Out this week: FIFA 22, eFootball 2022, Lemnis Gate, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Insurgency: Sandstorm, Chernobylite, G-Darius HD, more

This week sees a clash between FIFA 22 and eFootball 2022. FIFA usually triumphs over PES, becoming the fastest-selling game of the year in the process. This year may see a smaller gap, however – Konami’s PES rebrand is free to play, while also offering cross-platform support.
It seems publishers no longer fear going head-to-head with FIFA – it’s a busy week with a strong mixture of big-name titles and curiously intriguing indies.
Previous Hot Wheels games have launched without any fanfare, being average at best. Driving specialists Milestone have clearly seen potential in the brand, delivering what looks set to be the definitive Hot Wheels experience – Hot Wheels Unleashed is a stylish racer, not dissimilar to Trackmania, that dives deep into the toy chest.
Lemnis Gate may become a hit too – it’s a strategic, time looping, sci-fi FPS that’s launching at a low price point.
Proven hit Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition also comes to consoles, being a worthy alternative to XCOM. Tactical FPS Insurgency: Sandstorm makes the same jump, which was well-received on PC back in 2018. Incidentally, the price of Insurgency seems to have dropped before launch – it was available to pre-order for around £35, but we’ve since seen it at closer to £25.
Retro fans have a trio of titles to consider: Atari’s Centipede: Recharged, a re-release of G-Darius HD, and ExZeus: The Complete Collection – a collection of two obscure arcade-style shooters.
Twisted psychological horror In Sound Mind should be finally with us too. That’s joined by the anime style brawler MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA, survival horror RPG Chernobylite, oddball alien evolution sim The Eternal Cylinder, and the bleak puppet theatre-style adventure A Juggler’s Tale.
There’s also the full-price hack and slash Chinese RPG Xuan Yuan Sword 7, PS4/Switch JRPG Mary Skelter Finale, the next-gen iterations of Ghostrunner, and a belated Xbox release of the delightfully janky PSVR shooter Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher Console Edition. Then on Switch there’s Darksiders III.
If you want to get a head start on Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, the Digital Deluxe Edition launches 1st Oct, which is also when Sonic Colours: Ultimate is due at retail. Fiiiinally.
Next week: Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread, Hell Let Loose, Alan Wake Remastered, Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch), Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey, JETT: The Far Shore, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (Switch), Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, Moonglow Bay, RainCity, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, ATOM RPG, BPM: Bullets Per Minute, art of rally (PS5), Knockout Home Fitness, and Exophobia.