Out this week: Alan Wake Remastered, Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread, Hell Let Loose, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, more

This week is a sheer case of quality over quantity. Fewer games than last week’s bumper bounty, but more that can be considered big-budget or big-name. In fewer words: a lot of games out this week are likely to sell exceptionally well.

If you own a PS5, one new release won’t even cost you a penny – Team17’s Hell Let Loose (also available on Xbox Series) is this month’s PS Plus freebie. This 100 player WWII first-person shooter features a resource-based RTS-inspired meta-game, plus a forever altering frontline.

Two of the biggest games of 2021 are also upon us. Far Cry 6 has been a long time coming and it looks like it’s making the most of next-gen tech. Metroid Dread has, technically, been even longer coming – it was originally conceived as a Nintendo DS game in the mid-2000s. MercurySteam, creators of Samus Returns, are at the helm and like the ‘dread’ part of the title suggests, there are new horror elements intended to induce panic. It launches alongside the new OLED Switch, in matching colours to Dread’s new E.M.M.I. robots.

Then there’s Alan Wake Remastered, running in 4K and incorporating its two-story expansions – The Signal and The Writer. It’ll set you back a modest £24.99.

For those who didn’t want to splash out for the deluxe version, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania’s standard edition is out this week, alongside its retail release. Reviews went live a week ago and were generally positive despite the presence of IAPs and a few other bizarre design choices.

On a similar note, the Left 4 Dead alike Back 4 Blood gets its Ultimate Edition with early access this week, ahead of next week’s standard edition.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl looks set to become GameMill’s biggest ever release, taking inspiration from Super Smash Bros. Developers Fair Play Labs and Ludosity are well-versed with the genre, having created Slap City. It features rollback netcode too, which is a big deal in a game of this ilk.

Other releases for this week include the PSVR puzzler Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey, wholesome 2.5D platformer Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, Superbrothers’ interstellar adventure JETT: The Far Shore, rhythm-action rogue-like BPM: Bullets Per Minute, and the Xbox One’s fishing RPG Moonglow Bay [EDIT: delayed until 26th Oct].

What a great little selection.

New release trailers

Metroid Dread

Far Cry 6

Alan Wake Remastered

Hell Let Loose

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

BPM: Bullets Per Minute

JETT: The Far Shore

Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey

Moonglow Bay

New multiformat releases

Far Cry 6

Alan Wake Remastered

Hell Let Loose

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Ember: Console Edition

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

Bouncy Bullets 2

RainCity

Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition

BPM: Bullets Per Minute

JETT: The Far Shore

Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation

New on PSN

art of rally

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife

Exophobia

Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey

New on Xbox Store

Moonglow Bay

ATOM RPG Supporter Edition

Lord of the Click II

No Longer Home

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Metroid Dread

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Knockout Home Fitness

Alpaca Ball: Allstars

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Next week: Back 4 Blood, The Riftbreaker, The Good Life, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, NHL 22, Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, The Jackbox Party Pack 8, Godstrike, and Dungeon Encounters.