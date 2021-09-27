Lost Judgment storms UK top ten while Death Stranding: Director’s Cut narrowly misses out

The UK all-format physical release chart sees a trio of Switch titles rise to the top, suggesting the recent Switch price drop has had an impact.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – which has placed within the top 40 for over 230 weeks now – is no.1 once more, followed by Minecraft at #2 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons at #3.

At #4 it’s a new entry for SEGA with their Yakuza spin-off Lost Judgment. It also claimed #2 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S charts.

Deathloop – last week’s chart topper – fell to #5. GTA V re-entered the top ten at #6, as did Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury at #7.

F1 2021 climbed to #8, Spider-Man: Miles Morales fell from #2 to #9, and then at #10 it’s the recently released WarioWare: Get It Together!

The Sony-published Death Stranding: Director’s Cut narrowly missed out on a top ten placing, debuting at #11.

World War Z: Aftermath failed to make the top 40, meanwhile, although it did manage to enter at #8 in the Xbox Series X/S chart.