can also drum freestyle, to your own beat. Are you ready to take up the challenge?

Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala – £13.49

The demonic preacher has escaped to the remotest mountains in pursuit of a grim secret that could give him ultimate power. He has already eluded the investigation of the protagonist detective and her partner Hamilton twice: once in Maple Creek, and again in Ravenwood. It’s no mystery that this time it’s personal.

InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game – £5.99

InfiniteCorp is a decision-based strategy card game set in a fictional cyberpunk world. You are an employee of a corporation dealing in goods distribution and logistics in the “megatower” – the place where all local citizens live. Join a world where the stakes are high, and morality is blurred.

The world is in your hands. Choose the right strategy and make the right decisions. There are many choices – each has a definite impact on citizens’ lives. Make sure that “megacorporations” maintain an influence on the world’s operation and the lives of citizens. Corporations deal with specific fields and want to earn the highest possible profit. They do not care about their customers or their employees.

Every week of your career brings another important, seemingly random request from your unpredictable city as you strive for a balance between the elites, citizens, media, criminal overlords, and security. How will you treat the sick and wounded? You just need to know what side you’re on.

Lotus Bloom – £2.69

Lotus Bloom is a relaxing minimalist puzzle game.

Connect orbs, generate energy and make flowers bloom.

Lord of the Click II – £4.49

Yes! Oh my gosh! Hell yeah!

This long-promised day has finally come with the release of the game that kills not only your time but your calories as well!

The return of the legendary Lord of the Click has happened so suddenly and with a number «II» on the end.

Some might say: «Pffft! Why does perfection need a sequel?»

We’ll reply with: «Pffft! This is a perfect sequel to perfection!» (with a number «II» on the end).

You will ask us: «Are there any new features that you, a respected Kazakh game developer, have incorporated into your flawless masterpiece?»

I’ll smile lightly, sit firmly on my armchair and will tell you without any hesitation:

«My boy, we’ve added a cooperative mode for you, pal. And now you can learn the truth about this very important thing — who mashes the button faster, you or your granny?».

Add this feature to another set of new options: epic in-game campaign created with updated visuals, gameplay innovations for nerds who prefer to consider their moves during the game session, and finally this top-notch marketing text that will help you to buy this game without further ado. Your arms are basically targeted to press that PURCHASE button. Or do they not?

Jack Axe – £13.49

Her name is Jack. She has an axe. She is Jack Axe.

Join the Jack sisters in a single or multiplayer, 2D open world adventure! Take on a variety of platforming challenges and utilize your axe tossing ability to explore Jack’s unique world. Witness the saga of a young woman breaking taboo by arming herself and taking on a “man’s job,” despite the protestations of an irate god in this Norse/Filipino fusion.

Lyrica2 Stars Align – £21.59

Centering around the story of Shiue and Bai forming a band group with Yang and Chun, the lives of the great Chinese poets Li Shangyin, and Du Mu intersect with the dreams of Shiue and Bai.

Medieval Tower Defense – £6.99

Imagine a world of knights where you must defend the resources of the inhabitants under your protection from the invasion of barbarian hordes. To do this, you will have to manage your budget by acquiring and using the best weapons of the time, catapults and cannons.

Medieval Tower Defense, with its exceptional graphics, will bring you hours of strategic fun….

My Little Ramenbar – £4.49

Create healthy meals with the help of delicious recipes and create your customers a smile on their face. Learn different dishes and serve your customers to earn huge profits. Use your hard earned money to buy more props to upgrade your kitchen and complete all levels!

No Longer Home – £11.99

No Longer Home is a game about letting go of the life you’ve built due to circumstances beyond your control. Immerse yourself in the lives of Bo and Ao and learn about their dreams, frustrations and fears. Welcome the magic of the everyday and somewhat extraordinary.

Bo and Ao are graduating university and preparing to leave the flat they’ve lived in together for a year. Thanks to visa limitations, Ao is forced to return to Japan, leaving Bo in England. Disillusioned by post-educational life and shoved aside by a government who doesn’t want them there, both are trying to come to terms with their uncertain futures. And deep under their South London flat, something grows…

As they pack their belongings in the home they’ve shared, they’ll unleash more than just memories

Wander through an intimate flat and examine the everyday belongings of Bo and Ao. Have BBQs, play video games, and stay up late just talking in bed. Follow the day to day activities and conversations of two queer, non-binary students and their friends. Get to know Lu, the multi-eyed, animal-like new flatmate.

A semi-autobiographical game

No Longer Home was born when the developers were similarly forced apart after university, and decided to stay in touch by working on a game together. Development duo Hana and Cel chose this project as a way to explore and express the emotions that came with saying goodbye.

PandaBall – £10.49

On an island in the middle of nowhere, the world of Pamuria exists. A tropical island with an array of different environments, from dense jungles, sandy beaches, mountain tops and sunny cliff sites. Overall a hidden utopia, excluded and hidden from the rest of world, in the middle of an unknown ocean. On Pamuria animals live a life in perfect harmony with the environment and ocean surrounding the island, and with the island providing everything from food and water, shelter, comfort – simply all basic needs. Every animal on Pamuria are herbivores, and the leading animal is the Panda species. With no immediate danger and a great setting for procreation: life on Pamuria is perfect!

But, when life is that peaceful and ”perfect”, a sense of boredom eventually begins to build up…

Panmorphia – £5.99

• Point and click, puzzle adventure game!

• A beautiful world to discover!

