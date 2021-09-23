Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Fisti-Fluffs, Staxel, Gearshifters, Spacebase Startopia, and Diablo II: Resurrected hit the Switch

Tonight’s Nintendo Direct spells an air of uncertainty over this week’s eShop line-up, as it’s likely we can expect at least one shadow drop. The Outer Wilds is our guess, having now missed its proposed ‘summer 2021’ release date.

Regardless of impending new releases, it’s a busy week for the Switch, even if some of the bigger releases are acquired tastes. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot launches as a full-price release, adding the new Power Awakens set with two additional bosses.

That’s joined by humorous space station construction sim Spacebase Startopia, Blizzard’s Diablo II: Resurrected remake – offering solo, co-op and PvP play – and the CGI movie tie-in The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem.

Like the above, Embr – also known as Embr: Uber Fightfighers – heads to both retail and the eShop. It’s a colourful, co-op, first-person affair. We’re still waiting on console reviews. The PC version, which launched roughly a year ago, acquired ‘mostly positive’ reviews on Steam.

Hot on the heels (toe beans?) of last week’s Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered comes Fisti-Fluffs, a physics-based party game. Explosive arcade-style rogue-like Gearshifters may be worth a look too, channelling the top-down racers of yore. Retro fans may also be interested in the top-down shooter Crisis Wing, the latest from eastasiasoft.

Then there’s the cutesy story-driven adventure Teacup, Army Men homage The Mean Greens – Plastic Warfare, time-altering puzzle adventure The Plane Effect, and Staxel – a combination of Minecraft and Stardew Valley, which critics seem to be enjoying.

New eShop releases

Spacebase Startopia – £44.99

SPACEBASE STARTOPIA captivates with its original mixture of economic simulation and empire building strategy paired with classic RTS skirmishes and a good dose of humor. And as if maintaining the three Space Station Decks, entertaining the eight Alien races and defending against enemy invaders were not enough of a challenge, the dynamic narrator AI is not going to mince matters and commentates the events in a lovely but sharp-tongued manner.

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET – £49.99

THE GAME

• Experience the story of DRAGON BALL Z from epic events to light-hearted side quests, including never-before-seen story moments that answer some burning questions of DRAGON BALL lore for the first time!

• Play through iconic DRAGON BALL Z battles on a scale unlike any other. Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles against the most iconic foes (Raditz, Frieza, Cell etc…). Increase your power level through RPG mechanics and rise to the challenge!

• Don’t just fight as Z Fighters. Live like them! Fish, fly, eat, train, and battle your way through the DRAGON BALL Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of DRAGON BALL characters.

A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET

・Go beyond the history of Dragon Ball Z and experience 2 additional boss battles, with the New Power Awakens set! Master the power of the gods to challenge Lord Beerus and go even beyond to fight Golden Frieza with the power of Super Saiyan Blue!

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem – £34.99

Family game night is about to get terrifyingly exciting! Only you and your friends can help Wednesday, Pugsley, Gomez, and Morticia Addams save the Addams Family Mansion in this hilarious new 3D platforming adventure for up to four players.

Explore the mansion’s darkest depths and magical mysteries like never before, to discover secrets and save the legendary house. Use each iconic character’s special abilities, like Gomez’s Mazurka Saber or Wednesday’s pet octopus Socrates, to solve puzzles and find relics that reveal the mansion’s hair-raising history. Play with and against friends in competitive multiplayer minigames that will have you bumping and jumping over each other to win.

It’s hideous, it’s horrible, it’s home – so get together and save the Addams Family Mansion for a frighteningly good time!

Diablo II: Resurrected – £34.99

Diablo® II: Resurrected™ is the definitive remastering of Diablo® II and its Lord of Destruction® expansion—two hallmark entries in Blizzard Entertainment’s genre-defining action role-playing series. Veteran players, as well as those who missed out when the original game was first released on PC twenty years ago, can now experience Diablo® II’s timeless gameplay with modern visuals and audio that take advantage of today’s gaming hardware.

