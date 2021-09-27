Out this week: FIFA 22, eFootball 2022, Lemnis Gate, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Insurgency: Sandstorm, Chernobylite, G-Darius HD, more

This week sees a clash between FIFA 22 and eFootball 2022. FIFA usually triumphs over PES, becoming the fastest-selling game of the year in the process. This year may see a smaller gap, however – Konami’s PES rebrand is free to play, while also offering cross-platform support.

It seems publishers no longer fear going head-to-head with FIFA – it’s a busy week with a strong mixture of big-name titles and curiously intriguing indies.

Previous Hot Wheels games have launched without any fanfare, being average at best. Driving specialists Milestone have clearly seen potential in the brand, delivering what looks set to be the definitive Hot Wheels experience – Hot Wheels Unleashed is a stylish racer, not dissimilar to Trackmania, that dives deep into the toy chest.

Lemnis Gate may become a hit too – it’s a strategic, time looping, sci-fi FPS that’s launching at a low price point.

Proven hit Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition also comes to consoles, being a worthy alternative to XCOM. Tactical FPS Insurgency: Sandstorm makes the same jump, which was well-received on PC back in 2018. Incidentally, the price of Insurgency seems to have dropped before launch – it was available to pre-order for around £35, but we’ve since seen it at closer to £25.

Retro fans have a trio of titles to consider: Atari’s Centipede: Recharged, a re-release of G-Darius HD, and ExZeus: The Complete Collection – a collection of two obscure arcade-style shooters.

Twisted psychological horror In Sound Mind should be finally with us too. That’s joined by the anime style brawler MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA, survival horror RPG Chernobylite, oddball alien evolution sim The Eternal Cylinder, and the bleak puppet theatre-style adventure A Juggler’s Tale.

There’s also the full-price hack and slash Chinese RPG Xuan Yuan Sword 7, PS4/Switch JRPG Mary Skelter Finale, the next-gen iterations of Ghostrunner, and a belated Xbox release of the delightfully janky PSVR shooter Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher Console Edition. Then on Switch there’s Darksiders III.

If you want to get a head start on Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, the Digital Deluxe Edition launches 1st Oct, which is also when Sonic Colours: Ultimate is due at retail. Fiiiinally.

New release trailers

FIFA 22

eFootball 2022

Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition

Lemnis Gate

Hot Wheels Unleashed

In Sound Mind

Centipede: Recharged

Insurgency: Sandstorm

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA

Xuan Yuan Sword 7

The Eternal Cylinder

Chernobylite

G-Darius HD

ExZeus: The Complete Collection

A Juggler’s Tale

ConnecTank

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases

New multiformat releases

FIFA 22

eFootball 2022

Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition

Hot Wheels Unleashed

In Sound Mind

Lemnis Gate

Centipede: Recharged

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Xuan Yuan Sword 7

Alchemic Cutie

Chernobylite

ConnecTank

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases

UnMetal

Skeletal Avenger

ExZeus: The Complete Collection

A Juggler’s Tale

Aeon Drive

Unsighted

Astria Ascending

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality

The Eternal Cylinder

New on PSN

Ghostrunner – PS5

KeyWe – PS5

Mary Skelter Finale

Bonfire Peaks

G-Darius HD

AWAY: The Survival Series

New on Xbox Store

Harvest Moon: One World

Obsurity

Shiro

Creepy Tale

AlphaLink

Asdivine Saga

Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher Console Edition

Space Revenge

Takorita Meets Fries

Dandy Ace

New Switch retail releases

Sonic Colours Ultimate

Mary Skelter Finale

Blaze and The Monster Machines: Axle City Racers

Fantasy Friends – Under the Sea

Effie – Galand’s Edition

FIFA 22 Legacy Edition

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Darksiders 3

Sword of The Necromancer

G-Darius HD

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases

Next week: Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread, Hell Let Loose, Alan Wake Remastered, Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch), Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey, JETT: The Far Shore, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (Switch), Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, Moonglow Bay, RainCity, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, ATOM RPG, BPM: Bullets Per Minute, art of rally (PS5), Knockout Home Fitness, and Exophobia.