• Morph into a cat, bird or fish and gain unique perspective in the world!

• Many items to collect and puzzles to solve!

• Dynamic map and notebook that track your discoveries!

Parasomnia Verum – £2.69

Parasomnia Verum is an atmospheric horror game about a recurring dream.

You play as Maddy, who keeps having a recurring nightmare. She tries to figure it out by meeting professor Wilbur, who specializes in dreams and their research, but in her dreams they discover something sinister. After a couple experiments it becomes too hard to tell what is real, what is just a dream and if that dream even belongs to you.

The game is an atmospheric experience, offering story through exploration, inventory features and a sinister backstory of Maddy and professor Wilbur’s research.

Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – £4.49

In this naughty version of the tile-matching classic, clearing the board will unlock new outfits for your Pretty Girl companions, all of which can be viewed in a gallery of unlockables. Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire is simple but challenging. Match pairs of tiles to make them disappear, but be careful and stay ahead of the clock. Plan your moves strategically so you don’t hit a dead end!

Each time you play, tiles are shuffled to keep every session fun and unpredictable. With over 50 layouts and randomized patterns, there’s always a reason to come back for more tile-matching and more cute girls!

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan – £21.99

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan is a wholesome, creature capture, 2.5D Adventure-Puzzle-Platformer with RPG elements. It is a family-friendly and openly accessible adventure in which you must save whimsical creatures by bringing back color to the world you once knew!

Rainbow Billy tells a universal coming of age story about dealing with changes in the world and accepting ourselves and the others around us! Sometimes it only takes a conversation, empathy, and a new point of view to make a world of a difference.

Sweets Swap Classic – £3.19

Sweets Swap classic is a three match game where you need to match three of the same kind and complete the goal to advance to the next level. Simple enough and flavoured with sweet variations to keep you on your toes! Enjoy and have a sweet time in Sweets Swap Classic.

Sophia’s World – £8.99

Join Sophia on an exciting safari and hunt for valuable coins!

Fun for all age groups!

In this non-violent platform game for all age groups, you’ll guide Sophia through colorful levels and worlds. Numerous coins are hidden in each level for you to discover. But avoid animals like snails, bats and turtles. Sophia can use some animals as a trampoline with a well-aimed jump. But don’t worry: nothing will happen to the animals: the snail will hide in its shell when you scare it. But it will carefully emerge again as soon as the danger is averted.

SMASHING THE BATTLE GHOST SOUL – £13.49

Gameplay – Smashing the Battle is a hack-and-slash action game.

You battle against robots using standard attacks, as well as combo attacks. By crushing the enemy, you can open up the way forward. By attacking the enemy, you can gain skill points, allowing you to unleash devastating attacks on large groups of enemies all at once. After clearing each stage, use the coins you have collected to strengthen your character, allowing you to take on even more enemies. You can also use coins to purchase different costumes with various abilities.

The Adventures of Spunk Dodgers and Splat – £1.49

Product Overview

The Adventures of Spunk Dodgers and Splat is a 2D auto-scrolling platformer featuring fast action and hilarious quips. Jump to avoid enemies and obstacles while collecting coins on the way to completing over 50 thrilling levels.

Game Features

Fast Platforming – jump to dodge through various obstacles and enemies

Welcoming Control Scheme – gameplay controls consist of a single button tap to jump

Handcrafted Visuals – featuring beautiful hand drawn environments and animations, run through a wacky and enticing world full of fascinating visuals.

The Lightbringer – £13.49

Dear Brother,

When this letter reaches your hands, I will no longer be protecting our lands.

With great sorrow I pass this duty onto you.

Do not be afraid, as I will guide you through.

You will travel these lands across the shores, across the skies.

I’ll be there for you, with all of my heart, kind words and eyes.

Ancient puzzles will challenge the mind.

Solve them all and see what you’ll find.

On your journey, you’ll face the corruption.

Fight it my brother, there’s no other option.

Lightbringer, your story is about to begin.

Do you have enough courage and light within?

The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria – £4.99

When Dayren Vel’sharek, the charming male protagonist is sent by his master to assassinate a sworn enemy, he is thrown into an epic journey that will test both his allegiances and his charms.

Explore a vast kingdom filled with beautiful and powerful women to engage, while making impactful choices that may later affect the outcome of the larger story.

But be aware, lurking within this cornucopia of conquests is the ominous Marauder, creator of dark, monstrous beings ready to bring uncertainty and unexpected events…

Toroom (Roguelike) – £11.69

There are more than 70 different regular, cursed, and ultra-rare items as well as more than 35 weapons uniquely made for every biome.

Get loot, loot, and MORE LOOT! Find rewards, coins, and items that will improve your character for you to get ready for the challenges ahead.

Have awesome and challenging fights against hard bosses to defeat them and get to the next biome.

Toree 2 – £0.89

Toree 2, the sequel to the surprise hit Toree 3D is a bite-sized 3D Platformer with more focus on the things people enjoyed in the first game like fast gameplay, flow focused levels and cute costumes (two this time).

Next week: Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS, The Good Life, Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, Puzzle 9, Inspector Waffles, The Sundew, Aeon Must Die, Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy, Nira, Henchman Story, Aliens Drive Me Crazy, A Little Golf Journey, Mon Amour, Bonito Days, Monster Crown, Critadel, Lumione, Starlight Alliance, Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide, Immortus Temporus, Tears of Avia, The Jackbox Party Pack 8, Evil Tonight, Fight of Animals: Arena, Ruin Raiders, and Hextones.