Ascend the Forgotten Tower, blaze a trail through the jungles of Kurast, and storm the gates of Hell to defeat Diablo himself. Then, scale the peak of Mount Arreat to face Baal, the Lord of Destruction, in Worldstone Keep.

Seven of Sanctuary’s greatest champions await at the iconic campfire screen—the Amazon, Assassin, Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Paladin, and Sorceress. Each is highly customizable with countless build and gear options for players to explore.

Diablo® II: Resurrected can be played as a solo experience, or grab some friends on your preferred platform and enjoy multiplayer co-op. Then blow off some steam and claim a few ears by engaging in thrilling PvP duels outside of town.

Gearshifters – £22.99

An arcade-action shoot-‘em-up rogue-lite. Steer, drift, spin, smash and gun through waves of enemy vehicles. Go to war against extreme-machine bosses. Build up and tune your tactical loadout of car mods, defences and weaponry for each treacherous transport mission. Drive. Destroy. Get Paid. Upgrade!

Teacup – £TBA

Teacup the narrative driven adventure game about a shy frog looking for tea herbs for her upcoming tea party.

Embr – £TBA

Embr is a frantic firefighting game set in a hyper-capitalist reality where traditional emergency services are a thing of the past. Scale buildings, smash windows, fight fires and save lives either solo or co-op in up to teams of four. Embr is the last stand in a world ablaze.

S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored – £11.29

S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored is a science fiction FPS puzzle horror game, which takes place a few months after the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant disaster.

Take part in the research expedition and be one of the first people to get inside the S.W.A.N. Institute since the reactor failure. You’ll discover the place kept secret by ZSRR authorities, omitted during the evacuation after the Chernobyl disaster.

Experience things that go far beyond the limit of human imagination. Face the danger locked behind the facility door. Find another expedition participant and discover the inhumane secrets of professor Kaydanovskiy – the founder of the facility.

Chef’s Tail – £10.39

On the distant shores of a certain river, a cute but macabre procession is climbing the stairs.

Weary travelers of this underworld domain, exhausted by their long journey, are going to take the next step on their journey…

But before that, why not take the bite out of that tasty steaming hot apple pie, just like your nana used to make!

You are a ferocious beast, a guardian of the underworld, the untamed and wild cooking cat!

As the master chef of the underworld, let the traveling souls a taste of mortal food, to rejuvenate them on their long journey.

MageQuit – £11.39

A wizard brawler about spell drafting and beard envy, MageQuit allows up to 10 mages to battle it out online or 8 locally. Beards grow longer with each kill; the wizard with the longest beard after 9 rounds wins!

Mountain Bike Hill Racing – £17.99

Mountain Bike Hill Climb Race is an exciting, 2D action Bicycle driving game based on real physics with funny cartoon graphics and parallax scrolling. Drive your mountain bike through paths and hurdles over beautifull hills and amazing mountains. It is a very addictive, simple 2D game, yet challenging to play. Use the left control stick/buttons to lean back or forward and the right control stick/buttons to speed up and slow down.

Make stunts, run through jumps and flips, lean back on a rear wheel drive while browsing the 42 challenging levels available now. Go uphill or downhill on glaciers in the mountains and dangerous slopes with obstacles like tree trunks and rocks. Discover extreme sensations on a half pipe or pyramid in a snow resort to achieve the best time. The more you play, the better you become in handling the bicycle at high speed, but accelerate with caution as you may have a steep fall or sharp rising around the next corner. The challenge lies in landing savely on just two wheels and mastering the handling of your bicycle in order to become a 2D simulator stunts champ. So don’t wait any longer, perform different cycling stunts, tricks and indulge yourself in this cycling excitement to get an adrenaline rush through the huge, beautifull mountains and hills!

The Plane Effect – £12.99

A time-and-mind bending adventure game…

It’s your final day at the office, it is time to clock out and return home – loomed over by a cosmic anomaly with an oppressive, otherworldly force. Helpless over the

cosmos, all you know is that you must return to your family, as soon as you can.

Find your way home by any means…

Suzerain – £15.99

As President Rayne, lead the nation of Sordland in your first term of this text-based RPG. Navigate a political drama driven by conversations with your cabinet members. With looming war, rooted corruption, economic crisis and reform needed, the choices fall on your shoulders. How will you lead?

Staxel – £19.99

Welcome to Staxel, a quaint island full of charming characters, with bugs and fish to catch, fossils to excavate and quests to complete! Settle into your new home on the farm, fix it up, fill it with crops and animals, then change it up across the seasons of the year. When you’re not farming, take up a range of hobbies to earn some extra cash, or spend some time befriending the locals!

Sakura Swim Club – £9.99

In Sakura Swim Club, follow the story of Kaede, just your average guy. Upon transferring to a new university, he meets two beautiful girls in the swim club. Things haven’t gone well for the swim club lately, but with Kaede’s help, that all changes.

Make a splash as the new hero to the swim club, meet beautiful girls, and make decisions which impact the story.

Soon you’ll be meeting together outside of practice to share some extra time together!

Splatter – £3.79

In the dark, where emptiness surrounds you, the only way to see something and find a way out is to spray as much paint as possible everywhere, but you should not rely on paint alone. Visual memory, abstract thinking, the ability to make decisions at lightning speed and, of course, strong nerves – these are the qualities that are needed to complete the game.

Kirakira stars idol project Memories – £17.99

The three titles of the “Kirakira stars” series can be enjoyed in this one package.

Nobuyuki Kinoshita, a fledgling idol producer, and his childhood friend Ai Amane, Nagisa Yukishiro, a top idol, and Reika Aiba, a senior idol.

This is the story of the growth of producers and idols in ODA Production, a weak entertainment company!

Fisti-Fluffs – £19.99

With no humans in sight, the cats are bored—and you know what that means? That’s right. It’s time to tussle! Pounce, hiss, flail, and claw your way through the kitty kingdom to prove your wobbly cat “is best cat.”

fisti-fluffs is an adorable (and yes, ridiculous) physics-based party game where you tussle with other cats and destroy the environments in frenetic over-the-top battles. Of course, you can play alone, but it’s even better with friends. So get your claws out and prepare for some kitty carnage.

Smash Reversi – £8.00

“Reversi” that supports Internet battles is now available on Nintendo Switch!

There are 3 types of play modes. “Solo Play” to play against AI. “Internet Play” to play with people on the net. “Local Play” to play with your friends.

There are various stages such as a wide board, a narrow board, and a tricky board with many holes.

If you take the “Buster Bomb” placed on the board, you can make all the pieces in the direction of the arrow your own color.

Let’s play with “Smash Reversi” and get excited together!

Hampuzz – £4.99

match3 puzzle action game！

Press the block. Climb the block. Erase the block. Let’s aim for the goal!

Simple puzzle game！

Beast Breaker – £10.00

Beast Breaker is a new turn-based action adventure from the creator of Threes. You play as a tiny warrior named Skipper, tasked with defending innocents from giant mosaic Beasts that threaten to destroy everything.

The game combines satisfying pinball physics with tactical decision making. Pick a style of attack, line up the best angle, and launch! Watch Skip careen around the screen and break the giant Beasts to pieces.

Along the way, you will meet a vibrant cast of characters who will help you on your journey, and maybe even help you discover the origin of the Beasts…

Mandalas – £2.69

Unleash your creativity in Mandalas and color beautiful mandalas in a simple and relaxing way. Choose from different Mandalas and color them just by touching the desired segment and choose from different color palets. Relax, color and create beautiful artwork with Mandalas. Share it with your friends and have a good time in Manadals!

GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 06 – £13.49

Several years after Yuuji Kazami and his friends fought for their lives in a fierce battle, a new generation of heroines gather at Mihama Academy, which has been reinstated as a ‘specialist training school’.

Taking place in the same world as The Fruit of Grisaia, new characters bring an exciting fresh take in Volume 6 of this brand new series!

This thrilling story, which unfolds at the reborn Mihama Academy, will undoubtedly excite not only those who have played previous releases, but those who are new to the series as well!

Crisis Wing – £6.99

Push your shoot’em up skills to the limit in nostalgic pixel art style as you launch into Crisis Wing, lovingly crafted to recall the frantic action of arcade classics! Featuring 7 vertical scrolling stages, upgradeable weapons and cooperative multiplayer, Crisis Wing combines modern gameplay advancements with nostalgic presentation, enriched by a ricking FM soundtrack and CRT filters for a genuine old-school vibe.

From enemy swarms to screen-filling boss battles, Crisis Wing offers a daunting challenge while remaining accessible to newcomers. Practice mode lets you replay stages with infinite lives. Score Attack and Boss Rush bonus games further extend the experience with unique levels and bosses. Are you ready for takeoff?

Top Boat: Racing Simulator 3D – £4.99

Top Boat combines extreme mind-blowing visuals and sound with breathtaking gameplay. Experience top-notch graphics with realistic world settings and amazingly detailed ocean-going rides on powerboats and motorboats.

Pick and tune to perfection one of the 25+ powerboats from 6 unique boat classes: hovercraft, classic, offshore, catamaran, jetski, and hydroplane. Customize your boat by tuning its appearance and slap on some decals if you want to!

Are you fed up with standard boat racing games? Then you should definitely take a look at this one! Top Boat is setting a new standard in the boat racing genre. Jump on a jetski and experience the most amazing water action out there!

The Mean Greens – Plastic Warfare – £8.99

The Mean Greens is a 3rd-person shooter played from the perspective of toy army soldiers. Match up with others online for some friendly multiplayer competition. Enjoy a huge battle of up to 10 players in each environmentally unique map.

Pool: 8 Ball Billiards – £4.49

Enjoy Hundreds of amazing pool challenges – test your skills, dexterity, and determination in an epic journey through several snooker tests.

Become a master and beat 220+ exciting challenges. Try different types of billiards and choose which suits you best. Test yourself in a duel with Computer AI and show who rules here.

Don’t worry if you aren’t pro yet. You have a chance to improve your skills in planned training mode after which the world of billiards will be open for you.

Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – £39.99

The stakes have just been raised! In this high-octane sequel, you have to prove your mettle in some of the roughest and most unforgiving drag and street races across the United States. Your success depends on how you perform, your strategy on modding your car, and how much reputation you ultimately earn along the way.

The Unreal Engine brings Street Outlaws to a whole new level of visual fidelity with improved lighting, textures, and everything else! You can customize your car, but you can also customize your team garage to truly make it your own. Along with the street racing seen on TV, you will also be able to participate in unique races and stunts all while interacting with your favorite cast members from the show! Do you have what it takes to be crowned the Winner Takes All National Champion?

Super Arcade Football – £9.99

Super Arcade Football is a fast-paced football game where you don’t get to catch your breath. With simple controls that lets anyone pick up and play, online and local multiplayer, crazy modifiers – and more, every match is sure to grab your attention from kick-off right until the final whistle!

Fantasy Friends: Under the Sea – £22.49

Fantasy Friends: Under the Sea is the newest opus in the Fantasy Friends series. Discover a brand-new submarine world, with lots of surprises, and 12 new adorable underwater friends to take care of!

(Re)Encounter a very friendly mermaid, Aurea, who will guide you in this bubbly adventure!

Explore the plaza, add decorations, get new magical sea creatures, buy them new clothes or even cooler toys to play with, and decorate the plaza with incredible fun items!

Enjoy the tropical seas but don’t forget to breathe… You’re still underwater!

Blind Postman – £3.59

You can see only walls. You cannot stop until you hit an obstacle. Obstacles can be dangerous. Obstacles can be helpful. You won’t find out until you try.

What is it glowing in the distance? It’s a letter! You have to reach it. You have to gather it and bring it to the end.

Can you die? No! It’s just another try. You will try until you find an exit of the labyrinth.

Top Down Racer – £4.99

Top Down Racer is the classic racing game at its best realization.

Drive on different tracks in a race of six cars that will ask you dexterity and skills.

Be cautious with your car to not risk car crash, collect repair power ups and speed boosts.

Overtake your competitors and be first on the finish line!

Haustoria – £11.69

EXPLORE THE CURSED WORLD

Play as a young boy and travel across a weird forest, explore a cursed house, creep around in pitch black caves, and avoid dangerous traps in an old dungeon.

MAGICAL THUMBTACK

Use the magical thumbtack to pin and unpin various game objects, cross paths, overcome obstacles and solve puzzles to advance through the game.

FOREST FRIENDS

Forest Dwellers are there to help you along your difficult journey through Haustoria’s unique world. Some of them can be spotted and collected. Some, when combined with the magical thumbtack, will help clear your path of monstrous creatures.

Star Drives – £4.49

Simple and fun space game. Fly in circles and avoid crashing into the enemy ships. Complete the missions and fly through the galaxy. Survive as long as you can. Speed up or slow down, just don’t crash and have fun. Can you unlock and fly with all the spaceships available? Get ready, pilot!

Don’t Touch this Button! – £4.99

You don’t know where you are or how you got here… This place looks extremely strange, and the string of rooms ahead of you is fraught with deadly dangers… But I’m sure you will be able to overcome all obstacles on your way and get to the exit… Or not…

Don’t Touch this Button! is a humorous, minimalist puzzle game with a first-person point of view. To win you have to go through a series of rooms pressing a certain button in each of them. But with each successive room it will become more and more difficult, and the danger you face will become more and more serious.

Monster Truck Arena – £10.79

Use ramps as an excuse for amazing jumps, drive your Monster Truck across cars that look like toys compared to you, do loop-the-loops… Most importantly, do all of it with style. The game’s controls are designed in a way that makes pulling off mind-blowing tricks easy and effortless. 50 different missions will not only test your driving skills, but allow you to show off your inventiveness and imagination.

In My Shadow – £10.99

In My Shadow takes you on a wonderous journey through the mind of Bella in pursuit of reconciliation with her past. The game features 4 rooms with a total of more than 50 puzzles to solve. Each room offers a different glimpse into her memories, exploring the changing relationships in her family. The shadows within each level must be manipulated via objects to progress and there is often more than one solution to a challenge.

In My Shadow is more than a cleverly designed puzzle platformer; it is a heart-warming story into the mind of a young woman looking for answers to questions in her past. Her childhood memories come to life as shadows on the wall of her house, and you must use those shadows to solve unique puzzles and help Bella try to let go of her past.

Next week: HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED, MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA – Deluxe Edition, Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, G-DARIUS HD, FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition, 2weistein – The Curse of the Red Dragon 2, SGC – Short Games Collection #1, Takorita Meets Fries, Colsword, Doom & Destiny Worlds, ConnecTank, Steel Assault, Warp Frontier, Antonball Deluxe, UnMetal, Centipede: Recharged, DroneRidge, A Juggler’s Tale, Meteoroids 3D, Math Classroom Challenge, BARRICADEZ ReVisited, Bonfire Peaks, UNSIGHTED, ExZeus: The Complete Collection, Death’s Gambit: Afterlife, Survival Z, Mini Car Racing 2, THE Card Battle: Eternal Destiny, Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers, and Mary Skelter Finale.